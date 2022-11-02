PLATTSBURGH — The three-seeded Eagles pulled off an upset victory Tuesday night on the road, edging out the two-seeded Hornets in a highly competitive five-match contest. With the sectional victory, the Eagles now advance to the Class B finals where they will take on top-seeded Nighthawks Saturday at Saranac, at 4:00 p.m.
The match was truly played wire to wire as Plattsburgh crawled back from a two set deficit to force a winner-take-all fifth frame. The energy in the gym was electric from the jump, as both sides went back and forth, trading points in the first set.
Beekmantown would narrowly take the first set, 25-15, then respond with a more resounding victory in the second, 25-15. However, the Hornets weren’t ready to see their season come to a close so soon, as they would flip the script on Beekmantown and take the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-18.
In the fifth and final set, Beekmantwon would prevail, being the first team to fifteen points thus ending Plattsburgh’s season.
The Hornets however, who finished their campaign with a record of 11-6, certainly went out leaving it all on the floor. Sadie Walker was pivotal in the team’s comeback, tallying 17 points, 31 assists, 16 digs and three aces. Natalie Battinelli was terrific offensively as well, posting a team-high 16 kills.
For Beekmantown, coach Allysa credits her back row for neutralizing the high-flying hornet offense, while Ella Repas was living above the net, notching 15 kills in the win.
“Repas was our biggest asset on offense with 15 kills. Charlize Daniels and Kayla Castine ran the back row and gave us most of our swinging opportunities,” Rock said. “Our biggest goal lately has been playing with confidence and it really paid off in the fifth set when they were still taking big swings in such a tight game.”
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh 2
25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 15-8
BCS- Ruest, 7 digs, 13 assists, 1 ace. Franklin, 5 digs. Bronson, 8 digs, 3 kills, 12 assists, 4 aces. Castine, 27 digs, 3 aces. Repas, 7 digs, 15 kills, 4 aces, 1 block. Proper, 3 digs, 1 kill. Daniels, 15 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks. Dutil, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 aces, 1 block. Parker, 3 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks. Denton, 2 digs, 1 kill, 1 block.
PHS- Walker, 17 points, 3 aces, 31 assists, 16 digs. Fitzwater, 11 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs. Duquette, 7 points, 2 aces, 18 digs. Saliba, 1 point, 3 kills, 5 digs. DeTulleo, 4 points, 7 kills, 14 digs. Battinelli, 4 points, 2 aces, 16 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 blocks. Young, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. Bull, 2 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 3 digs. Luck, 1 dig.
