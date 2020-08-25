Looking Back: Aug. 25, 2020

Aug. 23-29
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Steve Criss finishes with three hits, while Jason Mitchell and Tom Neale add two apiece to lead the Fourth Ward Warriors to a 9-7 win over the Meron's Expos in an Over-30 Wooden Bat League game.
Rocky Catalano (77) of AuSable Club and Willie King (81) of Plattsburgh finish fourth and ninth, respectively, in the Northeastern New York Section PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Corey Davidson and Debbie Pomainville win the 10th annual Run for Jon.
Adam Carter scores twice to push Saranac over Malone in the Saranac Preseason Soccer Tournament.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Art Garrand goes 4-for-4 with two homers and Custom Canvas rallies for 10 runs in the top of the seventh to record a 13-5 win over Ubald Sunoco in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League A Division playoff action.
Dan Yackey connects on a two-run double to help Barcomb's TV to a 12-5 victory over Ground Round in a Gentlemen's Slo Pitch playoff game.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Pete Harrigan and Jon Denny both connect on homers as Lattinville's routs Post 1619, 23-3.
Albert Trombley, Dick Manor and Maurice Decoste finish first, second and third, respectively, in Class C of the Fourth Annual Northern Adirondack Horse Shoe Pitching Club Tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Randy Labombard records three hits in Champlain's 8-3 win over Mooers in Peewee boys county league baseball action. Jim Davison homers for Mooers.
In a Pony League game, Wayne Trombley doubles and Jamie Gregware hits two singles to lead Cumberland Head over Keeseville.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Gary Butler hurls a three-hitter in the City Senior League playoffs to lead the Muzzlers to a 12-0 win over the Irish. Bob Stevenson blasts a homer for the winners, and Gary Lucas has two singles for the losers.
John DeGrandpre blasts a three-run homer in the sixth for the Plattsburgh Falcons, and they go on to win 13-3 over Longueill.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
V. Ladd Jerry catches a 635-point blue fin tuna while fishing off Nova Scotia. Virgil Trombly gets a 378-pounder on the same trip.
Charles Clifford takes over as Plattsburgh High football coach, succeeding Tommy Thompson, who goes on a leave of absence.
80 YEARS AGO
Edson Tribble defeats Al Sharron, Jr., 5-and-4, to win the 36-hole Conway Cup at Plattsburgh Golf Club.
