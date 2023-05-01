PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles nabbed their second win of the young season on Friday, as they swept the Red Storm at their home course, The Barracks, 6-0.
Keegan Seamone and Owen Beebe shot the two low scores for the Eagles, as they each posted 46, and won their individual matchups.
“Our Senior players are showing and helping our younger players,” said Beekmantown coach Craig Bacon. “We have a lot of leadership and help this year and it’s paying off.”
Saranac Lake still saw strong rounds from Evan Hochwald and Noah Jewtraw, as the No. 1 and No. 2 duo each shot a 46 in the loss, respectively.
Beekmantown 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. Hochwald (SLCS), 44-46.
No. 2- O. Beebe (BCS) def. Jewtraw (SLCS), 44-46.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. St. Louis (SLCS), 50-58.
No. 4- S. Beebe (BCS) def. Patnode (SLCS), 52-57.
No. 5- R. Seamone (BCS) def. Rascoe (SLCS), 55-61.
No. 6- Peryer (BCS) def. McGinnis-Theis (SLCS), 57-58.
Boquet Valley 6
Keene 0
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins stayed undefeated Friday afternoon, as they swept the Beavers, 6-0, to get their third win of the season.
“Braden Liberi carded a career low 41 in the win. Our top two, Braden and Leo, continue to impress and the rest of our team rebounded well after a tough match in Schroon Lake,” Boquet Valley coach Keith Lobdell said.
The Griffins got production from the bottom of their lineup as well, as Carson Leibeck shot a 47 to win his matchup in the No. 5 position.
Boquet Valley 6, Keene 0
No. 1- Liberi (BVCS) def. Durant (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 2- Hatch (BVCS) def. Kelley (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Lobdell (BVCS) def. Tansey (KCS), 3-and-2.
No. 4- Behm (BVCS) def. Cantwell (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 5- Leibeck (BVCS) def. VanCampen (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 6- B. Liberi (BVCS) def. C. Smith (KCS), 5-and-4.
Moriah 3 (W)
Plattsburgh 3
PORT HENRY — The Vikings and Hornets played in what was the most competitive match on the golf course Friday afternoon, as the contest came down strokes in what was a 3-3 tie in holes.
Moriah’s top-three of Vance Hickok, Silas Reeder, Dieter Olcott all won their matchups to start the day, however, Plattsburgh’s Steffi Trombley, Alex Edwards and Ava O’Brien all responded with wins at No. 4-6 to force the decision to come down to strokes.
Moriah would go on to win the tiebreaker, 182-200, and get their first win of the season.
Moriah 3 (W), Plattsburgh 3
No. 1- Hickok (MCS) def. Hackett (PHS), 37-51.
No. 2- Reeder (MCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 39-42.
No. 3- Olcott (MCS) def. Gervich (PHS), 40-58.
No. 4- Trombley (PHS) def. Bosarge (MCS), 55-66.
No. 5- Edwards (PHS) def. Mero (MCS), 65-68.
No. 6- O’Brien (PHS) def. Wadsworth (MCS), 52-78.
SATURDAY
SECTION VII GIRLS GOLF INVITATIONAL
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Section VII girls golf invitational was held on Saturday at Cobble Hill Golf Course, where female golfers from across the North Country competed for spots at sectionals, in May.
The field included six of the seven returning state qualifiers from 2022 and Leah Hamel won her third straight sectional invitational event, having swept the two last season.
The following are the scores and results from Saturday’s invitational:
1. Leah Hamel (SCS)- 47
T2. Steffi Trombley (PHS) & Ella Lobdell (BVCS)- 51
4. Ava O’Brien (PHS)- 53
5. Rachel Behm (BVCS)- 55
6. Emma Vilegi (AVCS)- 57
7. Hanna Bechard (NCCS)- 58
8. Ally Bosarge (MCS)- 63
9. Lily Cushman (BVCS)- 65
10. Emma Cook (TCS)- 66
11, Mara Cossey (TCS)- 68
T12. Lila Kullman (BVCS) & Gracie Wells (TCS)- 70
14. Elizabeth OIson (BVCS)- 72
15. Lauren Comins (PHS)- 73
