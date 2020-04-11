April 12-18
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
John Kirkpatrick pitches four shutout innings and collects the win on the mound in Plattsburgh High's 8-5 win against Southwestern Central in Myrtle Beach.
Matt Seymour, a Seton Catholic graduate, makes his first collegiate start for Plattsburgh State and allows one run in seven innings of work to help the Cardinals take down St. Lawrence, 11-6.
Jenna McGreevy blasts a homer, while Ayla Thompson and Chelsea Preston both notch doubles in Lake Placid's 14-7 victory against Indian Lake/Long Lake in non-conference softball action.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Brian Mehan hits a third-inning solo homer in Plattsburgh High's 12-7 win over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Tupper Lake's Andrew Thompson throws a no-hitter in his squad's 2-0 defeat of Beekmantown. The Eagles' Matt Lamora and Nick LaBonte combine to toss a one-hitter but end up on the losing end.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Andrew Weibrecht, the youngest U.S. competitor (age 14), finishes 11th in the slalom and 12th in the Super G in the Air Canda Whistler Cup Alpine Races.
Brian Pelkey (Crown Point), Dan Broderick (Westport), Harry Bassett (AuSable Valley), Brad Manor (NAC) and Joel Butchino (PHS) are named to the All-State Team in basketball.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Eldon McIntyre of Cliff Haven records the first hole-in-one of the season at Bluff Point Golf & Country Club with an ace on the par-3, 155-yard fifth hole by using a 4-iron.
Willsboro's Cory Jacques commits to play for the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team coached by Larry Cowan.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Joe Rabideau fires a 300 game and 712 series to help Timmons Logging record a 10-point win over Plattsburgh Golf in the Genesee $1,000 Classic at North Bowl Lanes. Bob Munson rolls a 672 series for Plattsburgh Golf.
Masters North director Willie King announces the golf tournament will be held at Malone Golf & Country Club for the first time on May 11 and May 12.
Peru's Brent Shook wins the 110-meter high hurdles and places second in the 400 intermediate hurdles at a track & field meet in Ogdensburg.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Mount Assumption's Carol Duquette, Bee Ashline, and Lisa Duquette, Plattsburgh High's Linda Martin, Northeastern Clinton's Bonnie Covey and Peru's Cathy Ralston make the CVAC volleyball First Team.
Cathy Carey, with two firsts and a third in the 13-14 age group, paces the Northern Pike swimmers at the two-day 1980 AAU Winter Junior Olympics held in Burnt Hills.
Alan Goldman, Beth Bergevin, Theresa Bobal, Laura Hassenplug and Lori Zelinski of the Plattsburgh Piranhas set swim records in the Junior Olympics.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Beekmantown ace pitcher Mike St. Louis selects Syracuse University over Indiana State.
Pete Cahill's Plattsburgh State tennis team gets back on the winning track by sneaking past Sgt. Lynn Holoch's Air Base netters, 3-2, in an abbreviated tennis match at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
The Plattsburgh State golf team gets ready to start its season, led by head coach Joe Jastrab, and is scheduled to play Clarkson and Middlebury at Potsdam Country Club.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Mrs. Edward Siegel is elected general chairman of the Women's Division of the Plattsburgh Golf and Country Club.
Altona's Francis LeClair pulls in a three-and-a-half pound Brown Trout from the Big Chazy River near Ellenburg. LeClair was fishing with his brother Adrien LeClair and friend Bill Garso of Keeseville.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Al Foster, president of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club, announces the distribution of 10,000 brown trout in the Saranac River brings the total of trout distributed in the area since the previous fall to 60,300.
Norm Gates, Port Henry Orioles center, is honored as MVP of the 20th Gold Medal Basketball Tournament. Urgil Votraw, McMartin Motors; Jack Pepper and Mike Kukie, Moriah Marauders; and Jim Fritz, Ellenburg, round out the First All-Tournament team.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Morrisonville coach Alan Morton welcomes back the veterans, including lefty Norman Rock, who averaged 10 strikeouts a game, and catcher-outfielder Burt Ormsby, who belted six homers in 1939.
