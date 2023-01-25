PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys' hockey team came that close to regaining the top ranking in the state in Division II Monday night.
But Kade Cook scored a power-play goal early in overtime and the No. 1-ranked Salmon River Shamrocks emerged with a 5-4 victory over the No. 2-ranked Eagles in non-conference action at the Stafford Ice Arena.
It marked the first loss of the season for the Eagles (9-1-1)
'Tonight felt like a state championship level game with two heavyweights going at it,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
Section X power Salmon River (12-0-0) took a 4-2 lead into the third period, but Beekmantown battled back and forced overtime on goals by Sam Bingel and Zach LaPier. Bingel's goal was a power-play marker.
Cook, however, didn't wait long in the extra session to decide the issue.
Connor Dishaw gave the Shamrocks the lead in the first period, but the Eagles tied it on LaPier's first of three goals in the game.
Disaster then struck Beekmantown later in the first when the Eagles went on a power play and it was Salmon River who scored two short-handed goals by Carter Johnson and Dishaw to grab a 3-1 advantage.
LaPier cut the Eagles' deficit to one goal in the second period before Cook put the Shamrocks back on top, 4-2, entering the third.
“I could not be more proud of the character and heart our kids showed tonight, taking the momentum back in the third period against a well-coached and highly-skilled Salmon River team,” Frechette said.
Rick Chatland finished with 33 saves in the Salmon River nets and Austin Doser made 30 stops for the Eagles.
Bingel and Luke Moser finished with two assists each for the Eagles, while LaPier and Louis Sweenor each added one.
“We will continue to learn and grow as a team and stay focused on daily improvement,” Frechette said. “Congratulations to Salmon River and their team on a great game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.