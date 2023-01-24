PLATTSBURGH — Recently, the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference announced its Fall 2022 John J. Herbert All-Academic Award recipients.
Below is a list of all student-athletes named to the team, including any extracurricular activities, other sports or community activities that were provided to the Press-Republican.
Ticonderoga
Kameron Vigliotti (Football)- Vigliotti is a multi-sport athlete, as he played for both the varsity football team and the Junior Varsity and Varsity basketball teams. Along with regularly competing in and practicing for his athletic contests, Vigliotti is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Laura Grinnell (Soccer)- Grinnell is another one of the Sentinels dual-sport athletes, as she has played for the varsity soccer team for the entirety of her four years and has also participated in softball. Grinnell has shown she's just as much of an artist on the field as she is off, as she is a member of Ti’s Art Club.
Seton Catholic
Allisyn Johnston (Soccer)- As a three-sport athlete, Johnston has found the time to not only polish her athletic ability, but also stay involved in the classroom and out of it. Johnston is a four year varsity soccer player and varsity basketball player and has also been on the school’s outdoor track and field team for the past three years. She has also been a member of the National Honor Society since 10th grade and has been a part of the Faith Ambassadors group since 11th grade; Johnston is also a Diocesan Council Youth Representative.
J.P. Gao (Soccer)- Gao is another one of Seton’s three-sport athletes, as he is on the varsity soccer, basketball and track teams. Gao has spent three out his four years of his high school career on both the soccer pitch and the hardwood and in 11th grade, Gao also added track to his athletic resume.
Saranac
Sydney Myers (Soccer)- Myers has established herself as one of the Section’s most decorated athletes and scholars. A member of varsity tennis, soccer and basketball since middle school, Myers has earned honors such as team captain, sectional MVP and multiple all-state selections. She is also referee certified and is an assistant coach for a youth soccer team and for a tennis camp.
Outside of her athletic accomplishments, Myers is also a EMS training helper and is babysitting certified. In addition, Myers has been a member of both the National Honor Society and the ‘Take a Look at Teaching’ program since 11th grade and was a member of the school’s key club in 9th and 10th grade.
Dean Kelley (Cross Country)- Kelley has been an active member in not just Saranac athletics, but also in the classroom and his surrounding community. He’s been running b1oth indoor track and cross country teams since 7th grade and picked up indoor track during his freshman year at Saranac.
Off the track, Kelley is a certified lifeguard and volunteers at St. Augustine's Soup Kitchen. In the classroom he has consistently made the high honor roll and has not only just been in the honor society in both 11th and 12th grade, he is currently the Vice President. Kelley is also a member of New Visions Applied Engineering, the key club and was a soloist in five NYSSMA events for trumpet.
Saranac Lake
Malea White (Volleyball)- Malea White has been a star for the Red Storm both on and off the curt. On the court, she was the captain of the varsity volleyball team and was even an honorable mention for the Section VII All Star team this past fall. While White also competes in Nordic Skiing and Lacrosse, it isn’t just athletics that she has shown a true passion for.
Due to her work in the classroom White is a member of the National Honor Society, a first chair flutist and a member of the school’s jazz band and women’s ensemble.
Samuel Ash (Cross Country)- While Ash has proven himself to be one of the top runners in both the section and at Saranac Lake, he has also proven to be proficient academically as well. Ash is a two-time CVAC champion for cross country and was a part of the 2019 State Champion team but it isn’t just running he excels in as he was also a recipient of the red letter award for nordic skiing in 2019.
Off the track Ash is the current National Honor Society service coordinator and was also a member of the school’s Winter Carnival Court.
Plattsburgh
Isabelle Wylie (Soccer)- Not only is Wylie a successful multi-sport athlete for the Hornets, but she also has found a way to balance her love of sports with an assortment of extra-curriculars. While she competes in golf and soccer, she is also a member of several clubs such as drama, spanish and key club. She also sings in the school’s chorus and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Momin Khan (Soccer)- Momin Khan is another Hornet that stays heavily involved both athletically and academically. Khan is a member of the amnesty international club, peer mentoring club and key club and also has earned his place in the National Honor Society.
Athletically, Khan is a three-sport athlete, competing in soccer, tennis, as well as indoor track.
Peru
Luke Moffett (Cross Country)- Moffett has been a runner for the Nighthawk varsity cross country team for the past four seasons, but when he's not running the trails Moffett has found a variety of ways to keep himself busy and involved. He is a member of both the Science National Honor Society and the National Honor Society; Moffett also participates in his school’s Model U.N. program.
Outside of school, Moffett enjoys cross country skiing, mountain biking, road biking, competing in and training for biathlons and also what is called the Patch Sprint (a 13.3 mile race that ventures over four different mountains).
Alexis Hathaway (Swimming)- Hathaway has made a splash at Peru both academically and athletically. A swimmer for the past six seasons and two-year captain, Hathaway has proven she can be just as accomplished in the classroom as she is in the pool.
Hathaway is the treasurer for the National Honor Society and is also a member of the Science National Honor Society. She has also shown to have true passion for music, as she is an avid clarinet player.
