Looking Back: Dec. 20 — Dec. 26

10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Sophomore Mitchell Gallagher has a big night off the bench for Franklin Academy with 13 points and 16 rebounds to help the Huskies take down Ogdensburg, 74-56.
Joey Guido bowls games of 279, 232 and 227 for a 738 series to help the Peru boys take down Moriah, 10-0. Steffany Ferrell leads the Peru girls to a 4-0 win against Moriah with a 507 series.
Hannah Bruno scores nine of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter to spark Willsboro past Chazy, 43-34.
Katrina Garrand scores her 1,000th career point and powers Northeastern Clinton to a 64-49 victory over AuSable Valley.
Jess Huber and Amanda Peterson both find the back of the net twice to help the Chazy girls to a 5-2 defeat of Bellows Free Academy.
Patrick Hogan (135), Brandon Moore (160) and Luke McKee (215) score pins in Peru’s 68-12 victory against Northern Adirondack.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Kiernan Patneaude records a strong performance with eight points, one ace, seven kills, one block and seven digs to help Plattsburgh High sweep Peru, 3-0.
Lauren Zsido scores a game-high 17 points in Beekmantown’s 48-37 defeat of Moriah. Stacey Mace finishes with 13 points and 14 boards for the Vikings.
Ian Passino (24) and Jordan Keleher (20) combine for 44 points in Peru’s 78-35 drubbing of Lake Placid.
Eighth-grader Shamus Foster scores two second-period goals, and Beekmantown skates to a 3-1 win against Saranac Lake.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Chazy senior midfielder Kevin Ryan is named to the First Team All-State in Class C-D boys soccer.
Mike Dragoon and Chris Rock both score twice as Seton Catholic hands Shenendehowa a 4-0 loss.
Kelly Wescott and Kim Sherwin each tally 16 points as Malone edges Chateaugay, 47-46.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Beekmantown cross country and boys track and field coach Mark Elmore is selected as the 1994-95 Ray Holmes CVAC Coaches Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Chazy’s Keri Misiaszek records a team-high 17 points as the Eagles take down Willsboro, 52-42. Nicole Sayward accounts for half of the Warriors’ offense with 21 points.
Jason Cardinal drains seven treys, and his sharpshooting leads Plattsburgh High to a 77-54 victory against Tupper Lake.
Geoff Strack and Lucas Nason both score twice, and Matt Scheller and Caleb Baillargeon both light the lamp once in Lake Placid’s 6-4 triumph over Northeastern Clinton.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Kathy LaRock hits an off-balance shot with 44 seconds left in regulation, and her bucket lifts Beekmantown over Plattsburgh High, 52-50.
A triple-double from Julie Moore, which features 31 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, helps Westport to an 83-38 win against Schroon Lake.
Jason Crippen, Jay Quenville and Bob Tavernier all score one goal as Franklin Academy tops Northeastern Clinton, 3-1. Todd LaFountain nets the Cougars’ lone tally, and netminder Kurt Weierstall makes an impressive 42 saves.
David Rabideau and Joey Desautels both improve their records to 8-0 with pins as Beekmantown drops AuSable Valley in wrestling, 45-18.
Pat Bond tosses in 16 points, while Chris Copeland adds 15 points of his own as Seton Catholic stays unbeaten thanks to a 58-40 victory against Peru.
Boomer Sprague’s 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists help Moriah to an 83-61 defeat of AuSable Valley.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Bill Sutton scores 32 points and pulls down 15 boards as Plattsburgh High trips up Mount Assumption, 69-53. Angelo Sutton, Bill’s brother, adds a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Carl Rock of Peru captures top honors in the second annual J&B Grocery Big Buck Contest.
Kent Pepper’s second-period goal proves to be the game-winner as Plattsburgh High holds on for a 6-5 victory over Albany Academy.
Mike Beiber, Yves Gaboury, Joe Trombley, Gill Bouchard, John O’Brien, Rene Coulombe, Karaus Lafave and Yves Brassard all score once in Mount Assumption’s 8-1 dumping of Peru in boys hockey.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Denis Cronin and Mike Yelle spearhead the Clinton Community College men’s basketball team’s offense with 15 points apiece as the Cougars take down Columbia-Greene, 94-70. Terry Lashway and Lyle Page both add 14 markers.
Peter Forrance scores 21 points as Peru takes down Saranac, 69-39, in boys basketball. Randy Carter drops a team-high 16 points for the Chiefs.
Stan Riggs’ Peru wrestling squad remains undefeated after a 49-5 defeat of Plattsburgh High.
According to Dean Chandler, president of the Clinton County General Insurance Agents Association, the public appears largely uninformed regarding recent changes in rules, regulations and insurance pertaining to the use of snowmobiles.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Marshall Dubray finishes with a game-high 28 points, and Bobby Petrushune adds 16 to help Lyon Mountain edge Chazy, 54-53. Bob Fulton scores 15 points for the Eagles.
Elmon Henry’s 20 points to go along with 16 from Steve White helps Saranac to a 64-40 win against Dannemora. Dick Daul contributes 15 points for Dannemora.
Bob Conye (20), Larry LaForest (18) and Ken Hawksby (18) combine for 56 points as Mooers upends Altona, 78-50.
Keeseville improves its record to 5-0 with a 58-41 win against Willsboro. Tom Hart tosses in 24 points to help the winners, and Gary Ensign contributes 12 markers to the cause.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Urgil Votraw plays his usual fine game and nets 16 points to help St. John’s down Dannemora, 37-36.
Stanley Niles, office manager of the Municipal Lighting Department, in an unofficial capacity, tells members of the Plattsburgh Baseball Association that a complete light system should be installed for night games for the upcoming season.
After Plattsburgh High and Mount Assumption go to double overtime, the two teams know the first team to score two points will win under the current rules of the North Country Basketball League. Bob Baker hits a free throw and then scores on a layup to send the Hornets home with a 62-59 win.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Pepper Martin pours in a game-high 30 points to power the Plattsburgh Lions over the Willsboro Firemen, 88-35.
Edward Wright is re-elected president of the Malone Golf Club with George Moore and Ernest Mason elected directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.