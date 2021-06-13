Five new additions coming to Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame

MORRISONVILLE — Four former Clinton County American Legion baseball standouts – Russ Keller, Mark Boule, Neil Stevens and Brian Mehan - as well as, program supporter Bob Way, have been selected for induction into the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame later this summer.
Russ Keller
· Three-season member of Post 20, 1971-73
· Team captured District IV title in 1971
· Three-season member of Plattsburgh High School, 1971-73
· Inducted into the Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame in 1999
· Four-time letter winner at LeMoyne College, 1974-77
· Signed with the Houston Astros organization, 1978
Mark Boule
· Three-year member of Post 20, 1987-89
· Standout at Mount Assumption Institute, 1986-88
· Four-year letter winner at Rochester, 1989-92
Neil Stevens
· Three-season member of Post 20, 1989-91
· Team captured District IV title in 1989 & 1990
· Standout at Beekmantown Central School, 1989-91
· Drafted by Minnesota Twins, 9th round, 1991
· Played two seasons of professional baseball
Brian Mehan
· Four-season member of the Clinton County Mariners, 2003-06
· Team captured District IV title in 2003 & 2004
· Inducted into the Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame in 2017
· Standout at Plattsburgh High School, 2003-05
· Career batting average of .495 with 12 home runs
· Two-Time CVAC First-Team All-Star
· Letter winner at Plattsburgh State, 2006
Bob Way
· Standout performer at Peru Central School, 1954-57
· Town team baseball 1954-61
· Member of the Miner Institute team, 1957-58
· Member of various US Army baseball teams, 1962-63
· Inducted into the Peru High School Hall of Fame in 2019
Current members of the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame
2012- Harry Demary, Robert Garrow, Gary Butler
2013- Joe Staves, Bill Durnin, Tim O’Connell, Mike St. Louis, Pip LaFountain
2014- Tim McDonough, Jim Shutts, Wally Vanderhoff, Larry Carpenter, Randy Senecal
2015- John Flynn, Mike Flynn, John Hart, John Rock, Mike Rock, Gerald Burdo
2016- Jeff Doorey, John Ireland, Paul O’Connell, Dick Denny, Dale Meron
2017- Jack Daly, Chris King, Stephen Peryea
2018- John Zerrahn, Peter Proctor, Matt Sames, Tom Neale.
2019- Jason Miller, Doug Kimbler, Rob Calkins, Todd Wilkinson, Gus Terry, 1969 Team
