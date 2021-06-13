Five new additions coming to Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame

MORRISONVILLE — Four former Clinton County American Legion baseball standouts – Russ Keller, Mark Boule, Neil Stevens and Brian Mehan - as well as, program supporter Bob Way, have been selected for induction into the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame later this summer.

Russ Keller

· Three-season member of Post 20, 1971-73

· Team captured District IV title in 1971

· Three-season member of Plattsburgh High School, 1971-73

· Inducted into the Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame in 1999

· Four-time letter winner at LeMoyne College, 1974-77

· Signed with the Houston Astros organization, 1978

Mark Boule

· Three-year member of Post 20, 1987-89

· Standout at Mount Assumption Institute, 1986-88

· Four-year letter winner at Rochester, 1989-92

Neil Stevens

· Three-season member of Post 20, 1989-91

· Team captured District IV title in 1989 & 1990

· Standout at Beekmantown Central School, 1989-91

· Drafted by Minnesota Twins, 9th round, 1991

· Played two seasons of professional baseball

Brian Mehan

· Four-season member of the Clinton County Mariners, 2003-06

· Team captured District IV title in 2003 & 2004

· Inducted into the Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame in 2017

· Standout at Plattsburgh High School, 2003-05

· Career batting average of .495 with 12 home runs

· Two-Time CVAC First-Team All-Star

· Letter winner at Plattsburgh State, 2006

Bob Way

· Standout performer at Peru Central School, 1954-57

· Town team baseball 1954-61

· Member of the Miner Institute team, 1957-58

· Member of various US Army baseball teams, 1962-63

· Inducted into the Peru High School Hall of Fame in 2019

Current members of the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame

2012- Harry Demary, Robert Garrow, Gary Butler

2013- Joe Staves, Bill Durnin, Tim O’Connell, Mike St. Louis, Pip LaFountain

2014- Tim McDonough, Jim Shutts, Wally Vanderhoff, Larry Carpenter, Randy Senecal

2015- John Flynn, Mike Flynn, John Hart, John Rock, Mike Rock, Gerald Burdo

2016- Jeff Doorey, John Ireland, Paul O’Connell, Dick Denny, Dale Meron

2017- Jack Daly, Chris King, Stephen Peryea

2018- John Zerrahn, Peter Proctor, Matt Sames, Tom Neale.

2019- Jason Miller, Doug Kimbler, Rob Calkins, Todd Wilkinson, Gus Terry, 1969 Team

