10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Donny Coolidge extends his hitting streak to 14 games while Dan Tracy (3-0) and Matt O'Leary (2-0) shine on the mound for Plattsburgh State in a 9-0 showing in the baseball Cardinals' annual Florida trip.
Gary Ryan, who coached two state championship teams, is elected to the New York State High School Hockey Hall of Fame. The Lyon Mountain native compiled a 323-133-23 record in 18 seasons at St. John's and Seton Catholic. His teams captured 15 sectional championships, 13 league titles and made six appearances in the state Final Four.
Former Plattsburgh High standout Hannah Saiz earns All-American honors in 3 events at the NCAA Div. III women's swimming championships. The Kenyon College freshman posts the second fastest time in the nation for the 200-yard butterfly with a 2:01.81.
Julia Mancuso, of Olympic Valley, Calif., races to her 11th national alpine championship at Whiteface Mountain, moving ahead of Bode Miller and Andrea Mead Lawrence on the all-time list for U.S. national ski titles.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Malone’s Norm Pomainville beats Dennis Ryan of Lake Placid in the fifth game to win his third straight Northern New York 8-Ball Pool Tournament title.
Peru’s Travis Bashaw and Nikki Kimball of Elizabethtown win the 20th Run For Hope Half Marathon from Keene to Elizabethtown.
Plattsburgh State’s Jeff Paluseo and Bryan Murray are named Second Team All-Americans in hockey.
Hilary Stockbridge, Andy Chevalier, Lindsay Oertel and Nicole Labarge all claim medals in swimming at the Junior Olympics.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Dave Bresett bowls an 830 series at Plattsburgh Lanes to break the Plattsburgh Association record of 819 held by Joe Seymour.
The Lyon Mountain Miners rejoin the Champlain Valley Baseball League after two seasons in the Northern Valley Baseball League.
Ticonderoga senior Patricia Rusu is named the most valuable gymnast in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
Plattsburgh State’s Greg James is named to the Columbus Multi-Media All-America team in basketball.
Jim O’Brien, playing for The Weathercock, wins the Northern New York 8-Ball Championship.
Former Beekmantown standout Eric Deshaies sets the Marist College record for the 55-meter high hurdles of 8.3 seconds.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Wisconsin-Stevens Point edges Plattsburgh State 1-0 in the mini game to capture the NCAA Div. II-III hockey title.
Plattsburgh State’s hockey program is placed on two years probation for numerous infractions and a lack of institutional control that occurred during the 1985-88 seasons. Also, the Cardinals are stripped of their 1987 NCAA championship.
Frank Felicelli replaces Wally Vanderhoff as manager of the American Legion Post 20 junior baseball team. Vanderhoff had been manager since 1982.
Anne Winterkorn, Katie Chevalier and Michelle Chevalier lead a strong showing by the Bay Club Waves at the Adirondack District Short Course Swimming Championships.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Saranac reaches the Eastern New York Class B final in girls’ basketball with victories over previously unbeaten Gouverneur, 52-47, and Scotia-Glenville, 50-47. Tina Pellerin leads the Chiefs in both contests with 16 and 23 points. Saranac loses to Sleepy Hollow, 54-49, in the final, despite Linda Ryan’s 30-point effort.
Moriah advances to the Eastern New York Class C final in girls’ basketball with wins over Tamarac, 52-36, and Norwood-Norfolk, 56-47. Anne Slattery scores 22 and 19 points for Moriah. Marlboro, with six-foot-five center Barbara Bootz, tops Moriah 68-56 in the final. Carol Tesar and Jan Lemza each score 15 points.
North Warren ends previously unbeaten Crown Point’s hopes in the Class D girls’ basketball regionals. Lisa Doolan nets 10 for the Panthers.
Former UCLA star Andre McCarter is named MVP after leading Patrick’s to a 124-123 overtime victory over Goober’s in the championship game of the Annual PBA Basketball Tournament. Larry Fogle also stars for Patrick’s while Goober’s is led by Mike Deane, Larry Parker,UVM’s Drew Skonberg and former Syracuse standout Hal Cohen.
Wes Correa scores 27 points to lead Bellport to a 78-56 win over MAI in the Eastern Conference Class B semifinals. John Thompson scores 19 points in a losing cause. MAI Coach Bill Flynn announces his retirement four days later.
Bee Ashline, Lisa Duquette and Carol Duquette lead MAI to a 3-0 sweep of PHS in a battle of unbeatens in volleyball.
Dannemora’s Mike Weaver, who averages 18.8 points and 14.7 rebounds per game, is the MVAC Player of the Year while Gary Hathaway of Elizabethtown-Lewis is named Coach of the Year.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Dan Lodboa is named MVP as Cornell downs Clarkson 6-4 in the NCAA Div. I hockey final before 2,500 at the Lake Placid Olympic Arena.
Bob Davis drops in 44 points as the Saranac Lake Morgans top the Plattsburgh Legion 133-132 in overtime in the Elizabethtown Firemen’s 15th-Annual Basketball Tournament final. Jeff Aimonetti leads the Legion with 33.
Port Henry’s Bob White captures Class D stock honors in the World Series of Snowmobiling in Rhinelander, Wis.
Howard Jennings of Lyon Mountain is named the North Country Hockey League MVP for the regular season while John Corker is the playoff MVP. The Montcalmers’ Brad Ott is chosen the top goalie while Lyon Mountain netminder Oscar Bushey is the Most Improved Player.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Mike Norcross, Gordon LaMay, Roy Marshall, Bob Bessette and John St. John win their weight classes to lead Saranac to the Section VII wrestling championship with 213 points. Runner-up Peru, with 213, crowns 7 champions — Gary LaFountain, Everett Ezero, Sherman Sorrell, Joe Rudmin, Bob Sorrell, Russ Latour and Don Phillips.
Al Stephens scores 36 points to lead the Burlington Independents to an 87-78 win over Nitzi’s Profs in the Elizabethtown final. Bob Garrow scores 29 for the Profs. Bill White nets 28 and Ron Bostic, 22, for Saranac Lake in a 77-62 win over Port Henry for third place. Fran Arthur scores 22 for the Hawks.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Urgil Votraw tallies 24 points, Earl Wells adds 19 and Dud Bullis, 13, as McMartin Motors tops Moriah 73-68 in the final of the 20th-Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament. Jack Pepper scores 24 for Moriah while John Podres and Mike Kukie each net 15. The Burlington Shamrocks beat Port Henry 69-68 for third in the Gold Medal tourney. Heffernan leads Burlington with 20 while Norm Gates nets 27 and Paul Greenwood, 12, for Port Henry.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Noah’s Super Service defeats the Burlington Wizards 59-39 to win the 10th-Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament. Rovito scores 19 and Kirby, 14, for Noah’s.
Rabbit Maranville informs J. Stuart Fero, secretary of the Tupper Lake Baseball Association, that he will not able to accept the position of manager of the Tupper Lake Rangers of the Northern Baseball League.
