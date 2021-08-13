Looking Back: August 2021

5 YEARS AGO (2016)
In the AuSable Valley Fun Run, Addie Rock won the quarter mile, Margaret Rock won the half mile, David Rock won the mile, and Paul Ford won the 5k.
John Zurlo Jr. and Mike Zurlo won the North Country Golf Club Member Guest tournament with 24 points.
Jason Amoriell placed first in the Point Au Roche time trials, biking 10 miles and clocking in at 25:06.
Pat Parker, Chad Reinemann and Justin Paquette secured the victory with a 12-under-par 59 at the St. Peter’s Invitational at Adirondack Golf Course.
Dennis Chagnon, Deb Ward and Mike Trunzo won the club championships at the Whiteface Club and Resort.
Devon Anderson led the Maliniak & Sons Masonry with 15 points to a 61-47 victory over the Bricklayers in recreational basketball. Bryan Monohan scored the game-high 17 for the Bricklayers.
Hallie LaDuke scored two goals in her first start for girls varsity soccer to push Peru past Massena in a 3-0 victory.
Northern Adirondack and Franklin Academy fought to a double overtime draw, 1-1, with Brett Juntunen scoring the goal for the Bobcats and Guthrie Schumacher scoring for the Huskies.
Jacob Brandmeier notched two goals for Plattsburgh High and led his team to a 3-0 victory over South Glens Falls.
The Plattsburgh North Stars exploded for 82 points against Seaway Valley, with quarterback Harry Rascoe leading the way. Rascoe threw for 256 yards and rushed for 49 yards, with help from receiver Tre Bucci, who caught three of Rascoe’s five touchdowns.
10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Turnovers helped the Plattsburgh North Stars in a 20-6 victory over the Watertown Red & Black, with Harry Rascoe, Kevin Gibson, Mustafa Mendescole and Garrett Sheppler each forcing a fumble.
Bruce Beauharnois got the best men’s time in the 10-mile time trials, with 22:23. Scott Woodward came in second at 23:02, and Jason Amoriell placed third with 24:03. On the women’s side, Lynne Murray was the first to cross the finish line at 25:50, with Alicia Chase close behind at 27:44, and Sabine Amoriell took third with 27:51.
John Dickinson secured Ormsby’s Well Drilling’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Elizabethtown in the North Country Men’s Soccer League championship.
Lucas Wood was the winner of the Bluff Point Junior Golf Championship for the 15-and-over age group. Nick Favreau won the 13-14 age group, and Gavin Plimpton took the crown for the 12-and-under age group.
Tanner Rascoe, Rob Knowles and Mitchell Cunningham had three hits each for the Clinton County Junior Mariners in a 12-10 win over the Montreal Titans U17.
Jamie Lozier, Shannon Manor and Rick Perry were honored by being inducted into the 2011 North Stars Hall of Fame class, the team’s second class.
In a crazy, crash-heavy 30-lap main event at Airborne Speedway, Martin Roy snuck around race leaders with nine laps to go, securing his third win.
In the Point Au Roche bicycle time trials, Jeff Krywancyzk secured the first-place position with a time of 24:09 in the 10-mile event, and Mary Duprey placed second with a time of 25:11.
The city basketball league named the Purple People Eaters’ Kaitlyn Myers as MVP for the women, and CSEA Local 884’s Anthony Williams as MVP for the men.
Plattsburgh angler Edward Pecore won first place in the EverStart Northern Division’s Lake Erie tournament, with a weight of 54-4.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Tim Barnewall scored 22 points in City Men’s basketball league, with teammates Chris Hartmann getting 18, Jerrad Dumont 14, and Jason LaPlante 11, all leading to a Peabody’s 73-60 win over Warren Tire.
Anthony Porcelli broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI double, with Luke Short quickly following with a bases-loaded single to push the City Fire Department above the City Police, 5-2 to win the Plattsburgh Senior Babe Ruth Championship Series.
Kaye Robinson assisted Lindsey Keyser with a winning goal for Soccer United, pushing past Chazy Orchards 2-1 in the North Country Soccer League playoffs.
