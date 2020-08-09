Looking Back: Aug. 8, 2020

Aug. 9 - Aug. 15
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Martin Roy chases down leader Mike Phinney and then holds off George Foley on a last-lap restart to win the Ernie's Discount Tools Modified 30-lap main event at Airborne Speedway.
Mike Champagne finishes first with a time of 34:23 to win the 5th annual Terry Gordon Run. Tony Casey (34:26) and Mike Francia (35:13) finish second and third, respectively.
Carl Munnerlyn scores 29 points while Anthony Williams (22) and Travis Gorham (15) combine for 37 more to boost CSEA Local 884 over T. Maliniak Masonry, 78-76, in men's recreational basketball.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Willie Giroux, Chris Gondek and James Moser all find the back of the net once, and Terry Lapier posts the shutout in Chazy-Giroux's 3-0 victory over Mooers/Sample's Lumber in the North Country Men's Soccer League championship.
Ian Breen, the former Saranac Lake and Ithaca College standout, wins the Northeast New York PGA Assistants Championship at Bolton Landing.
John Andrews records a 5-stroke win in the Willsboro Club Championship.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Tom Kilroy, the Saranac Lake track and field coach, captures a bronze medal in one event and places in three others in the Masters Division competition at the Empire State Games.
Canton's Dan Dominie runs away from the field and wins the 5-kilometer Tupper Fun Run with a time of 15 minutes, 51 seconds. Bill Ayers (13:11) wins the 3K.
Mark Reyell's three-run triple helps lift Custom Canvas to a 10-5 win over Hi-Falls Lounge and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five A Division series in the Adirondack Slo-Pitch Softball League.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Tom Ayres bangs out two doubles and Mike Mannix adds a double and a single to lead LaScala Restaurant to a 6-4 win over the Champlain Roadrunners in the Sportsmen's Slow-Pitch Softball League Tournament championship.
Bob Pellerin's go-ahead, run-scoring single in the sixth inning lifts the Redford River Rats to a 7-6 win over Ormsby's Sports World to clinch first place in the American Division of the Adirondack Slow Pitch Softball League. Dick Pellerin and Dave Pellerin both register two hits for Ormsby's.
Pat Dillon cracks a 3-run homer, and Roger Pratt adds a 2-run shot to send the Saranac Lake Rotary Club on to a 6-1 victory over the Malone Americans in the final of the Saranac Lake Little League Tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Felicia Forbes notches the pitching win and blasts a homer as PAFB beats West Plattsburgh, 10-6, in a Peewee game.
Jim Reid goes 2-for-4 at the plate, and John Terry wins on the mound as Plattsburgh Paint downs Levy's, 5-0, in Babe Ruth Baseball.
Dave Mitchell and Jack Pearl share top honors for low net, and Gordon Burdo finishes with the best score in the low gross field at the Plattsburgh Lodge of Elks No. 64 fourth annual Bert Harkness Golf Tournament.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Kevin Brown singles and doubles, and Robin Bouyea gets the pitching win as Nitzi's beats Dominy, 10-4, in Little League.
With plenty of run support, Sue Connell is the winning pitcher in the Cadyville midget girls softball team's 22-2 triumph over Keeseville.
Pat Gregory pitches a no-hitter and helps his cause with three hits as Merkel's defeats Plattsburgh Paint & Glass, 6-3.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
John Dick of McMartin Motors pitches the first no-hitter of the City Softball League season, beating Diamond Match.
Lyon Mountain's Pickles Tolosky extends his scoreless innings streak to 27 with a three-hit shutout out of E.X. Mason.
Arnold Laplante's triple brings home Bobby Dragoon and Jack Proctor and helps VFW top Malone, 5-1, in local baseball action.
80 YEARS AGO (1960)
Al Sharron, Pete Sorenson, Edson Tribble and Jack McFadden advance to the semifinals of the Conway Cup at Plattsburgh Golf Club.
