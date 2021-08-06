City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest (right) throws out a first pitch along with Hector Duquette before the start of the third annual Battle of The Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Baseball/Softball Tournament, Friday, at Hector Duquette Field in Plattsburgh. There are 34 teams competing in five divisions from Friday to Sunday in the tournament. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)
FIRST PITCH PALS
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
A graveside service for Jerry Roberts, 53, who passed away February 13, 2020 will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:30pm at St. Peter's Cemetery, Plattsburgh. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion in Saranac.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Aug. 3, 2021
- Massachusetts teen dies in dirt bike crash
- Border union, Canadian government back at bargaining table
- Beekmantown community rallies after abduction
- Empowering women through guns, club looks to add Plattsburgh chapter
- Hearth of Malone: Latest eatery offers farm-to-fork experience in heart of downtown Malone
- Murder suspects appear in Peru Town Court
- Prosecutors push to sentence SUNY Plattsburgh hacker to four years in prison
- Senior Center opens in Plattsburgh
- Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, AG probe finds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.