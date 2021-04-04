Looking Back: April 4 - April 10

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Chateaugay’s Chris Reynolds is chosen as NYSSCOGS Class D All-State Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs finished the season runner-up in the state.
Jason Trombley, bowling for Pampered Chef in the Saturday Night Weekenders League at North Bowl Lanes, rolls a 300 game. Trombley finishes the night with a 199-300-236-735 series.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Jim Manchester throws for six touchdowns as the Peabody’s Panthers top Loreman’s 47-18 in City of Plattsburgh Flag Football League action. Mike Bordeau grabs two of the touchdowns, while Gabe Girard, Brent Corron, Joe Kowalowski and Josh McMillan catch one apiece.
Dan Hoffman and David Waldron both register pitching wins as the Plattsburgh State baseball team sweeps a twinbill against Oswego with 10-2 and 6-3 wins.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Shane Ryan, a three-sport athlete at Saranac Lake Central School, is named to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference John J. Hebert Scholar Athlete Team.
The winners of the Saranac 3-on-3 girls hoop event are announced and include Erin Pangborn, Danielle Gushlaw, Dana Siskavich and Jessica Jackstadt (15-16) and Julie Walter, Brianna Venne, Erica Keysor and Jessica Sprague (13-14).
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Press-Republican sports writer Greg Glaus picks the Montreal Expos to finish first in the National League East and the same for the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East in the Press-Republican's sports staff picks for the upcoming MLB season.
Tournament MVP Matt Johnson pours in 23 points to lead all scorers as Little Caesar's overcomes Viking Anaconda-Kaye, 91-79, to claim the Plattsburgh Police Semi-Pro Basketball Tournament for the seventh consecutive year.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Defending champion Kurt Lauenstein of Hampden Highlands, Maine, wins the fifth annual 10,000-meter Diet Pepsi Run around Cumberland Head, for the second straight year.
The Willsboro girls basketball team is honored at its annual dinner after finishing the season with a 12-0 record. The team includes Tracey Tucker, Judy Thompson, Shawn Wintermute, Robin Morris, Darlene Clark, Debbie Lansing, Jada Lacey, Pam Hamms, Sue Palmer, Meg Schneider, Cary Foley and Jodi Marcotte. The Warriors are coached by Ralph Marcotte and Jack Wintermute and managed by Maria D'Angelo.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
It is announced by the school district that Frank Shumway will resume his basketball coaching duties at Champlain.
Dick Turnbull leads the Monday Nite Handicap League with a 578 triple, while Larry LaRock carries the way in the single department with a 233.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
President of the Clinton County Ski Council Al Hecht reports a balance on hand of over $2,000 on the one hand and a mortgage on the "old homestead" of $8,500 on the other.
The Northeastern District Board of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials is scheduled to hold its annual dinner at the Gran-Vue. Speakers for the occasion include Henry (Hank) Lodge, Clarkson athletic director, and Joe Bornstein of Plattsburgh.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Area keglers are invited to attend a bowling rally at the Monopole Grill. The guest speaker scheduled to appear is Robert G. Lynch, representative of the American Bowling Congress.
Eight new umpires, including Francis Golden, Frank Paro, R.A. Wright, Bernie Harrica, John Hamilton, Tony Papero, A.T. Stamboni and Victor Laduke, are admitted to the Champlain Valley Umpires Association, Walt Bingle, president of the group, tells the Press-Republican.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Vital Clinton Interscholastic Basketball League statistics, released last night by league statistician Dayton M. Henson, reveal that Morrisonville High School takes the top team honors in rebounding and free throw shooting.
Coach Wayne Merrick is surprised to see the resounding numbers that show up to Elizabethtown's baseball tryouts. More than 20 show up to try and earn a spot on the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.