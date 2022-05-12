PLATTSBURGH — In Plattsburgh High’s Calli Fitzwater’s first at-bat since an early season injury, she slammed a home run to help lead her Hornets to a close, 6-4, win over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball, Thursday.
Fitzwater was also the winning pitcher, knocking off 10 Eagle batters.
“Both pitchers were really good tonight with each only walking one batter,” Plattsburgh coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said. “We were really happy for Calli.”
Alyssa Hemingway and Amanda Vaughn both had a double in the win as well.
“It was a well-played game all the way around,” they said. “It was Senior Night for us and our seniors did a pretty good job of keeping their focus, especially when we got down 4-2 at one point.”
Beekmantown also recorded a homer during the game at the hands of Kiera Regan. Grace McCasland also rapped two hits in the defeat. Brenna Mulvaney took the loss in the circle.
“Defensively, we had two errors and they had one, so it was a really clean game,” the McMahons said. “All in all, it was a hard fought, tough game that shows us all what we are in store for when the playoffs come around next week.”
Plattsburgh High 6, Beekmantown 4
BCS 000 130 0 — 4 6 1
PHS 101 040 X — 6 9 2
Mulvaney and Whitney. Fitzwater and Hemingway. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Hemingway (PHS), Vaughn (PHS). HR- Fitzwater (PHS), Regan (BCS).
SARANAC 18
MORIAH 2
MORIAH — Winning pitcher Hailee Liberty fanned seven batters in the Chiefs’ rout of the Vikings.
Aislyn Liberty and Olivia Squier both had two hits in the win as well.
Moriah’s Madelyn Eichen also notched two hits, despite the loss.
Saranac 18, Moriah 2
MCS 200 00 — 2 7 3
SCS 035 37 — 18 9 2
H. Liberty and Benjamin. J. Eichen, Clark (5), J. Eichen (5) and Anderson. WP- H. Liberty. LP- J. Eichen.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 13
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 4
LAKE PLACID — Haylie Buysse smacked a home run en route to the Blue Bombers’ decisive victory over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Pitcher Brooklyn Huffman struck out 10 batters in the winning effort. Emma Adragna had two singles in the win while Chelsea Moore rapped three.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Cassie Dunbar hit a double, while Meghan Mohowski (2) and Darianna Patterson (3) combined for five hits.
Lake Placid 13, Johnsburg/Minerva 4
J/M 100 030 0 — 4 4 3
LP 090 121 X — 13 13 3
McNally, Bibby (6) and Bayse. Huffman and Adragna. 2B- Dunbar (J/M). HR- Buysse (LP).
NON-LEAGUE
PERU 15
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PERU — The Nighthawks piled up doubles as they shut down the Cougars.
Isabella Sypek rapped two, while Gabrielle Cunningham, Tynicia Hendrix, Kallie Poirier and Zoey Malcolm all added one double in Peru’s win. Abby Bruce also went 3-for-3 at-bat.
Malcolm also secured the pitching win.
“Our bats came alive tonight and we played great team defense,” Peru’s Amie Marshall said.
She also recognized Northeastern Clinton’s Desiree Dubois as having some great plays in the field.
“NCCS is going to be a tough team to face in the playoffs,” she said.
Peru 15, NCCS 0
NCCS 000 000 — 0 2 3
PCS 145 203 — 15 16 1
Surprenant and Anctil. Malcolm, Prescott and Poirier. WP- Malcolm. LP- Surprenant. 2B- Sypek 2 (PCS), G. Cunningham (PCS), Hendrix (PCS), Poirier (PCS), Malcolm (PCS).