Andrew Knoll, Ryan Ormsby and Kyle Lafountain secured the goals for the Plattsburgh Homestead in a 3-1 victory over Elizabethtown in the North Country Men’s Soccer League championship game.
Beekmantown golfer Katelynn Mannix wins the 44th New York State Junior Girls Amateur Golf Championship in a four-day tournament at Drumlins Golf Club in Syracuse.
Scott Woodward crossed the finish line at 23:19 to win the Aug. 2 10-mile time trial, followed by Mary Duprey at 25:22 and Jay Ruff at 26:47.
The C.R. Tunes Mudhens won 6-1 in a Champlain Valley Baseball League exhibition game against Hockey Plus, led by Travis Lavarnway securing three runs, while Eric Bell hit a home run for the lone Hockey Plus point.
Doug Beebe and Mark McIntyre led Fesette Realty past Handy Dandy Home Improvement, 79-48 in the Peabody’s Men’s Over-30 Summer Basketball League. Beebe scored 20, and McIntrye was just behind with 19 points with Neal Fesette putting up 16.
Tom Neale and the Plattsburgh Cardinals put on a dominant performance against C.R. Tunes Mudhens, winning 4-0 in game one of their Champlain Valley Baseball League championship series.
A team consisting of Dave Terry, Warren Adams, Tom Ryan and John Wood took home first place in Cricket’s fifth annual golf tournament at the Barracks Golf Course.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Charlie Cowan and Patty Moles of Lake Placid, Barbara Dayton of Westport and Gayle Porcelli of Plattsburgh all qualified for the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
Todd Lafountain scored both of Mooers/Sample’s Lumber’s goals to shut out S&G Auto World in the North Country Men’s Soccer League.
Allison Vosh and Donna Dixon pushed the Blue Top Farm to a 44-42 overtime victory over the Blue Devils in the Clinton Community College Women’s Basketball League semifinal playoffs.
Geoff Marsden and Mary Lou Zaferakis won the Men’s and Women’s A Flight divisions at the Adirondack Golf and Country Club Championships.
Casey Richard scored 4:33 into overtime to push Northeastern Clinton to a 2-1 victory against Enosburg Falls in the Pizza Hut/NCCS Boys’ Cougars soccer tournament.
Jess Harrica of Seton Catholic scored nine points to help put her East team on top, with a 59-55 victory over the West in the New York State Fair girls’ basketball game.
Andrea Kilbourne of Saranac Lake was named to the 2001-02 USA Women’s Hockey National Team.
Peru’s Bob Howard won the Annie Oakley, the main event for the Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club’s annual fun shoot, named “Trap Under The Lights.”
Joshua McDougal secured the title for the 25th annual Bud Light Run with a time of 15:16, while Arien Baker crossed the finish line first for the girls, with a time of 18:38.
Mike Rivers shined for the Clinton County Mariners in the opening round of the New York State American Legion baseball tournament, allowing only two hits, striking out 14, and preventing any walks in a 2-0 victory over Binghamton Post 1645.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Bruce Yelich and Paul Peterson each posted a time of 18:13 in the Adult Men’s 2.6-mile division in week six of the Malone Summer Fun Runs, which were the fastest times.
Jennera Everleth scored Saranac’s two goals in a 2-1 victory over Tupper Lake in the first round of the Tupper Lake Girls Soccer Tournament.
Tim Ahern secured four hits for Ahern’s Sheet Metal in the B Division semifinal playoff series in the Adirondack Slo-Pitch Softball League, working toward a 16-7 win over Sears Trucking. His teammates Denny Kane, Larry Pellerin Jr, Mike Ahern, Pat Pafford, Brian O’Connell and Travis Vann each collected two hits, with Kane slamming a home run and driving in three runs.
Donald “Spike” Loreman and Karen Snow won the AuSable Valley Golf Club annual championship, while Tommy Hackett and Chris Dubay came in second and third, respectively, for the men. Second place for the women’s title went to Cora Trumbull, and third went to Shirley George.
Rick Ruell and Rick Doyle took home top honors from the sixth Lake Champlain Bass Barons tournament.
Bob Davies won his first trial of the season with a time of 23:58 in the 10-mile time trial in Point Au Roche.
