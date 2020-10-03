Ferebee piles up four goals, Bombers down Warriors

WILLSBORO — Olivia Ferebee found the back of the net four times to pace the Lake Placid girls to a 6-1 victory over Willsboro in Northern Soccer League play Saturday.
Ferebee’s four goals came in less than eight minutes and gave the Blue Bombers all the momentum they’d need.
Looking like it would be scoreless going into halftime, Dari Patterson found the back of the net to break the ice for Lake Placid 32:20 into the opening half.
Ferebee then scored her first marker 2:05 before the halftime break.
She added three more goals and had the Blue Bombers up 5-0 just 4:36 into the second half.
Jenna Ford accounted for the Warriors’ lone tally off a direct kick with 34:54 left in regulation.
Webber Hemsley notched Lake Placid’s final goal later in the half.
Arnita Cecunjanin recorded a three-save shutout for the Blue Bombers, and Abby Bruno was busy in goal making 16 saves to anchor Willsboro.
—
Lake Placid 6, Willsboro 1
Lake Placid 2 4 — 6
Willsboro 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, LP, Dar. Patterson, 32:20. 2, Ferebee (Fisher), 37:55.
Second half- 3, LP, Ferebee, 0:36. 4, LP, Ferebee, 3:24. 5, LP Ferebee (An. Cecunjanin), 4:36. 6, WICS, Ford, 5:06. 7, LP, Hemsley (Patterson), no time.
Shots- Lake Placid 23, Willsboro 3
Saves- Ar. Cecunjanin, LP, 3. Bruno, WICS, 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.