TODAY
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Alpine Skiing: Slalom M: Whiteface Mountain
9:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. — Ice Hockey (M): Semifinal 1 & Semifinal 2: Olympic Center: 1980 Rink
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Snowboard: Parallel Giant Slalom WM Qualifications & Finals: Gore Mountain
1:40-4-10 p.m. — Biathlon: Mass Start M/W: Mt. Van Voevenberg
2-4:15 p.m. — Curling: Gold M: Saranac Lake Civic Center
4-7:50 p.m. — Short Track Speed Skating: 1000m W/M, 3000m W//5000m M Relay: Olympic Center: 1932 Rink
5-10:45p.m. — Ice Hockey (W) Bronze Medal & Gold Medal: Olympic Center: 1980 Rink
7-9:15 p.m. — Curling: Gold W: Saranac Lake Civic Center
Sunday
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cross Country Skiing: Mass Start M/W: Mt. Van Hoevenberg
10 a.m-2:30 p.m. — Snowboard: Parallel Slalom W/m Qualifications & Finals
11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Ice Hockey (M): Bronze Medal: Olympic Center: 1980 Rink
5 p.m. — Ice Hockey (M): Gold Medal & Closing Ceremony: Olympic Center: 1980 Rink
