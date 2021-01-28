Essex County Health Department gives OK for high-risk sports

PLATTSBURGH — High-risk sports have been given the go-ahead for at least some schools within Section VII.
Any schools within Essex County have been permitted to offer high-risk sports to their student-athletes.
“After careful consideration and thorough review of the updated Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, and with the acknowledgment of the important role sports can play in childhood development and achievement, we are permitting student athletes to partake in higher risk sports beginning February 1, 2021,” stated Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for Essex County, in a press release.
More will be added to this report.
