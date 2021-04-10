Looking Back: April 11 - April 18

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Plattsburgh native Kelley Steadman will help the U.S. Women’s National Team chase its third straight world championship as she has been named to the team for the 2011 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Switzerland.
Donna Dixon’s Clinton Community College softball team picks up its first wins of the season with 8-6 and 9-1 wins over Adirondack Community College. Danine Swamp picks up both pitching victories.
Emily Keable registers the win in the circle as Chazy comes away with a 16-2 victory over Schroon Lake.
John Tregan’s walk-off infield single sends Chazy past Schroon Lake, 4-3. Ricky Osier tosses a one-hitter and strikes out 14 for the Eagles accompanied by three walks and three hit batsmen.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Tom Wiacek cracks two doubles and a triple and finishes with four RBI in Bolton’s 20-2 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake. Wiacek also takes a perfect game into the sixth frame before allowing two hits. Jack Reilly adds three hits, and Rob Snyder has three base knocks of his own for the Eagles.
Stubby Kilburn wins the 13-person Winter League at 8 Ball Billiards Cafe, earning $210 and a trophy.
Plattsburgh State freshman defenseman Nick Rolls is named to the U.S. College Hockey Online East All-Rookie Team. In the 2005-06 season, he records nine goals and 11 assists.
Dean Rock scores 33 points, while Dan Dessureault adds 17 and Jason Duso 10 to power Handy Dandy Home Improvement to a 73-70 victory over Jim Lincoln Construction in the City of Plattsburgh Over 30 Men’s Basketball League.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Gail Taylor wins Division I and Yvone Grigware Division II at the April meet of the North Country Progressive Women’s Bowlers League held at Saranac Lake Lanes.
Dave Bresett’s 733 triple, which features a high game of 257, sparks Richard’s Bait & Tackle to a 13-2 victory over Lake City Images in the Wednesday Night Classic League at North Bowl Lanes.
Peru’s Nick Weaver wins two of his three matches in the opening day of the National Scholastic Duals Wrestling Championships at Kellogg Arena in Michigan. Weaver opens with a pin and wins his other match with a decision.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Plattsburgh State senior defenseman Martin Beliveau is named to the American Hockey Coaches Association All-American team for the 1990-91 season. He finishes the season with eight goals and 27 assists.
Kerry Chapin records three singles, and winning pitcher Paulette Poirier helps lead Brushton-Moira to a 16-9 win over Salmon River.
Don Decker and Linda Liberty from Plattsburgh team up for a 1,344 total to take the lead in the Genesee Doubles Tourney, which will run through May.
Kathy Young tosses a 300 game along with a 286 and 264 for an 850 triple to team up with Theresa Bosley to win the Bowl Mart Junior Bowling Program's Benefit 9-Pin Tournament. Bosley rolls a 293-209-256-698 series.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Plattsburgh State's Dennis Northrup qualifies for next month's NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships in the 10,000-meter run with a strong second-place finish in the University of Massachusetts Relays. Northrup turns in a time of 30:46.
Shawn McKee records the pitching win in a 3-1 victory for Moriah over Saranac Lake.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Bob Jessey tells the Press-Republican there will be a meeting held at Morrisonville Elementary School for anyone interested in joining a newly formed water-ski club.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
S-Sgt. Lennie Rubacha is unanimously named as Athlete of the Year for 1960 at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Champlain Central School's varsity baseball program is expected to begin practice this week under the direction of coach John Zurlo. The team has 11 veterans, including Noel Favro, Larry Frenya, David Ashline and Robert Thompson.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
It is announced that Ellenburg's Ace Rod and Gun Club will hold its second annual sportsmen's dinner on April 23 at Ellenburg School. The club, which has over 500 members, will hear an address by Director of Conservation Education of the New York State Conservation Department Clayton Seagers.
The largest turnout in recent years and better than anticipated fishing is reported by Game Warden Hugh Herron of Schuyler Falls as area Waltonites inaugurated the 1951 trout season on the Saranac River.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
G. Lepkowski takes honors in the Plattsburgh Bowling Tournament with a 569 series, which is followed by C. Carter's 567.