Craig King led Paddy’s with two home runs, and drove in five runs, pushing his team to a 12-5 victory over Sample’s in the opening round of the best-of-three A Division Gentlemen’s Slo-Pitch League playoffs.
Steve Miller persevered through five cautions and secured his third victory of the season in the Pepsi Flying Tiger International Series at Airborne International Speedway.
Greg Boulrice helped the Altona Hornets to a 2-0 lead with a two-out grounder, with Dennis LaBarge and Jamie LaBarge scoring. Boulrice also hit a two-run single, with Mike Boulrice and Steve Peryea reaching the plate. The Hornets emerged victorious, 10-3, over Peru in the Champlain Valley Baseball League best-of-three championship series.
With Jerry Davison hitting a three-run double, and Jim Davison contributing a two-run home run, Garceau’s Auto Sales narrowly forced a fifth and final game with Norm Baker & Sons in the Adirondack Slo-Pitch League A Division playoffs.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The pitching of Tom Neale, along with the hitting of Steve Sullivan led C.V. Loan to a 10-4 comeback over King’s in the City Little League Championship.
Lee Brown, Mark St. Dennis and Butch Shiflett led Lee Appliance/Bob’s Mini Mart to a 10-8 victory over Hess Gas, opening the Gentlemen’s Slow Pitch League best-of-three series playoffs.
John Moss’ two-run single and Tommy Nels’ two-run home run pushed the Press-Republican to a 6-4 victory over Mr. Sub, sweeping in the best-of-three Gentlemen’s Slow Pitch League playoffs.
Jamie Dudyak slammed the winning run with a single in the seventh inning of the best-of-three Women’s City Softball League playoffs, leading the Bill Santa Pontiac to 6-4 win over the Plattsburgh Merchants. Juliette Jabaut notched a two-run single in the seventh as well.
Lindsey Mesic tied the best-of-three series for the Plattsburgh Police with a solid no-hitter over the Mama Mia’s.
Big Brother/4th Ward shut out Cumberland Motors in a 6-0 series win, advancing in the Gentlemen’s Slow Pitch League playoffs. Ken Leavine picked up the win at the mound, with Gary Leavine’s two-run single, Jackie Premore’s RBI single and John Niles’ two-run triple contributing to the stellar second inning.
Keith Reyell went three-for-three in the Gentlemen’s Slow Pitch League championship series, finishing with a valuable single, allowing Randy Senecal to score the final run, pushing Hess Gas over the Press-Republican, 8-7.
Tom Brown and Jon Gottschall became the doubles champs in the fifth annual Press-Republican North Country Tennis Men’s Open, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
In the Lyon Mountain Miner’s 4-3 advancing game to the Champlain Valley Baseball League finals, almost the whole team contributed to the solid performance. Allie Chase had three hits for the Miners, while Jerry Hamlin, Tony Kowalowski and Don Pageau hit two each, with Jerry Juntunen and Pat Chase each adding doubles.
Ernie Rock secured his first ever championship for the Post 1619 in the Adirondack Slow Pitch Softball League, with a 7-1 victory over the Redford River Rats. Rock got the pitching win, with John Coryer leading with three hits for the Legion, while Mickey Carpenter, Mike Collin, Brad Ott and Mike Jodoin each had two hits.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Raney Ellis took home the top honors at the Animal Round Invitational Archery competition with a score of 516.
Bob Staves had a strong game, getting the pitching win and going two-for-three at the plate. Along with him, Bob Stevenson and Mike Brodi went three-for-four, with Fred Woodward slamming a home run for the Bistro’s 12-3 win over Universal News.
Jeff Roussell had a no-hitter in county baseball, helping North Plattsburgh in a 16-0 win over Keeseville and also contributing a triple and striking out 12.
Don West and Bob Morasky led the College Facility to a 5-3 victory over CV Paint with a home run and a triple, respectively.
Bryant Bouchard and Craig Trombley each with two doubles and Brad Duprey with six doubles helped lead the North Plattsburgh boys grasshopper county baseball team to a 30-4 victory over Cumberland Head.
