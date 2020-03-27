10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Luke Flegar’s only goal of the day with just 1:20 left in overtime lifts the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team to a 13-12 win against Clarkson.
Sara Facteau wins the 30th annual Dr. Robert Lopez Run For Hope, while Brian Wilson is the fastest man of the 13-mile event.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Peru’s Joe Millett wins two close matches to advance on in the Annual Senior National Wrestling Championships, being held at the Cleveland Convention Center.
Katie Bruno scores 11 points to lead host Assumption of Mary to a 39-28 victory over St. John’s in the championship game of the Annual Assumption of Mary Girls’ Fifth- and Sixth-Grade Basketball Tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
John Combs embarks on his first season with the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team, taking over for previous head coach John Brubaker.
Jenny Reyell's home run — the first in school history — helps Plattsburgh State defeat Cortland 6-3 in the Cardinals' debut in SUNYAC softball.
Ticonderoga's Bruno Fortino lifts 1,270 pounds to win Best Lifter in the High School Powerlifting Meet at Plattsburgh High School.
25 YEARS (1995)
Nathan Bilow finishes as runner-up in the Elks National Regional Hoop Shoot contest at Coughlin High School. Greg Loeffert, the Pennsylvania state champion, made 23 of 25 attempts and will advance to the Elks National Hoop Shoot finals in Indianapolis. Bilow was a close second with 22 of 25.
Playoff Most Valuable Player Ray Beebe scores 21 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, leading Little Caesar's to an 85-76 victory over Custom Canvas in the championship game of the Midas Mudhens Adult Basketball League.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference names Saranac's Andrea Light the 1989-90 girls basketball Most Valuable Player and AuSable Valley's Anne Slattery Coach of the Year.
Michael Coolidge, Dan Smith and Andrea Light are selected as scholarship winners for the 1989-90 basketball season by local basketball officials.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Plattsburgh State men's basketball player Kevin Baldwin, a 6-3 senior forward from Brooklyn, is named to the ECAC All-Star team.
The inaugural CVAC Senior Game is held at Memorial Hall. Coach Mike Flynn's Team White defeated Coach Bill Flynn's Team Blue, 64-59.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Lee Duncan, averaging 16.4 points a game for Ticonderoga, is second only to Whitehall's Joe Greco (30.9) in scoring in the Northern Conference basketball. Ticonderoga's Bob Mihalak is fifth, figuring for 13.7 a game.
Dannemora's Willie King receives the Robert Addison Award as the most valuable member of the Adirondack Community College men's basketball team. Plattsburgh's Danny Adams also letters at ACC.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Billy Benson scores 36 points for the Plattsburgh Tornadoes, but Champlain, led by 20 points from Henry Gooley, picks up an 85-80 win.
Plattsburgh Air Force Base boxer John Cokley wins in the first round by knockout over Joseph Barron in an SAC semifinal.
Lyon Mountain standout Tom Kowalowski, 17, leaves to join the New York Yankees' Auburn farm team for spring training in Orangeburg, S.C.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Dan Jerry rolls games of 164, 224 and 221 for a 609 series in Elks League bowling.
Walt Gilbo scores 18 points to help the Port Henry Orioles top the Moriah Marauders, 56-54,
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Jaime Feltman tallies 17 points and Paul Payne, 14, to lead the Gold Medal All-Stars to a 48-46 win over the AuSable Forks Firemen. Paul Driscoll nets 16 and Lefty Fountain, 10, for the Firemen.
