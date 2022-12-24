For sports fans, Thanksgiving football is just as big a part of the holiday as the Turkey. After Santa Claus comes strolling past Macy’s on his ginormous float that makes you wonder how it fits down a New York City street, the Lions kick off the opening game in Detroit and the football begins.
It’s a schedule that fits just naturally into the usual ongoings of the holiday. The Lions play their normally sad, slow-paced football game while you await for family friends and loved ones to arrive for the festivities. When the opening game ends is when greetings and hugs can be shared and this time period even offers the chance to build up some good-will by helping around the kitchen. But by 4:30, the other Thanksgiving staple team kicks off, the Dallas Cowboys, and then it’s back to the TV.
If you get really lucky, the meal will coincide right with halftime where you can reconvene with the family, unless it’s Creed’s Scott Stapp performing “Higher.” After the meal while the mounds of food make 6 p.m. feel like naptime, the second half of the Cowboys game kickoff and from that point on its nonstop football ‘til almost midnight, as normally NBC holds their Thanksgiving-night game at 8:30 p.m.
For as long as I can remember Thanksgiving was the top-sports holiday. Regardless of football, there is still the tradition of the Westminster Dog Show, some exciting “feast week” college basketball tournaments and even this year there were some stunning FIFA World Cup games.
Christmas has been the basketball holiday, for those that celebrate, as they typically play a handful of NBA games across the afternoon and into the evening. Each league got their standalone day and I thought that was that.
Now, I know how lunar calendars work and I understand that this certainly isn’t the first time Christmas has fallen on a Sunday and it won’t be the last. However, the NFL will be playing most of their games this weekend on Saturday, Christmas eve, to accommodate for the players, coaches, fans. and it’s likely the NBA now feels that the NFL is starting to truly take over the hardwood’s holiday. Yet, with three NFL games now slated for Christmas day, along with five NBA games, this question isn’t just which game to watch, but which holiday will reign supreme in the sporting world?
The NFL has played, in its history, 24 games on Christmas day. But after Sunday, they will have played 5 in the past 2 seasons. Meanwhile, the NBA is entering their 75th installment of Christmas day basketball and their 15th consecutive season where they will play five games across the day. So to settle this debate, it comes down to past, present and future.
First and foremost, this argument comes down to memories; more specifically, which holiday, in the sporting world, has provided the best memories. For Thanksgiving, the football memories are abundant. Most recently, as Jets fans would like to forget, the 2012 “Butt Fumble” when quarterback Mark Sanchez ran into the rear-end of his offensive lineman during the nightcap game on NBC. Going even further back, there was Randy Moss’ absurd three catches for three touchdowns and 163-yard statline against the Cowboys in 1998.
There are many more that have occurred over the NFL’s 100-plus year history, far too many to mention, but typically each one of those moments can be associated with a specific moment or memory from the Thanksgiving festivities themselves — a where were you when this happened type moment. Unless that’s just me.
As for Christmas day, while the games themselves may be memorable, I think they just haven’t carried that same weight. Fans may be able to recall duels such as the 2016 Warriors versus Cavaliers matchup, even Lebron’s 2010 triple-double with the Heat against Kobe Bryant’s Lakers. Or, to go way back, Knicks’ Patrick Ewing defeated Michael Jordan’s Bulls at the buzzer. However, it seems most of the time people would just tune in to the games to see what festive jersey’s each team had, when the NBA was still cool enough to do that.
Even last season for instance, the NBA was dominated in ratings on their own holiday, as last year’s Brown versus Packers matchup would’ve been the most watched Christmas day sporting event in the past two decades, averaging 28.59 million viewers.
So then it goes to the present and future potential. The quality of this year’s Christmas day sports on paper should blow Thanksgiving out of the water. Although, sports aren’t played on paper, and both the Bills versus Lions and Patriots versus Vikings games that were played this past Thanksgiving could be considered classics, as they each went down to wire.
The games this year on Christmas for the NBA are 76ers vs. Knicks, Lakers vs. Mavericks, Bucks versus Celtics, Grizzlies versus Warriors and Suns versus Nuggets. For the NFL, the Packers will take on the Dolphins, followed by Broncos versus Rams and the Buccaneers versus Cardinals. So while the basketball games feature star-studded playoff rematches and the NFL appears to have many playoff hopefuls squaring off, major injuries across teams from both sports have left these games with less starpower and luster than they would appear.
But that’s why there’s a future. If the NFL truly is shifting towards regularly scheduled Christmas day games, there’s the potential that they could only complement the entertainment the NBA gives on the day as well. So, when you’re trying to avoid those family discussions about politics, you have an escape, and the only tough debate you’ll have to deal with is which game to watch.
To answer the question about which sports holiday will reign supreme, for now I think it still is Thanksgiving, but that’s not to say that can’t change. Maybe this year’s college football playoffs will trump them both or Fourth of July baseball will deliver some both literal and figurative fireworks; both not likely, but I guess we’ll see.
