10 YEARS AGO (2010)
New Hartford downs Plattsburgh High 6-0 in the state semifinal in Division II boys' hockey. Brandon Bechard finishes with 39 saves.
Germantown denies Chateaugay a fourth straight trip to the Final Four in Class D boys' basketball with a 56-48 victory. Eli Franze, with 15 points, leads the Bulldogs, who are leading 39-38 after three quarters.
Ticonderoga falls to Maple Hill in the Class C regional final, 68-42. Nick Mars leads the Sentinels with 12.
Phil Leonidas of Casa del Sol 60 is the top skier for his age group in the Budweiser Challenge at Whiteface Mountain. He streaks down the course in 36.36 seconds, 18 seconds faster than his nearest challenger.
Donny Coolidge, Tory Bouyea and Casey Brighton continue hot hitting as Plattsburgh state completes its second doubleheader sweep in as many days, doubling up Lakeland College 11-3, 9-3, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Former NCCS standout Matt Farbotko is named Skyline Conference Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.0 points per game for Sage College of Albany. He also ranks sixth in rebounding in the conference, averaging 7.2 a game.
Freshman Kaitlin Myers of SUNY Cobleskill is named to the North Eastern Athletic Conference Second Team. The former Saranac star averages 9.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fighting Tigers.
Junior Kyle Devins finishes the indoor season for Ithaca College as the fourth-ranked long jumper in the nation. The former AuSable Valley standout wins the Empire 8 championship with a jump of 23 feet, 7.5 inches, equaling the school record.
Former Saranac Lake all-star Thomas Vossler is named Ithaca College's Outstanding Back for the 2009 football season. He finishes the season with 51 catches, averaging 14.4 yards, and 8 touchdowns.
Norwich edges Plattsburgh State 3-2 in the NCAA Div. III men's hockey semifinals in Lake Placid. Andrew Willock and Mike Kavanaugh score for the Cardinals.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Northeastern Clinton rallies from 16 points down to defeat Dobbs Ferry 54-49 in the state Class C semifinals. Amanda Clark scores 19 points, Miranda Perras, 15, and Haley Dessureault hits 2 clutch 3-pointers. Bloomfield tops NCCS 65-59 in the final. Trombly scores 17 and Ashley Walter, 14.
Alexander Hamilton tops Chateaugay 63-52 in the boys’ Class D semifinals. Nate Bilow scores 22 for the Bulldogs.
Haldane beats Chateaugay 48-38 in the girls’ Class D semi. Megan Nemier leads the Bulldogs with 14.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Maple Grove defeats Willsboro, 45-39, in the state Class D semifinals in boys’ basketball. Cory Jacques scores 16 points and Jason Hurd, 10, for Willsboro.
Syracuse Westhill thumps Saranac, 80-35, in the state Class C semifinals in girls’ basketball. Ann Parks scores 19 points in a losing cause.
Plattsburgh High’s Erica Lindsay and Allison Bean lead the CVAC all-stars for girls’ swimming.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Jim Powers scores with 2:28 left in the mini game, lifting Plattsburgh State to a 2-1 victory over Babson and into the NCAA Div. III Final Four in hockey.
Kathie Pinsonneault of Northeastern Clinton is honored for settting the Section VII record for career 3-pointers with 51.
Mike Coolidge scores 16 points to lead the CVAC Div. II stars to a 119-111 victory over the Div. I stars. Mark Kiroy nets 15 to lead Div. I. Scott Vislocky sinks 9 of 15 tries to win the 3-point shooting contest.
Brigid Connor and Mary Rickson each score 12 to lead the CVAC Div. I girls all-stars to a 60-55 victory. Kristy Sprague leads Div. II with 16.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Jim Patterson, Mike Roberson, Joe Brewster and Timmy Preston lead Lake Placid to a 4-1 win over Ithaca in the state hockey final. Guy Conklin records 22 saves.
Jeff Law scores 20 points and John Thompson, 14, as MAI defeats Gloversville, 55-48, to win the Capital Conference Regional Championship in Boys’ Class B basketball.
Greenwich edges AuSable Valley, 53-51, with Tony Trever scoring 27 to for the winners. Tom Finney scores 18 for the Patriots, who lead most of the way, but have a bad fourth quarter.
Lisa Ashline scores 18 points and grabs 10 rebounds as Saranac downs Northeastern Clinton, 54-32, to win the Section VII Class B girls’ basketball title.
Anne Slattery, Debbie Carr, Jan Lemza, Carol Tesar and Denise Simard lead Moriah past AuSable Valley for the Class C crown.
Mary Stanley scores 22 points and grabs 20 rebounds to lead Crown Point to a 55-35 win over Chazy for the Class D title.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Gordon McKellen, 16 and a junior at Lake Placid High School, claims a silver in figure skating in the Kennedy Winter Games.
Tom Gebo fires in 33 points to lead Oneida Chemical to a 102-77 victory over the American Legion in the PBA Tournament championship game. Bob Chrust scores 15 for the Legion.
Tom Ketchum and Tom Prinsen lead Plattsburgh High to the Section VII bowling championship.
Adolfo Ariztizabal scores 23 points and Barry Morrison adds 12 as Westport tops St. Pius 69-52 in a playoff for the MVL championshp. Steve Sweeney scores 11 for the Knights.
Mike “Twig” McGlynn, starting last, wins the Junior USA Eastern Slalom Championships at Whiteface Mountain.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Burlington Independents defeat the Port Henry Hawks 64-62 in the championship game of the Gold Medal Tournament. Fran Arthur, who scores 28 in the final, is named the tourney’s most outstanding player.
Jack Fitzpatrick is named MVP of the Philips-Exeter Academy basketball team. He averages 14.5 points and 9 rebounds a game.
A team of Peru and Saranac wrestlers decisions host Montreal 26-24. Mike Norcross (103), Gordon LaMay (112), John Ezro (120) and Sherman Sorrell (127) register pins.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Mineville, led by John Podres and Mike Kukie, beats Peru 73-46 to win the Section VII Class A basketball title.
Rod Willette leads Champlain over Schroon Lake 56-54 for the Class C crown.
Don Tolosky tosses in 16 points and Joe Alexander, 10, to lead Lyon Mountain to a 71-47 triumph over Westport in the Class B final. Frank Spooner scores 18 for Westport and Douglas Whitney, 16.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Rabbit Maranville, shortstop for the 1914 Miracle Boston Braves, is named manager of the Tupper Lake Rangers of the Northern League.
Anderson and Dupuis each tally 10 points and Port Henry beats Chateaugay 30-23 to win the Section VII Class A basketball crown. Jim Fritz scores 11 points for the Ponies.
