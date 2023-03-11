TROY — Despite leading 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, and going on to make 11 three’s, the Wildcats couldn’t hang on for a win in Saturday’s nightcap at Hudson Valley Community College, as they lost in the Class D boys state regional round to the Cougars, 64-59.
With the win, North Warren will be on the road to Glens Falls, as they advanced to the Class D boys final four. Schroon Lake however, even after seeing four different players score in double-figures, will be heading home.
“Our number one goal was to get into the sectional finals and then goal number two is to win it. Then we said, ‘hey, whatever happens in regionals, we just want to go out and play a really good game to represent our town and represent our team. I felt like they did that tonight,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “It's a tough way to go out but at least we can realize that we played a pretty good game.”
It was quite possibly the game of the day, and neither North Warren or Schroon Lake needed much help being represented, as their fan bases packed out either side of the gymnasium’s bleachers. Every miss, every basket and every call had people on the edge of their seats, so while the Wildcats may have seen their season come to a close, it didn’t come without some valuable experience on the big stage.
“For those guys on the bench to get this feeling and not only those guys on the bench but some of the seventh, eighth and ninth graders who were in the stands tonight, just seeing this atmosphere hopefully spurred some excitement and enthusiasm for that next generation,” said Silvernail.
In the opening quarter, the Wildcats asserted themselves early by playing physical inside while also being able to knock down their open looks from long-range. They had built up a 15-8 lead by the end of the quarter, but the Cougars were nowhere near done.
North Warren made a resounding response in the second quarter, going on a 7-0 to open the frame and tie the game at 15-15. That wouldn’t be all either, as the tandem of Sean Evans and Semaj Cuyler would take over the game for North Warren and lead their team to a 30-28 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats could’ve found themselves down by more at the half, but by leaning on the post play of Corbin Baker, controlled guard play of Isaiah Pelkey and long-range shooting from Austin Hartwell were able to trail by just two at the break.
Out of the half, both teams picked up the pace as the two sides would swap baskets throughout the entirety of the period resulting in nine lead changes. North Warren would eventually be able to reclaim the lead, 51-47, thanks to a and-one three-pointer from Evans that he would convert, leading to an uproar from both his bench and the sea of fans wearing green and yellow.
Schroon Lake would ignite cheers from their home fans, who were loud and proud throughout, when they trimmed the lead back down to one with a three ball from Carter Hart. They’d be back on their feet moments later when, after a North Warren layup, Hartwell hit a three to tie the game, followed by another three to take a 56-55 lead. As they did all night however, North Warren again answered, retaking the lead, 58-56, off a three-pointer from Elijah Horge.
From there, with two minutes to play, the pace would slow back down with both groups starting to take a methodical offensive approach as one tried to take the lead and the other tried to protect it. Evans would make a layup to put North Warre up six, but Pelkey would nail a clutch three of his own with under a minute to play to go back down by just three points.
Playing the foul game, Schroon Lake would send Horge to the line where he would miss the front end of the one-and-one opportunity, giving Schroon Lake a chance to tie the game at the other end with 23 seconds to play. On the offensive end, Pelkey would scramble for a shot and hoist a three-pointer that saw him hit the deck following the shot, calling in the question of if he was fouled on the shot.
“That’s a tough call. You'd probably have to go back and look at it from a couple different angles. I felt it was probably a foul but they let them play in the end there,” Silvernail said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be a little bit better. So we're not in that position at the end of the game.”