Northeastern Clinton
Rachel Letourneau (Volleyball)- While Letourneau has shown she can be an all star athletically, being named captain for the Cougars this past season and making the CVAC all star team in volleyball, she has also proven she is an all star inside the classroom. Letourneau is a National Honor Society treasurer, CFES Brilliant Pathways mentor, a member of both the North Country model united nation and the Harvard model united nations and a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medalist. She also was honored with the Bausch+Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester.
Gabe Surprenant (Soccer)- Surprenant is both a decorated athlete and scholar for the Cougars. He was named a Division 1 infield all star for baseball but off the field he was a recipient of the Clarkson Academic award. In school, Surprenant has also stepped up to the challenge of taking all college-level courses and is passing them with high honors.
Northern Adirondack
Matthew Boulrice (Soccer)- As a captain of both the baseball and soccer teams as well as being named president of the National Honor Society, Boulrice has shown leadership both athletically and academically. Boulrice is very active in the Bobcats athletic program, as he plays varsity soccer, basketball and baseball. He was named to the second team all star teams for both soccer and basketball in 11th grade and was also named honorable mention for baseball the same year.
While he was named president this year, he has been a member of both the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society since 11th grade. Boulrice also serves on both the Student Athletic Advisory Council and the Student Council for Northern Adirondack. In the classroom he has earned high honors all four years of high school and even ranks in the top-10 percent for his class.
Kate LaPoint (Volleyball)- LaPoint has stayed very active both athletically and academically her past four years at Northern Adirondack, as not only has she played four different sports but has also been a part of a variety of clubs and organizations. Athletically, LaPoint has played volleyball, bowling, softball and soccer for Northern Adirondack and was even named to the second team all stars for volleyball this past season.
When she wasn’t competing in sports, LaPoint had earned herself a place on the high honor roll all four years as well as in both the National and Math Honor Societies. She also serves the role as secretary for both her graduating class as well as the school’s key club. Key club isn’t the only organization LaPoint is active in either, as she is also a member of both the french club and drama club.
Moriah
Riley Demarais (Football)- For the Vikings, Demarais has been an active member of both the football and basketball teams but also made a name for himself academically, warranting his nomination for the all academic team.
Sarah Shoobe (Soccer)- Shoobe has also made sure to stay busy in both the athletic and academic community for the Vikings. Shoobe has been an active member of the soccer, bowling and softball teams and is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Lake Placid
Alexander Wright (Soccer)- Wright has been a three-sport athlete for the Blue Bombers during his tenure, as he competes in golf, alpine skiing and soccer; he was even named team captain of the soccer team this past season. While he’s not competing athletically, Wright has shown a passion for robotics and is also a member of the school’s finance club. He is also a part of the National Honor Society and is an organizer for one of his school’s advanced placement study groups.
Grace Carlson (Soccer)- Carlson has been a part of the Blue Bomber varsity soccer team for the past for years and was also named captain this past season. Off the pitch, Carlson is a class officer, a member of the National Honor Society and the key club.
She has also shown off her musical talents throughout her time at Lake Placid, as she is a part of both the school’s chorus and its choral treble ensemble group.
AuSable Valley
Wren Klotzko (Soccer)- Throughout his four years at AuSable Valley Wren Klotzko has shown off his wide range of talents. Klotzko was a captain of the varsity soccer team and was also a snowboard instructor. When he’s not shredding the mountain or running around the pitch, Klotzko takes his talents to the stage as he has been a part of many theatrical productions at AuSable Valley. He has just as much a presence in the classroom as he does on stage as well, as he is an active member of the school's gender sexuality and alliance club.
Kate Knapp (Soccer)- Kate Knapp has shown throughout her tenure at AuSable Valley that she doesn’t shy away from taking on leadership roles. While she plays on the varsity girls’ soccer team and was a part of the Class C State Championship team, Knapp has just as big a presence in the classroom as she does on the field.
She is treasurer for both the key club as well as her graduating class, president of the National Honor Society and even vice president of the school’s wind ensemble; LaPoint is also a member of both the model United Nations and the french club.
Beekmantown
Elizabeth Chapman (Soccer)- Chapman is an Eagle that isn’t afraid to soar to bigger heights, as she has been extremely active athletically, academically and in her community and in her school. Athletically, Chapman was captain of the varsity girls’ soccer team and was even named second team all-league; she also shares her soccer knowledge with the community, as she has volunteered to referee youth soccer games.
In the community she donates blood at CVPH and is also a part of the Peer Connectors program where she spends time throughout the summer to help acclimate incoming freshmen to the adjustments of high school. In the classroom she is just as busy. Chapman was named both the student council and National Honor Society vice president, class treasurer, varsity club co-president and has made high honors throughout high school.
Chapman has also shown a proficiency in the arts, as she made area all-state in saxophone and even writes for the Eagle Chronicle school newspaper. Chapman is also President for the Harvard Model United Nations and even won honorable mention at the 2022 international conference.
Brady Mannix (Soccer)- Mannix is another Eagle athlete that doesn’t shy away from being active in both his community and classroom. While he is a player and captain for both the varsity soccer and basketball teams, Mannix also gives back by refereeing at sports camps throughout Plattsburgh, Beekmantown and for the rest of Clinton County.
Mannix writes for the school newspaper and also participates in the school’s Peer Connectors mentoring program. He was named treasurer to both the National Honor Society and the school council and after finishing on the high honor roll with distinction since middle school and completing numerous advanced placement and college credit courses he is expected to graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with a mastery in science and math.
