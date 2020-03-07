LOOKING BACK (MARCH 8-14)
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Plattsburgh State ends Middlebury’s 5-year run as NCAA champions with a 5-4 victory on Mike Daoust’s goal in overtime.
Chateaugay sends 2 teams on to the state semifinals in basketball. Nate Bilow scores 21 points as the Bulldogs beat North Warren 60-50 while MacKenzie Patnode nets 22 to lead the girls to a 44-37 win over Argyle.
Northeastern Clinton advances to the girls’ Final Four in Class C with a 56-47 win over Voorheesville. Debbie Trombly scores 23 points, grabs 8 rebounds and blocks 3 shots to lead the Cougars.
Troy LaSalle edges Plattsburgh High 2-1 in the Div. II state hockey semifinals while Ithaca defeats Seton Catholic 4-1 despite Joel Siskavich’s 38 saves.
Missy West scores 16 points and Duke defeats North Carolina 79-76 for its first ACC title in women’s basketball.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Cory Jacques, who finishes with 35 points, scores 11 straight in the third quarter to rally Willsboro to a 61-48 victory over Chateaugay in regional play. Paul Stender scores 20 for the Bulldogs. Willsboro then defeats Argyle, 52-45, in the quarterfinals with Jason Hurd scoring 23 points.
Ann Parks scores 17 points and sophomore Kristen Campbell, 12, to lead Saranac to a 45-44 win over Cohoes in the state quarterfinals.
Missy West fires in 34 points to lead Malone over Beekmantown, 61-47. Jocelyn Underwood scores 15 for the Eagles.
Erin Pratt sinks two free throws with no time left to lift Westport over Hammond, 51-50. Korina Conley leads the Eagles with 15. Pratt and Alison Beal add 14 each.
Craig Hart scores 17 points to lead AuSable Valley over Potsdam, 55-47.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Audra Dufour bowls a 226 game, the high girls’ game for the tournament, to lead Beekmantown to a second-place finish in the state bowling tourney.
Seton Catholic sweeps the Class B regionals in basketball. Mary Rickson and Brigid Connor each score 17 points to lead the girls past Massena 60-44 while Jeremy Dubay comes up with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Mike Bedworth, 22, as the Knights top OFA 82-56 in the boys’ final.
Terra Frazier scores 22 points to lead Brushton-Moira to a 60-52 win over Westport. Julie Moore, Tina Evens andRebecca Dayton foul out for the Eagles.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
John Thompson drops in 27 points to lead MAI to a 48-46 win over PHS for the Class B crown.
Jamie Douglass tallies 16 to spark AuSable Valley to a 50-45 win over St. John’s in the Class C final.
Jay Hooper hits for 19 as Elizabethtown-Lewis tops Crown Point 61-53 in the Class D final.
Jim Patterson deflects in Andy Preston’s shot from the point in the second overtime to give Lake Placid a 4-3 win over Rome Free Academy, sending the Blue Bombers on to the state final in hockey against Ithaca.
Hofstra University junior Mike Hogan of Peru, 26-5, qualifies for the NCAA Div. I championships in wrestling by repeating as East Coast Conference champion.
Peru’s Rich Dilzer becomes the first Section VII swimmer to place in the boys’ state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. His time of 49.29 in the qualifying sets a new section record.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Mike Yelle scores 17 points to lead PHS over Ellenburg 79-75 in the Section VII Class A final.
Ron Rabideau nets 24 to pace Mooers to a 57-54 win over Westport in the Class B final.
Most Outstanding Wrestler Bill Lang, Bill Bonville, Ed Taylor, Joe Duprey and Gene Ayotte win their weight classes to lead Peru to the Section VII wrestling championship. Ellenburg’s Herman Dupuis upsets unbeaten Mike Bonville at 137.
June Ricketson and Tim Howley of Beartown qualify for the Western Regional III & IV ski meet.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Gil Jubert scores 15 points to lead Ticonderoga to a 61-60 win over Beekmantown for the Section VII Class A title.
Pete Blackmore fires in 34 as Elizabethtown tops Crown Point 61-55 for the Class B crown.
Bob Tacey nets 25 to lead Dannemora to a 54-51 win over Chestertown in the Class C final.
Bobby LaMare scores 22 points and St. John’s downs MAI 60-58 to win the CVL Class A crown.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
John Podres scores 31 points and Mike Kukie, 13, as Mineville beats Port Henry 59-35 to cap a 15-0 season, the best ever for the Red Flame. Pat Salerno leads Port Henry with 10.
Urgil Votraw pours in 25 points to lead St. John’s to a 39-33 win over Augustinian Academy of Carthage in the North Country Catholic League championship game before 1,200 at Champlain College.
Whitney scores 20 points and Spooner, 13, as Westport knocks off Dannemora 49-48 in a Section VII Class B semifinal.
Rod Willette nets 30 as Champlain defeats Keeseville 72-58 in a Class C semifinal.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Bill Hafer, who played for Lyon Mountain and Plattsburgh, signs to manage the Saranac Lake Red Sox of the Northern League.
Bob Feltman scored 14 points as MAI beats St. Mary’s of Ogdensburg 28-20 to win the North Country Catholic League title.
Everest Trudeau tallies a league-record 28 points in Altona’s 43-19 win over Ellenburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.