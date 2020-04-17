April 19-25
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Matt Terry's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifts Saranac to a 9-8 walk-off win against Norwood-Norfolk. Terry has four RBIs, and Matt Drollette picks up the win in relief.
Alex LaFountain pitches a complete-game two-hitter, and Jordan Bezio doubles to bring in the tying and go-ahead runs in AuSable Valley's 4-3 victory over Ticonderoga.
Ashley St. Andrews belts a three-run homer, and newcomer Taylor Ward goes 3-for-3 with an RBI to pace Ticonderoga to an 8-4 win against AuSable Valley.
North Country Community College softball sophomore Samantha Signor (Keeseville/AuSable Valley) is batting .400 with 12 hits and 10 runs scored. She has six RBI.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Peru's Max Rock is chosen as Wrestler of the Year, and Joe Millett is selected as Sportsman of the Year by the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference's wrestling coaches.
Morris Reynolds scores a hole-in-one on the par-3, 236-yard third hole at Willsboro Golf Course. Harold Reynolds witnessed the ace.
Dustin Norton of Beekmantown wins the 110-meter high hurdles event of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Invitational in Saranac.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
It is announced that Maureen (McClendon) Anken of Rome will be inducted into the Plattsburgh State University Sports Hall of Fame on May 2.
Lisa Marlow fires a no-hitter in Game 1 and a 3-hitter in Game 2 as Plattsburgh State sweeps Potsdam 8-0, 9-1 in softball.
Heather VanDeusen and Stephanie Andrews combine on a no-hitter for Malone in a win over Norwood-Norfolk.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Former Saranac Lake star Cy Ellsworth is named a tri-captain of the Syracuse University football team.
Saranac's David Davidson tosses a no-hitter, out-dueling a one-hit performance from Beekmantown's John Livsey, and helps the Chiefs win 1-0.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Seton Catholic's Jeff Turner wins three separate events and helps the Seton Catholic track team to an 85-47 defeat of Ticonderoga.
Dawn Covel and Rachelle Furnia record three RBIs apiece in Peru's 8-4 win against Northeastern Clinton in CVAC softball.
Jim Ryan tosses a four-hitter and records three hits to boost Clinton Community College over Plattsburgh State Baseball Club, 5-0.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Anne Boule records two hits, including a grand slam, while Bee Ashline and Denise LeClair combine for a two-hitter in MAI's 16-6 triumph over Chazy.
Leslie Towne, Ticonderoga senior, wins the all-around award at the New York State Women’s Powerlifting Championships.
Guy Garrow, John Thompson and Jon Ford are named to the all-state team in basketball.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Beekmantown lefty Mike St. Louis accepts a nearly complete baseball scholarship and plans to attend Syracuse University.
Crown Point’s Doug Ross signs a baseball contract with the Oakland Athletics after an impressive showing at the Mesa, Ariz. rookie camp.
Jon Nystrom's 25 points lead the Purple Eagles of St. Mary's CYO of Ogdensburg to a 121-64 defeat of Holy Name CYO of AuSable Forks in the 1970 Diocesan B Basketball Tournament at Pius Central in Saranac Lake. Scott Bombard records 18 points for AuSable.
The Canton Fish and Game Club plans to sponsor the running of the Ninth Annual Rushton Memorial Canoe Race in May.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Bob Garrow is named manager of the Plattsburgh Falcons of the Quebec Senior Baseball League.
Charles La Forge Jr., general manager of the Westport Inn and Country Club, announces the appointment of Al Palagyi as professional of the Golf and Country Club for the 1960 season.
Tom Eaton rolls the second 700 series of the Champlain Valley Major Bowling League at Plattsburgh Lanes with a grand total of 702, including a high game of 248.
John McCarty, Gary Barber and Ray Brennan all get 2 hits as Plattsburgh State rallies to beat Potsdam State, 6-4.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Duane Covey has three hits, including a triple and a double, to lead Plattsburgh High to a 7-0 win over AuSable Forks.
Bill Robinson of Lyon Mountain is elected president of the Champlain Valley Baseball League at the loop's annual election of officers held at the Village Inn in AuSable Forks.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Altona, under former Ohio State standout Bill Stanford, looks to veteran pitchers Everest Trudeau, Frank Reynolds and lefty Francis Carver and third baseman Bernard Dukette to lead the way.
— Compiled by Sports Editor Joey LaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.