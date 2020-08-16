Looking Back: Aug. 17, 2020

Aug. 16 - Aug. 22
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Clint McCool's second goal of the game with 5:44 left in regulation lifts Ormsby's Well Drilling to a 3-2 victory over Foster's in the North Country Men's Soccer League title game.
Watertown's Patrick Kneram (17-18), Potsdam's Mike Chambers (15-16) and Saranac Lake's Arthur Griffin (12-14) win their respective age divisions, and AuSable Valley's Jacquie Hoey (15-16) wins the lone girls division of the 55th annual NYS Jr. Elks golf tournament at North Country Golf Club.
Erin Rasco, a 2006 graduate of Saranac Central, comes in third, overall, in the 25th annual New York Tri/Biathlon Series #2 at Harriman State Park with a time of one hour, 28 minutes, 25 seconds.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Ed McCallister returns as head coach of the Lake City Stars following the resignation of Mike LaBarre.
Matt King and Brenda King win the club championships at Adirondack Golf & Country Club, while Eric LaBounty and Paige Raville capture the club titles at Bluff Point.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Winning pitcher Joe Plante records three hits, including a homer, as Plattsburgh Air Force Base rolls to a 16-1, five-inning victory over Sun Foods in the first contest of the best-of-three playoff series in the Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch League.
Northern Adirondack's Stephen Peryea is named Most Valuable Player and Peru's Scott Mitchell is named Best Defensive Player at the annual American Legion Post 20 baseball dinner awards.
The foursome of Randy Poland, Sonny Sheffield, Jim Smith and Bob Bouvis win the first Masonic Golf Tournament at the Adirondack Country Club.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Randy Senecal, Steve Lopez, John Mousseau, Joe Salaiz and John Hart all register two hits in the Press-Republican's 11-3 win over Zachary's in Gentlemen's Slow Pitch League action.
Charles Murphy of Keeseville scores his first hole-in-one when he sinks his tee shot at the AuSable Forks Golf Club.
Bob McCorry, Mike Klinger, Randy LaValley and Bob Brown all have five hits to lead J&B Grocery to a 39-6 pounding of Gilles Enterprises in Adirondack Slow Pitch Softball League playoff action.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Pam Torrance collects the pitching win and hits a triple to help Peru clip Plattsburgh City, 9-8, in pewee softball. Terry Hunter triples for Plattsburgh.
Sherwood Keysor in his Bluejacket 72 crosses the finish line first in the Valcour Sailing Club's 10th series race.
Roger Barnard tosses a no-hitter for East Morrisonville, as his team tops PAFB Pony-Leaguers, 5-3.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Chip Dandrow and Al Russell both collect two hits as Plattsburgh Lanes downs Copeland, 9-7, in City Babe Ruth action.
Joe Luhr, a Malone Country Club pro, wins the Northeastern Professional Golf Association senior championship on his first try with a 2-over-par 73 at Tupper Lake Country Club.
Winning pitcher Charlotte Champagne strikes out 12 as Morrisonville beats Keeseville, 7-3, in Senior Girls softball.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Ken Robbins allows just four hits and one earned run as West Chazy tops West Plattsburgh, 5-1, in local baseball action.
Lefty Tessier hurls a no-hitter in the Plattsburgh Royals' 26-0 win over Norwood, which wins the local squad the Grasshopper championship of the Kiwanis League's Division Seven.
George Dyer blasts a three-run homer to spur the Beekmantown Poinies to a 7-1 victory over the Plattsburgh Imperials. Jim O'Connell strikes out nine and allows just two hits in the win.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Bobsled ace Billy Fiske, 29, dies of wounds received in aerial combat with German bombers that had launched a massive attack on England. Fiske, an American, joined the R.A.F. five months earlier.
