April 5-11
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Winning pitcher Rick Osier and reliever Nathan Reynolds combine for a four-hitter and 14 strikeouts as Chazy dumps Seton Catholic, 16-2, in non-league baseball. Ryan Barcomb records a single and double for the Knights, while Mark Ryan hits a triple.
Peru's Emily Decker, Northeastern Clinton's Chelsey Brooks, AuSable Valley's Alexis Coolidge, Lake Placid's Megan Riley and Saranac's Megan Bowman are named to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball first-team All-Star squad. Katrina Garrand of Northeastern Clinton is named MVP.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Alex Davis has three hits, and Walter Both adds two, including a triple to lead Keene to a 7-5 victory against Johnsburg in a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball game.
Jon Dumas has three base knocks, while David Waldron and Zack Welch contribute two apiece in Plattsburgh State's 8-2 win against SUNYIT.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
MacMurray College, coached by Kris Doorey, is ranked sixth in the Central Division in college baseball after opening the season at 15-8.
Plattsburgh native Charlie Pitkin qualifies for the World Duathlon championships in his first try, completing the 10-kilometer run, 60K bike and 5K run in 2 hours, 51 minutes.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Jon Larche defeats Dan Seymour, 225-215, in the finals to win the North Bowl Singles Shootout Championship Tournament.
North Country Community College men's hockey players David Dragone and Jan Kloboucek are named NJCAA first-team All-Americans.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Westport's Julie Moore wins her second consecutive Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball Most Valuable Player award. The Eagles' Tom Beauvais is named Coach of the Year.
Bluff Point Golf & Country Club opens play for the season, marking its 100th year of existence.
Walter St. Surin scores the game-winner in overtime to give Lake Placid a 2-1 win over Potsdam in the North Country Community College indoor soccer tournament.
Tom Lacey scores 63 points, while Gary Fessette adds 38, as Custom Canvas defeats Midas Mudhens, 152-102, in NYCO basketball.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
St. John's Jon Ford and Moriah's Anne Slattery are awarded the Flynn Memorial Scholarships by the International Association of Approved Basketball Organizations Board 43. Each was awarded a scholarship of $150.
Jack Chaskey is named junior-varsity lacrosse coach at Siena College. Sophomore Tom Murnane returns to anchor the defense for the Siena varsity.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Dan Berg is elected president of the Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch Softball League.
Pat Rabideau strings together games of 209, 202 and 181 for a 592 series to record the top series of the night in the O.K. League.
Bill Kaczanowcke rolls a 631 series, which included a 221 game, to help himself earn the "720" Four-Man Classic League bowling honors of the week.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Press-Republican announces Dr. Cary Middlecoff will be writing stories and articles of interest to golf enthusiasts whether they be beginners of experts. Middlecoff's articles will be replacing Billy Sixty's bowling column for the summer months.
The State Conservation Department provides North Country streams with 10,000 brown trout for enthusiasts of the area. According to Bill Bailey, a distributor of the fish, they all measure legal size, approximately seven inches long.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Burman Campbell of Paul Smiths receives a $35 bounty for shooting a 35-pound wolf in his yard.
The inaugural sportsmen's dinner of the Ace Rod and Gun Club of Ellenburg will be held in the auditorium of Ellenburg Central School. Carl Prue and Hugh Herron are expected to say a few words.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Bob Kay scores 11 points to lead the Chazy Athletic Association to a 47-40 victory over the Chazy Alumni in basketball. Red Wood leads the Alumni with 20, while Bosco Wood chips in with 15.
