PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets were able to outlast the Nighthawks, 1-0, Wednesday, thanks to an early first half-goal from Amaya Abellard. Abellard scored inside the two-minute mark of the first half and the Hornets would hold that lead for their first win of sectionals.
“We were able to capitalize on a great scoring opportunity early. Peru made getting into the box to score difficult and played a spirited second half,” said Plattsburgh coach Tim Mulligan, “but the Hornets held strong in the back.”
The Hornets played a strong defensive game, holding the Nighthawks to just four shots. Goalkeeper Katelyn McCormick would save all four, to record the shutout victory.
“The Hornets had strong play from all of their defensive players, limiting chances and contesting shots,” Mulligan said. “Any postseason win is a great one. The girls are excited to play another day and will get to work tomorrow to prepare for Saturday.”
As Mulligan eluded too, Plattsburgh will advance to the semifinal round and face #1 Saranac Saturday, at 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh 1, Peru 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
PHS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Tuller), 1:29.
Shots- PHS, 10-4.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 9. McCormick, PHS, 4.
AuSable Valley 10
Saranac Lake 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots took care of business Wednesday in their opening sectionals matchup, scoring a whopping seven second half goals, en route to a 10-0 win over the Red Storm.
It was a true team victory as well, with seven different Patriots scoring goals and the defense holding the Red Storm to just five shots; Kate Rondeau would save four to record the shutout.
On the offensive end, AuSable Valley found a rhythm early as Lilley Keyser opened the scoring just before the four-minute mark. Addie Stanley would follow that up with two first half goals of her own, to give the team a 3-0 at the half.
The second half is where the Patriots started to pull away. Stanley would complete her hat trick right out of the gate, just before the two-minute mark, and five minutes later Keyser would score her second goal. Kamryn Bezio, Kate Knapp, Kaydence Hoehn, Reagan Sheir and Camden Strong would all score as well in the second half, securing the lopsided victory.
With this win, AuSable Valley advances to the semifinal round, where they will meet up with #2 Beekmantown on SaturdaY, at 3:00 p.m.
—
AuSable Valley 10, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
AVCS 3 7 — 10
First Half- 1, AVCS, Keyser (Knapp), 3:54. 2, AVCS, Stanley (Laundree), 9:26. 3, AVCS, Stanley (Knapp), 13:34.
Second Half- 4, AVCS, Stanley (Bezio), 1:32. 5, AVCS, Keyser, 6:27. 6, AVCS, Bezio (Laundree), 8:54. 7, AVCS, Knapp (Keyser), 14:06. 8, AVCS, Hoehn (Bezio), 15:52. 9, AVCS, Sheir (Bezio), 20:31. 10, AVCS, Strong (Keyser), 37:22.
Shots- AVCS, 20-5.
Saves- Goetz, SLCS, 14. Rondeau, AVCS, 4.
