Looking Back: April 18 - April 24

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
University of Vermont alumnus Tim Thomas, goaltender for the Boston Bruins, takes part in a two-day practice session with the rest of his team in Lake Placid between games 3 and 4 of a playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens.
Mitch Kilkeary’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning gives Plattsburgh High a 10-9 victory over Jamestown in the Mingo Bay Classic IV Baseball Tournament.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Ticonderoga’s John Dreimiller strikes out 11, walks just two and picks up a nice pitching win as the Sentinels take down AuSable Valley, 11-0. John Breitenbach belts a homer to lead the Ticonderoga lineup for one of his three hits.
Mark Eggleston hits a three-run bomb and a single, and Justin Besaw blasts a three-run homer and hits a triple to lead Saranac to an 11-9 win over Beekmantown.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Plattsburgh State softball team comes away with a doubleheader sweep of Potsdam with 8-3 and 10-1 victories. In the first game, the Cardinals grab the lead for good thanks to Crystal Patterson’s two-run triple, and in the second matchup, Lisa Marlow registers the pitching win and fans five batters.
The Northern Adirondack cheerleading squad wins the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference championship. The team includes, Erin Dubray, Elizabeth Boyea, Kelly Therrian, Jenny Wood, Bridget Munn, Kasey Whelden, Madonna Bertrand, Aubrey Peryea, Keelia Smith, Ashley Smith, Ginger Bushey, Kelli Benjamin, Garrett Perkins, Brad Rushford, Casey Finley, Krista Jubert and Becky Pedriani. The Bobcats are coached by Sue Rebideau.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Kevin Demers pitches a complete game and helps his own cause with three hits as Chateaugay records a 13-6 victory over Parishville-Hopkinton. Scott LaPlant, Alfie Ladue and Scott Breen all notch two hits.
Chad Montville tosses five innings of one-hit baseball to help lead Elizabethtown to a 10-0 win over Long Lake/Newcomb. Steve Burdo pitches the final two innings to finish off the shutout.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
John Langey piles up four hits, while Marty Nephew, Jim Stahl and Ed Podres both add two in a 14-7 win for Moriah over Hadley-Luzerne.
Sophomore Craig Flick hurls a seven-hitter and limits the damage to get the pitching win in Saranac Lake's 4-2 triumph over Franklin Academy.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Plattsburgh State's Jim Pemberton pitches a four-hit shutout to lead the Cardinals to a 1-0 win over Albany State.
Willsboro golf course manager Nick Scoresome announces the club will open for the season. The greens will be open for play, but the tees will be closed off because of seeding.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Press-Republican Sports Editor Connie Pope puts together a column highlighting the outstanding bowling performance of Virginia Marsha of Keeseville who rolls a 607 series at Keeseville Bowling Center.
St. Lawrence University Athletic Director Thomas Cartmill announces the men's hockey team has accepted a berth in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Christmas Tournament at Madison Square Garden. It will be the first tournament of its kind in New York City.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Dr. George Mullen's Plattsburgh State Teachers College tennis team is primed to open the season against Siena and will have Don Rock, Bub Hubley, Larry Northup, Tommy Guerriero, Don Miller, Doug Mehne and Bill Podmore leading the way.
Pickles Proctor, manager of the Plattsburgh Veterans of Foreign Wars baseball team, announces that the VFW franchise in the Northern New York Baseball League has been turned over to the Plattsburgh Athletic Association.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
The Peru baseball team, after losing plenty to graduation last year, is primed for another exciting season and will be counting on Kay Charbonneau, John Davis, Gordon House, Gilbert Hulett, Kenneth Powell, Robert LeBlanc, Sam Davis and Leeward Santor to contribute all around the ball field.
Two Port Henry students at Hamilton College, Robert Henry and George Anderson, are awarded athletic awards for participation during the recent basketball season.
