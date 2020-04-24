April 26-May 2
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Jacob Dick, Christian Matilla, Isaac Nixon, Joe Guido and Matt Nugent all record victories and help the Peru golf squad to a 5.5-0.5 win against Seton Catholic in a CVAC golf match. Sebastian Barie and Ian Fisher tie in the No. 1 slot, both shooting rounds of 55.
Bella Brown (1/4-mile), John Glover (1/2-mile) and Aidan Vogl (mile) are first-place finishers in the first spring Fun Run sponsored by the City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department.
Kristin Fisher strikes out six for the pitching win, while Carly Neale goes 2-for-3 at the plate in Plattsburgh High's 11-7 defeat of Lake Placid in CVAC softball.
Will Flynn pitches a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk, and Ryan Bishop knocks in five runs with two singles and a double to lead Peru to a 15-1 win over Lake Placid in CVAC baseball.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Plattsburgh State's David Waldron slugs a two-run homer in both games of a twinbill against Brockport. The Cardinals picked up 23-8 and 13-8 victories on the day.
Ticonderoga sophomore Laura Olcott tosses a three-hitter with 18 strikeouts in the Sentinels' 7-0 shutout of Northern Adirondack. Cheryl Meserve finishes the game with a two-run blast and a triple for Ticonderoga.
Reigning singles champion Jessie Stripp and teammate Maggie Dennin both win their matches and help Lake Placid edge Plattsburgh High, 3-2, in girls tennis action.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Chris Verkey wins the 110m hurdles (14.61) and 400m hurdles (54.32) and picks up 2 relay firsts to help Plattsburgh State place second in the SUNYAC Track & Field Championships. Corey Davidson wins the 800m in 1:55.92.
Seton Catholic’s Jason Jabaut places third in the high-school mile at the Penn Relays with a time of 4:16.32.
Saranac’s Steve Yaeger pitches a 2-hitter and strikes out 17 in a 16-2 win over Northeastern Clinton.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Holli Mulholland, Katie Roden, Barb Drake, Rayne Dingman, Allison Bean and Heather Spellman all win two events in the Plattsburgh High girls track team's 73-58 defeat of Saranac Lake.
Doug Bauer cards a 42 and Brian Cauley fires a 43 to lead the Willsboro golfers to a 5.5-0.5 victory against Crown Point.
Marshall Godin's three-run double in the fourth inning powers Tupper Lake to a 4-1 win over AuSable Valley. Scott Tower records a four-hitter with seven strikeouts in a winning performance.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Rusty Bigelow shoots a 40 to go along with Brian Norcross' 44 as Saranac tops Moriah, 4.5-1.5, in CVAC golf. Chris Putnam (48) earns a win for the Vikings.
Scott Brankman strikes out 11 and contributes 2 hits in Westport’s 10-2 win over Keene. Eric Wells has 2 hits for the Beavers.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Willie Utzler pitches a complete game, while Larry Liberty and Eric Keysor both for 2-for-3, to pace Saranac over St. Johns, 8-3.
Marty Pelkey gets the pitching win and anchors Northeastern Clinton to a 7-2 win over AuSable Valley. Tim LaFountain and Scott Benware each tally an RBI single for the Patriots.
Winning pitcher Audra Mazdzer and Carol Latremore each get 2 hits as unbeaten Chazy rallies to beat Keene. Dee Smith homers for Keene.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Plattsburgh State men's basketball coach Norm Law is announced as principal speaker at Champlain Central School's awards banquet.
Carl O'Kusky goes the distance on the mound in Moriah's 5-4 edging of Ticonderoga. Bill Smith and Jay Gilbo each record three hits for the Sentinels.
Ken Cringle scores three goals to lead Bob Hudak's Saranac lacrosse squad to a 6-4 win against the Pius Golden Knights.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Horace Spear of Plattsburgh serves as the guest speaker for the annual St. Johnsbury Riding Club banquet. During his stay in Vermont, he was the guest of the club president, Bernard Willey.
Mooers' Larry Sargent hits a grand slam in the fifth inning, while winning pitcher Larry Laforest helps his own cause with two triples and two RBI in his squad's 16-6 win against Altona.
John Duprey hits two long homers to boost Peru over AuSable Valley, 11-10. Tony Millie records four hits for the Patriots.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Duane Covey finishes a homer away from the cycle in Plattsburgh High's 7-0 win over AuSable Forks in a non-league game.
Guy’s wins the Business Girls Bowling League with a team of Velma Langey, Bernie Gilson, Viola Harkness, Frances Besette and Agatha Bushey.
Hal McCready (880), Dean Benson (mile), Tom Giambruno (discus), Bob Gendron (hurdles, sprints) and Warren Munson (shot put) lead Plattsburgh High over Burlington, 63-49, in track & field.
George Kurz pitches a no-hitter for AuSable Forks against Westport. He walks just three and strikes out 16 batters.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Charlie Ryan pitches a 3-hitter as Cadyville beats Ellenburg, 18-1.
Freddie Phifer and Don Gertsch combine to pitch a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and George Phifer goes 5-for-5 in Plattsburgh High’s win over OLVA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.