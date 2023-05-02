HUDSON FALLS — The Beekmantown outdoor track and field team had a successful day at the Anthony Luciano/Hudson Falls Invitational, at Hudson Falls High School, this past weekend despite the wet and cool conditions. At the end of the day, the Eagles took home six individual medals and three medals in the relays. The top six finishers of each event medaled and the top eight scored points.
Sophomore Jesse Giddings had a big day in the shot put. In his first year of throwing, Giddings took first overall, with a new personal record of 48-02.50, winning by over four feet.
Fellow medal winners included:
3rd place-Boys 400m- Carter Ducatte 52.74.
3rd place Boys 4x800 Relay- Nathan Sand, Brady Mannix, Jonathan Slick, Carter Ducatte 8:55.90.
5th place Boys 4x100 Relay- Chris Frennier, Branden Van Alphen, Adam Burnham, Gabe Reams 47.20.
5th place Girls 4x800 Relay- Lexie Rostak, Olivia Drowne, Cameron Benware, Alanie Denton 11:21.60.
6th place Boys Triple Jump-Sam Page 36-02.00.
6th place Girls Pentathlon (5 events)- Reilly Quinn 1796 Points.
6th place Boys 3200m- Jonathan Slick 10:20.10.
6th place Boys Pentathlon (5 events)- Ethan Owen 2356.
Point Scorers included:
7th place Boys Discus- Jacob Martin 108-07.
7th place Girls 4x400 Relay- Alanie Denton, Abigail Boling-Canales, Lexie Rostak, Olivia Drowne 4:50.07.
8th place Boys 800m- Nathan Sand 2:11.29.
8th place Girls 3000m- Olivia Drowne 12:10.78.
