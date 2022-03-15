Early lead falls short in Plattsburgh State's 18-7 loss to St. Lawrence

PLATTSBURGH – Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead and holding a 3-2 advantage through one quarter of play, the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team dropped an 18-7 non-conference decision to St. Lawrence University on Tuesday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
Caroline Noia tied the single-game program record in assists with three on the afternoon, joining Emily Caoili at the top of the list in the statistical category. Caoili has achieved the feat twice, both of which have come against Norwich University.
Noia connected with Lindsay Guzzetta 39 seconds into the game, while Caitlin Nash scored 2:18 later to put the Cardinals out in front, 2-0, forcing a St. Lawrence timeout. The Saints countered with a goal by Jaime Allain midway through the period, while Emily Caoili scored 37 seconds later to give Plattsburgh State a 3-1 edge, while Jacqui Cloutier scored for the Saints to cut the gap to 3-2 through 15 minutes of play.
St. Lawrence pulled away for good in the second quarter, going on an eight-goal run before Nash scored woman-up on a pass from Melanie Winters with 3:47 left in the period to break up the Saints' scoring spree. St. Lawrence scored two more goals in the final minute to take a 12-4 advantage into halftime.
The Saints scored the first four goals of the third quarter before Guzzetta buried a feed from Noia with 2:50 left in the period, as the Cardinals trailed 16-5 after three frames. Maddy Garcia scored unassisted 21 seconds into the fourth quarter, while St. Lawrence added two more goals before Noia connected with Guzzetta for a highlight-reel, behind-the-back goal with 2:11 remaining for the final score of the contest.
Guzzetta scored three goals, while Nash tallied twice. Davina Gyedu controlled five draws, while Noia and Emma McLaughlin notched five ground balls and three caused turnovers, respectively.
For St. Lawrence, Rachel Burke led the way with three goals, while Cloutier (two goals, one assist) and Isabel Silvia (one goal, two assists) also registered three points.
Johanna Malone turned aside five shots in the loss for the Cardinals, while Raelynn Bovenzi, Courtney Lynn and Paige Glasgow combined for five saves in the win for the Saints.
St. Lawrence finished with a 32-18 edge in shots and a 20-15 cushion in ground balls in addition to going 24-for-26 on clears. Plattsburgh State held a 16-13 advantage in draw controls and went 14-for-17 on clears.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-2 overall with the loss and next hosts Clarkson University on Tuesday, March 22, at 4 p.m. St. Lawrence rises to 4-0 overall with the win and next visits SUNY Brockport on Friday, March 18, at 3 p.m.
