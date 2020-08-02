Looking Back: Aug. 2, 2020

Aug. 2 - Aug. 8
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Rachael Cartier's first-half goal gives Ed Garrow & Sons/Duke's Diner a 1-0 victory over Elizabethtown in North Country Women's Soccer League play.
Billy Davis rips a three-run triple to blow the game open and give Meron's a 10-3 win over Peabody's in CVBL action.
Seven Section VII baseball players and five softball players, including Frank Buska, Jordan Bezio, Jena Finnegan, Robert teRiele, Ryan Harris, Ashley St. Andrews, Katie Karkoski, Jimmy Curran, Ryan Mascarenas, Lindsay Brace, Frank Bazzicalupo and Chelsea DuShane, land on the All-State team.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Sixteen points from Jocelyn Underwood and 10 more from Suzy Paiser lead North End Repair over Falcon Power, 36-31, to win the Adirondack Women's Basketball League playoff game.
Ken Smith beats Jim Bradley, 3-up to, win the Cobble Hill Golf Club men's championship.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Plattsburgh native Doug Kimbler, after another great year at St. Rose, is selected to the District 31 and Central Atlantic College Conference all-star teams.
John Podres drives Conquer to victory in the Nonwinners $5000 Lifetime Pace with the day's best time of 2:07 during harness action at the Clinton County Fair.
Doug McPhail, John Blades and Billy Cohen all find the back of the net as the Elizabethtown Blitz take down Keene, 3-2, in Adirondack Soccer League play.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Hits from Keith Dubray, Vern Champagne, Danny Canning and John Coryer facilitate a seven-run fifth and help Post 1619 to an 8-7 win over Latinville's in Adirondack Slow Pitch.
Cindy Baker wins her second singles title in a row in the Press-Republican tennis tournament.
Jane Bushey's three-run triple highlights a four-run fifth that carries Burdeau's to a 7-5 win over Sample's in women's softball.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Dave Renedette gets the pitching win, and Dave Darrah and Mark Trombley both go 3-for-4 as North Plattsburgh tops Dannemora, 5-4, in Babe Ruth action.
Winning pitcher Mary Ann Breyette helps propel City A over Cadyville, 6-3.
Lonnie Laporte hits a homer and single, and Tim Polhemus records a triple and double as Firemen bests Carrol's, 13-9, in Little League.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Pete Hayden is the winning pitcher as Condo drops Optomist, 4-3, in Little League.
AuSable Valley Director of Athletics Ned Hoey announces the school will add football and wrestling to the sports offered to students.
Jerry Welch hits a two-run bomb to propel the Hornets to an 8-5 win over the Muzzlers in City Senior League action.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Don Tolosky's six-hit pitching performance helps Lyon Mountain top Malone Baker's Service, 7-4.
Ed Palmer is a repeat winner at Champlain Speedway in Ticonderoga. George Hamner finishes second and Doc Otis, third.
Paul Cooper pitches a three-hit shutout in Rouses Point's 5-0 win against the Plattsburgh Genesees.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Frankie Huchro pitches a one-hitter for Mineville while Buck Michalak, Ed Hughes and Bill Michalak complete a triple play in a sweep of Fair Haven.
R.S. Krause gets the first hole-in-one at the new Malone Municipal Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.