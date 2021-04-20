Cardinals split with SUNY Poly

UTICA — Inconsistency continues to be a problem for the Plattsburgh State baseball team.
The Cardinals breezed to a 14-0 win at SUNY Poly in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday, only to drop a 12-8 decision in the second game for a split on the day.
“We're consistently inconsistent,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “The difference today was that we got good pitching in the first game and not good pitching in the second game.
“We had some players hit the ball well today and some of our outs were hit hard.
"We should win a game scoring eight runs.”
PLATTSBURGH STATE 14
SUNY POLY 0
Andrew Veit started on the mound for the Cardinals and combined with three relievers for the shutout. Veit allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three in going four innings.
“We got a good start from Veit in his first start for us,” Doorey said. “And three relievers each pitched a scoreless inning. We had an opportunity to see some of our other pitchers.”
Plattsburgh State broke the game open early with seven runs in the second and five more in the fourth.
Steve Messerschmitt led the Cardinals offensively with two-run doubles in the second and fourth frames.
Christian Ott added a single, double, triple and three RBI, Zachary Stone two-for-two with three RBI and Conner Gonzalez a single, double and three RBI.
Former Northern Adirondack Central School athlete Cody Peryea and Angel Espinal picked up their first hits as Cardinals.
SUNY POLY 12
PLATTSBURGH STATE 8
The Wildcats (2-5) held a 12-3 lead at one time, with their big inning being a five-run second inning.
“We had two key mistakes in the field,” Doorey said. “We dropped a fly ball in their five-run inning where we could have gotten out of the inning without them scoring and us having a 3-2 lead. We then had a dropped pop fly at the plate in their two-run third.
“They were able take advantage. We fought hard until the end and had two runners on base when the game ended.”
Ott finished with two hits, two runs scored and a RBI for Plattsburgh State (3-7). Jacob Hutton added a double and two RBI. Peryea chipped in with a base hit and two runs scored.
Former Peru Central School athlete Luke Carpenter caught the second game for the Wildcats and had a run scored, hit and RBI.
“This was the complete opposite for us today,” Doorey said. “We've been having bad first games and good second games.”
The Cardinals will have their hands full on Friday when they return to SUNYAC play at conference power Cortland (15-3, 6-0).
—
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 14, SUNY Poly 0
Plattsburgh State 070 500 2 — 14 13 2
SUNY Poly 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Veit, Steinberg (5), Ives (6), Kohn (7) and Hutton, Espinal (5). Gamache, Johnson (3), Quig (5) and Bonacci. WP- Veit. LP- Gamache. 2B- Messerchmitt 2, (PSU), Ott (PSU), Roman (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Liddy (Poly). 3B- Ott (PSU).
—
Game 2
SUNY Poly 12, Plattsburgh State 8
Plattsburgh State 120 003 2 — 8 6 3
SUNY Poly 252 030 x — 12 13 3
Rodriquez, Ghiloni (2), Strysko (4), LeonGreene (5) and Espinal, Hutton (5) Romansky, Strauser (5), Cough (6), Liddy (7) and Carpenter. WP- Romansky. LP- Rodriquez. 2B- Hutton (PSU), Cough (Poly). 3B- Bonacci (Poly), Liddy (Poly).
