FIRST PITCH PALS

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest (right) throws out a first pitch along with Hector Duquette before the start of the third annual Battle of The Burgh Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Baseball/Softball Tournament, Friday, at Hector Duquette Field in Plattsburgh. There are 34 teams competing in five divisions from Friday to Sunday in the tournament. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

