BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles picked up their first sweep of the young season Friday afternoon, as both the boys and girls teams took down the Knights, 5-0.
The boys would be led in part by Dylan Brown and their No. 1 Doubles group. Brown won his matchup in the No. 2 singles slot, winning 6-0 and 6-1, while their top doubles pairing of Cameron Danville and Xzavier Sorrell won their contest by the same score line.
In the girls matchups, Luci Brown and Ella Repas would help lead the Eagles to their eventual sweep, as both would win their matchups without surrendering a point.
Both Beekmantown and Seton Catholic will be back on the tennis courts tomorrow, as Beekmantown is set to host Schroon Lake and Seton Catholic will travel to AuSable Valley.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 5, Seton Catholic 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Curilla (BCS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-3, 5-0.
No. 2- Brown (BCS) def. Nizel 9SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Debella (BCS) def. Jenkins (SC), 6-0, 5-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Danville/Sorrell (BCS) def. Samson/Gao (SC), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Magiera/Goodwin (BCS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Seton Catholic 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Repas (BCS) def. Rodriguez (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Secore (BCS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Miller/Bronson (BCS) def. Kabeli/Rock-Perez (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Gilligan/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Lawliss/Hall (SC), 6-2, 6-0.
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Saranac 1
GIRLS
Saranac 3, Northern Adirondack 2
SARANAC — It was a back-and-forth affair Friday afternoon at Saranac, as the Chiefs and Bobcats would split across their boys and girls matches in an early season, conference clash.
In the boys contest, the Bobcats cruised even despite dropping the No. 1 singles match, going on to win 4-1, to earn their first victory of the season.
“Solid play from the NAC boys program, hard fought games in singles with Josh Gaboriault fighting back from SCS to claim number one single game. Positive sportsmanship displayed throughout all games,” said Saranac coach Steve LaPage.
The Chief girls however, would return the favor in their matchup, as they used a sweep of the singles matchups to take home a narrow, 3-2 victory over the Bobcats.
“Great play from all levels at Friday's match in Saranac. NAC doubles team weathered the strong fight from the Chiefs but the singles prevailed for Saranac and the 3-2 team win. Marathon match at the No. 2 singles with Emily Hatch and Madyson Tripp engaged in long rallies and Tripp battling back to secure the victory. Well played and great sportsmanship from both teams,” LePage said.
Both squads will next be in action tomorrow, at 3:30 p.m., with Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, while Saranac will will host Peru.
—
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Saranac 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Gaboriault (SCS) def. King (NACS), 5-7 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Guay (NACS) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3- Carter (NACS) def. Spear (SCS), 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Tucker/Manor (NACS) def. Girard/Couture (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- LaGree/Wrye (NACS) def. Poulin/Smith (BCS), 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS
Saranac 3, Northern Adirondack 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Wood (SCS) def. LaFave (NACS), 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2- Tripp (SCS) def. Hatch (NACS), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3- Alix (SCS) def. St. Hilaire (NACS), 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- James/Magoon (NACS) def. Breyette/Bassett (SCS), 7-6, 7-5.
No. 2- Griffin/Begore (NACS) def. Sanchez/O’Hara (SCS), 6-0, 7-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.