PERU — A long match winning streak in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball came to an end Thursday night when Beekmantown recorded a 3-1 win over Peru.
The Eagles rallied for a 15-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-20 victory.
Leading the way for Beekmantown were Kayla Castine with 16 points and 26 digs, Janna Ruest nine points, 19 assists and 11 digs, Alanie Denton 15 kills, Peyton Hooker seven kills and 15 digs, Anna Dutil 12 digs, and Emily Perry, 13 digs.
“We have been working on running our offense through preseason and our efforts paid off in a big way tonight,” Beekmantown coach Allyssa Rock said. “Kayla was all over the back row which gave Janna many opportunities to run our offense, especially Alanie who had the best game of her career.
“The girls fought so hard for this win and we could not be more proud of them.”
The Nighthawks were powered by Sierra McLaughlin with 14 points and 20 assists, Victoria LaValley eight points and 10 digs, Emma Baker seven points, seven kills and seven digs, Victoria Colangelo 12 digs, and Josie Miller with nine points and three kills.
—
Beekmantown 3, Peru 1
15-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-20
BCS- Castine, 15 points, 1 assist, 6 aces, 26 digs. Ruest, 9 points, 1 kill, 19 assists, 2 aces, 11 digs. Denton, 5 points, 15 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs, 3 blocks. Conroy, 2 kills. Hooker, 6 points, 7 kills, 2 assists, 2 aces, 15 digs. Reynolds, 2 assists, 1 dig. Dutil, 6 points, 2 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs. Perry, 1 point, 1 ace, 13 digs.
PCS- D. Snider, 1 kill, 1 dig. Z. Snider, 7 digs. LaValley, 8 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 10 digs. Lawyer, 2 kills, 2 blocks. McLaughlin, 14 points, 4 aces, 1 block, 20 assists, 6 digs. Baker, 7 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs. Colangelo, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 12 digs. Miller, 9 points, 3 kills, 5 digs. Gushlaw-Mirville, 2 points, 2 digs. Lehman, 6 points, 1 ace, 6 kills.
PLATTSBURGH 3
SARANAC LAKE 2
SARANAC LAKE — The longest match of the night went to the Hornets who emerged with a 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 7-25, 15-6 win over the Red Storm.
Julia Luck served 17 points and Sara Deloria 10 for Plattsburgh, while Sadie Walker and Isabel DeTulleo added nine each.
Natalia Battinelli had a big match with 13 kills and Oliva Lewis chipped in with nine. Walker also contributed a team-high 30 assists and DeTulleo a team-high 19 digs.
Anica Null served 17 points, including six aces, for Saranac Lake.
Gracen Foster added seven kills, Emily Gay 12 points, five kills and eight digs, Alice LaDue 11 assists, and Lexi Donaldson six points and seven digs for the Red Storm.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Saranac Lake 2
25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 7-25, 15-6
PHS- Walker, 9 points, 3 aces, 9 kills, 30 assists, 5 digs. Battenelli, 13 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Lewis, 9 kills, 1 block. Luck, 17 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs. DeTulleo, 9 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 assists, 19 digs. Parent, 2 kills, 8 digs, 1 block. Deloria, 10 points, 4 digs. Ferguson, 5 points, 1 dig. Lathrop, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 blocks.
SLCS- LaDue, 6 points, 2 aces, 11 assists, 4 digs. Foster, 1 point, 7 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs. Gay, 12 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs. Donaldson, 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 digs. Null, 17 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs. Barry, 2 points, 8 digs. McBride, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
LAKE PLACID 1
LAKE PLACID — Raven Sessoms finished with 10 digs, nine assists, nine kills, seven aces and 11 points to help power the Patriots to a 25-22, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Blue Bombers.
Kennedy Keefe added 11 digs, four aces and nine points for AuSable Valley, while Layla Lincoln contributed 10 digs, four kills and seven points. Taylor LaFountain chipped in nine points and Shauna Depo, eight.
“Kennedy Keefe really stepped up taking on a lot of passes defensively,” AuSable Valley coach Miranda O’Neill said. “Raven Sessoms had a great all-around game and just played her heart out.
“I am just so proud of the work this team has and continues to put in.”
Lake Placid was led by Nadia Phillip with six points, 15 kills and 11 digs, Sydney Garrison 13 points, five aces and eight digs, and Norah Galvin nine points, three aces, six digs and 16 assists,
—
AuSable Valley 3, Lake Placid 1
25-22, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20
AVCS- Lincoln, 10 digs, 1 assist, 4 kills, 2 aces, 7 points. Depo, 3 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace, 8 points. LaFountain, 3 digs, 3 kills, 9 points. Lawrence, 1 dig, 9 assists, 1 ace, 5 points. Sessoms, 10 digs, 9 assists, 9 kills, 7 aces, 11 points. L. Durgan, 1 dig, 4 kills, 1 block. Keefe, 11 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill, 4 aces, 9 points. Reid, 1 dig. M. Durgan, 1 block. Vincent, 2 digs, 2 points.
LPCS- Beaney, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs. Galvin, 9 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs, 16 assists. Skutt, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 assist. Garrison, 13 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs. Phillip, 6 points, 2 aces, 15 kills, 11 digs. Lamare, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs. Lamotte, 1 point, 1 ace, McKillip, 4 points, 3 digs. Kern, 1 dig.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
SARANAC 1
ELLENBURG — Juliana Thompson served 15 points, Chloe Defayette 11, Reese LaFave 10 and Phoebe Borrette nine to pace the Bobcats to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15 win over the Spartans.
Defayette accounted for seven aces and LaFave, five.
“Tonight’s game was a match of service points,” NAC coach Elizabeth Brown said. “In the first three sets, both teams would earn a point on serves and then have a serving error. Both teams, however, finally found their groove.
“Saranac fights hard defensively and we had to be on our toes. We fell flat in the second set, but pulled it together in the third and fourth sets to get the win. Chloe Defayette, Juliana Thompson, Phoebe Borrette and Reese LaFave were strong from the service line.”
Sadie Baughn served 12 points, Tiffany Taylor eight and Calleigh Breyette seven for Saranac. Taylor paced the Spartans with four kills, Abigail Liberty eight assists and Breyette, seven digs.
—
NAC 3, Saranac 1
25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
SCS- Bassett, 4 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs. Baughn, 12 points, 3 aces, 3 kills. Breyette, 7 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs. Gangwer, 2 kills, 1 block. Liberty, 6 points, 3 aces, 8 assists, 4 digs. Taylor, 8 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block. Wells, 1 assist, 2 digs. Wilson, 1 point, 2 kills, 3 assists.
NACS- LaFave, 10 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 2 digs. Borrette, 9 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assists, 4 digs. Monette, 4 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 4 digs. Relation, 2 points, 1 kill. Trombley, 1 dig. Dobson, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Defayette, 11 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig. Thom-son, 15 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig.
