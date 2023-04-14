plattsburgh — “It’s okay. Everything is fine. In time you’ll find your voice and I’ll be here.”
These words might sound like a normal, everyday conversation between two people.
The weight of those words have more impact when they’re coming from Quentin “Q” Neil, a 19-year old on the spectrum with selective mutism.
“Watching him be able to go from where he started to now is every worker’s dream,” Lynn Nichols said. “You want to see them grow by leaps and bounds. You want them to see and do everything that we do and feel comfortable being able to do it and not getting the looks and stares from the community like just being part of it and accepted.”
Nichols, who got her start in helping those with special needs at Beekmantown High School as a Direct Support Professional (DSP), fondly remembers the story.
It revolves around a student that Neil goes to school with, who doesn’t speak and when they do is very quiet.
“It reminds him of when he used to be because he’s still pretty much in that setting and is still very quiet,” Nichols said. “He’s coming out of his shell there. Q would like to tell me that it relates back to when he was quiet and he didn’t speak a lot and he has now befriended this child and let the student know that it’s okay to be quiet. ‘It’s okay until you feel comfortable. I’ll talk to you. You could just give me a thumbs up you know, like, just kind of a nod. You know,’ just to kind of make that kid feel safe because that’s what you needed.”
This change in Neil, a growth in his confidence, can be traced to Brinkerhoff St, where Neil works out with personal trainer Steve “Coach” Galietta at J S Fit.
Galietta, who owns the gym, specializes in functional and adaptive fitness and is proud of the progress Quentin has made.
“It’s been an amazing experience working with Quentin since 2021,” he said. “Through exercising, Quentin has found and gained self-confidence, increased strength, mobility and improved his overall health.”
Nichols agreed, being amazed with the progress Neil has made.
“I know he started working with Galietta just a few months prior to me coming on board,” she said. “Then he was quiet and he just did things.”
“Now he will speak up and he lets Coach know his likes and dislikes and what exercise he likes, (like) if the weights are too easy. So the communication has really come along very well.”
Nichols said one thing Neil likes is boxing, but it’s not his favorite workout to do.
That would be “jumping jacks,” Neil said. and he does a minimum of 50 every night he works out with Galietta.
He admitted he can do a lot more.
“Quentin loves exercising and now through the self confidence he has developed, he also is helping others, like his classmates at CV-TEC to find their voices of strength,” Galietta said.
“Quentin is committed to his exercise program and has learned so much. He has been to the gym with his mom and showed her some of the forms he has learned when lifting weights.”
Neil’s mother, Shana Baxter, has noticed beneficial improvements to his overall physical and mental health.
“He is noticeably strong with more endurance, so he is capable of completing more tasks without complaining,” she said. “We also believe the personal interactions and influences of his coach have given him much more confidence when interacting with the outside world.”
“Ever since Coach Steve began showing him more things which are possible, Quentin has become more open-minded and willing to try new things.”
When Quentin isn’t spending his time working out with Galietta, he’s working out at home. Neil bought a workout book to be able to track his workouts.
Nichols said Neil always makes sure to get his steps in. One example she gave was how Quentin wants her to park farther away at Wal-Mart so he can get his steps in.
If he’s not working out, Neil studies at CV-TEC, where he’s part of the graduate culinary program through Plattsburgh High School.
“He could be learning how to cook with the shop there,” Nichols said. “Or he could be placed at a job site, which is like an elementary school high school working in the cafeteria and prepping lunches, snacks and stuff.”
Neil said he’s learned how to make soup and sandwiches that he often makes for his family when he’s at home.
“He has the biggest heart for everybody and anybody especially in his situation of any child with a disability, he will always gravitate to them and want to make them feel comfortable and happy,” Nichols said. “(He’ll) let them know his story when he was nonverbal and how it made him feel and how he’s gotten here.”
All this was helped by Galietta’s work. He gradually built a bond with Neil to the point Neil comes to him for life advice, struggles and girl trouble, Nichols said.
“The confidence he exudes, he stands taller and he feels confident when he asks and says things,” she said. “It’s just things that he’s learned here that he brings out into the community and likes to share with everybody around him.”
Nichols said now Quentin will talk nonstop and often look at her and say, “I’m sorry for speaking too much.” She will quickly rebut and tell him he’s doing nothing wrong.
“I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s our job. That’s great,’” Nichols said. “Teaching him to advocate for himself all the time. Speak up if you don’t like something. Let me know if you do or don’t want to do something.”
“No hard feelings. Nobody gets mad. This is what a job is like working with a DSP. It’s to get heard and do things that you’d like to do. It’s kind of getting them to open up more, try different things occasionally. It’s to get them ready to be great citizens.”
Quentin has found his voice and is conquering the challenges life has given him. He wants to be an advocate for everyone, that anything is achievable.
You can ask Nichols or Baxter on how it happened. You could speak to Galietta or even Neil himself.
Just wait until he finishes his jumping jacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.