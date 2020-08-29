Looking Back: Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

Aug. 30 — Sept. 5
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Morgan Roussy, Chelsea LaRose, Codia Holland, Autumn Irwin and Brooke Pray all score once in the Clinton Community women's soccer team's 5-1 win over Onondaga.
Matt Dahlin takes over in the first inning and throws scoreless ball the rest of the way as Meron's Expos top the Lyon Mountain Miners, 7-4, to win the Champlain Valley Baseball League title.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Kelly Duffy and Matt Drowne lead Plattsburgh State to a sweep of the Cardinal Classic cross country meet.
Katie Nicknish and Stephanie Frobel score goals to give Seton Catholic a 2-0 win over Chateaugay in the Little Caesar's/TC Sports soccer final.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Heather Holland scores from Jenny Goff to lift Plattsburgh High to a 1-0 win over Massena in the Autumn Leaves girls soccer tournament final. Lisa Zaferakis records 19 saves to preserve the clean sheet.
Dave Smith's two-run homer breaks a 9-9 tie in the fifth inning and leads Mickey's to an 11-9 win over Barcomb's in the Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch League playoffs.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
John Moss notches three hits, including a homer and five RBIs to lead Latinville's to the Adirondack Slow Pitch Softball League championship with a 10-5 triumph over Clinton Aero.
Former Plattsburgh State men's soccer standout Tom Harrigan is named the new coach of Clinton Community College.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Dick Nephew is the first to win three features for the season at Adirondack Raceway with Dave Gaul and Dick Fowler finishing second and third, respectively.
Karl Schweitert fires a hole-in-one at Port Kent Golf Course using a 3-wood on the 226-yard eighth hole.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Mike Canavan gets the pitching win as the PAFB defeats the A.L. All-Stars, 5-3.
Marv Hendrix finishes 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single as the Imperials defeat the Diamonds' 9-3, in City Softball action.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Len Rock's single in the first inning spoils a no-hit effort by Ray Reeves, but Reeves still leads the Plattsburgh Imperials past the Morrisonville Independents for a 5-1 win.
Lefty Johnson's well-fashioned three-hitter leads the Veterans of Foreign Wars baseball nine to a 3-1 win over E.S. Mason.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Former North League standout Steve Peek beats the Jersey City Giants, 6-1, for his 12th consecutive victory for the Newark Bears of the International League.
Chet Taylor shoots a 32 on the back nine on the Hotel Champlain Course to beat the old record of 33 he shared with Tim Gagen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.