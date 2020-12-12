Looking Back: Dec. 13 — Dec. 19

2010 (10 YEARS AGO)
Devin Darrah nets a hat trick, and Dolan Riley, Kyle Dora and Quinn Urquhart each score twice in Saranac Lake’s 10-3 victory over Lake Placid. Matt Phelan also scores once for the Red Storm.
Megan DiJulio and Kylie Klassen both find the back of the net as the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team takes down rival Elmira, 2-1.
Hayley Waldron and Lauren Pelkey both notch double-doubles in the Moriah girls 37-18 win against Northern Adirondack. Waldron scores 12 points and grabs 18 boards, while Pelkey adds 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Brandon Bertrand’s 17 points and 17 rebounds carries the Willsboro boys to a commanding 76-25 defeat of Crown Point.
Jack Tolosky scores two goals, while Craig Worley and Brett Burdo both light the lamp once in Plattsburgh High’s 4-4 tie against Niskayuna. Robby Knowles turns away 30 shots for the Hornets.
2005 (15 YEARS AGO)
Saranac’s Tyler Manley tosses a series of 727, which includes games of 192-267-268, but his score is not enough as Plattsburgh High comes away with a 7-1 win. Justin Boyea leads the way for the Hornets with a 691 triple.
Alyssa Varin serves 13 points with four aces, and Heather Taylor is credited with eight kills as unbeaten Northern Adirondack defeats AuSable Valley, 3-0.
James Lenhart scores a game-high 16 points while also hauling in 18 boards to pace Ticonderoga to a 45-39 win against Seton Catholic.
Jonathan Guay, Nick DeMarte and Anders Franzon all put the biscuit in the basket to lead the Seton Catholic hockey team to a 3-1 win over Beekmantown.
2000 (20 YEARS AGO)
Dan Willette scores 19 points to rally Seton Catholic from a 17-point deficit to defeat Saranac Lake, 57-54. The Red Storm were undefeated entering the game.
Tiffany Ross, Cara Shippee and Kristen Ross lead Northern Adirondack to a 3-0 sweep of Plattsburgh High in volleyball.
Melissa Myers scores 17 points and Karrie Sachleben adds 13 points and 17 rebounds as Schroon Lake defeats Westport, 53-36, snapping the Eagles’ winning streak against MVAC girls basketball opponents at 160 games.
1990 (30 YEARS AGO)
Joel Henderson and Bill Brannon combine for 37 points to lead unbeaten Schroon Lake to a 71-44 win over Chazy.
Lisa Zaferakis pours in 16 points, and Krissy Whitbeck adds 13 more to carry Plattsburgh High over Peru, 48-35.
Kyle Watson of the Plattsburgh High boys cross country team in named to the New York State Sports Writers Association 1990 First Team All-State Cross Country squad.
Gary Cederstrom is elected general manager of the Plattsburgh Football Club, which selects red, white and blue for its colors.
1980 (40 YEARS AGO)
Eric Johnson's 18 first-half points powers Keene to a dominating 74-48 win over Newcomb.
Lisa Duquette records 12 kills, Bee Ashline tallies 10 kills and two aces, and Anne Boule notches seven kills and four aces as MAI takes down Northeastern Clinton, 15-1, 15-1, 15-0.
Mary Kay Kasper's basket with 20 seconds remaining gives the Clinton Community College women's basketball team to a 42-41 win against Canton ATC for the Cougars' first victory of the season.
Jon Ashline, Paul Cynar, Todd King and Dave McMullen score for Clinton and tie the Plattsburgh Air Force Flyers, 4-4. The Flyers get three goals from Mickey Maynard, and Bill Perkett adds one tally.
1970 (50 YEARS AGO)
Peru's Mike Kelley wins his match 5-4 by decision and helps the Indians to a 41-13 defeat of the MAI matmen.
Dick Buskey bowls a 519 series, and Connie Ormsby rolls a high series for the ladies of 469 in the Monday Nite Relics League.
The Plattsburgh State mermen pick up a 71-41 victory against Norwich in men's swimming. Jim Shanley wins the 200-yard butterfly, and Steve Butler touches up first in the 200-yard backstroke to pace the Cardinals.
1960 (60 YEARS AGO)
Rod McNeirney with a dozen points helps Keeseville take down Peru, 57-55. Jim Duprey has 15 points in the loss for the Indians.
Art LaMarche's 19 points powers MAI to a 51-37 defeat of St. Mary's. John Phillips finishes with 14 points for the losers.
Ruth Bull has the high game of the night with a 199 in the Elks' Ladies League. Barb Harris has the best series at 484.
1950 (70 YEARS AGO)
Jack Pepper pours in 28 points to help the Moriah Marauders to a 58-46 victory against the Peru Alumni.
Dick Bodette scores 20 points to pace the Rouses Points Independents to a 60-50 victory over the Chazy Legion. Bob Venne nets 20 points for Chazy.
Bob Mackey of Plattsburgh is awarded a letter for football at the University of Vermont.
1940 (80 YEARS AGO)
Francis Steltzer scores 12 points to lead Plattsburgh High to a 31-13 win against AuSable Forks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.