Joe Staves hit a double into right field and Oscar Bushey followed with a single to bring Staves home, while Tom Kowalowski tied the game for Peru with a walk in a 6-2 win over Lyon Mountain in the Champlain Valley Baseball League.
In the Senior Girls County Baseball, Brenda Mattoon crossed home plate in Dannemora’s 8-6 win over Rouses Point.
Peru’s Steve Lorry allowed just four runners in his Champlain Valley Baseball League playoff no-hitter against Ellenburg. Catcher John Rock helped Lorry to strike out eight Ellenburg hitters.
Dave McDowell’s Bluejacket, sailed by his son Rob, along with Bill Levy and Jeff Yokum, pulled off their second successive win in the Valcour Sailing Club’s 8th Series Race.
Don Duprey’s single helped Dave Duprey and Peru with the winning run in the extra inning win, 4-3 over Lyon Mountain for the Babe Ruth Boys Championship game.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Hal Stone pitched the first no-hitter of the season as the Yankees topped the Pirates, 10-0, in Plattsburgh Air Force Base Little League baseball.
Bob Petrashune got the pitching win while Jerry Juntunen led the hitters, going 3-for-5 for the Lyon Mountain Miners, in a 8-2 win over Bloomingdale.
Paulette Gebo struck out 10 in Morrisonville’s 12-4 victory over Cadyville in the Clinton County League.
Charles Kowalowski led Lyon Mountain to an 11-4 victory over the previously undefeated Morrisonville in the Clinton County Little League.
John Kayea and Mike Flynn combined for the pitching win with 16 strikeouts and only two hits allowed. This allowed CV Paint to clinch the Little League Title over Condos.
Bob Bruno and Bill Hickey both took home double wins at Airborne Speedway.
Mark Stetz hit a critical double to run in Bob Redden for the winning point in Babe Ruth American League baseball, allowing Merkels to secure a win over Plattsburgh Paint.
Jim Duprey led Peru to a 4-3 victory over Beekmantown in the Clinton County Senior League championship game with a three-run home run in the third inning.
Plattsburgh Falcons’ George Kurs had two hot games at bat in a doubleheader sweep over Dannemora.
Allie Chase led the Lyon Mountain Miners to a 10-0 shutout victory over West Chazy with 13 hits, including three triples and scoring two runs.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
George Patte recorded the pitching win in a Plattsburgh 6-3 victory over Malone in an exhibition game.
Bob Burdo and Benny Jock secured the pitching wins in a Morrisonville doubleheader sweep of Rouses Point, 7-3 and 8-0. In the first game, Carl Glorioso slammed a home run for Morrisonville to give his team the lead.
Jim O’Connell had a solid offensive and defensive game for Cadyville, in a 8-3 win over the Plattsburgh Imperials in the Adirondack League. He struck out 12 and walked two at the mound, and went 4-for-5 at the plate.
Al Ives took the lead and finished ahead of everyone in both heats of the free-for-all races on Silver Lake.
Ozzie Grasso got the pitching win in an exhibition match for Plattsburgh for a 16-1 domination of the Lyon Mountain Miners. Dick Griffin, Pat O’Neil, Al Pajonas and Bob LeBlanc were all key members in the win.
A triple in the eighth from Bob Bouyea, which ran in Bob Langevin gave Plattsburgh Genesee a 3-2 win over Willsboro.
Ann Cantwell and her team from Saranac Lake notched an 84, taking home the low gross and Class A Honors in victories over Plattsburgh, Lake Placid and Malone.
Sally Beaubriand of the West Plattsburgh Legionettes secured the pitching win in a 23-8 victory over their South Plattsburgh rivals.
The Lyon Mountain Miners broke Plattsburgh's 15-game winning streak in a 6-5 victory in the first game of a doubleheader, with help from Ozzie Grasso reaching the plate for four runs in the fifth, and two more in the sixth. However, the Carlings came back for the second game with a bang, dominating 10-1, with Bob Garrow setting a team record at the mound with 17 strikeouts.
Rip Coleman of the Plattsburgh Carlings almost had a no-hitter, allowing just one hit and striking out 20 in a 8-1 victory to open the playoffs.
