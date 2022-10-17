BEEKMANTOWN — Saranac Lake running back Carter Hewitt did everything in his power to help his team notch a road victory in a matchup under the lights in Beekmantown Friday.
The Red Storm senior churned out 263 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns on the way to becoming the fourth running back in school history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a varsity career. His 263 yards also broke the school record for most rushing yards in a single game. Hewitt previously set the record this season with 262 yards against Plattsburgh on Sept. 10.
The effort, however, wasn't enough to get the job done. The Eagles soared to a 40-28 victory over the Red Storm in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
Whereas the Red Storm found success grinding out real estate on the ground with Hewitt, the Eagles took to the air as quarterback Nathan Parliament picked apart the Saranac Lake secondary, throwing for 351 yards and two touchdowns. When the Eagles got close to the goal line, he also proved to be unstoppable with his feet by sprinting into the end zone for three rushing touchdowns.
In a back-and-forth battle, Saranac Lake erased a 28-14 with two third-quarter touchdowns to forge a tie heading into the final quarter, but Beekmatown regained control by putting the final two scores of the game on the board.
Three receivers had big evenings for the Eagles, and sophomore Josh Sand led the way with 171 yards and one touchdown on six catches. Corbin Willette also hauled in four Parliament completions for 99 yards and one touchdown and Louis Sweenor also grabbed four passes for 81 yards.
"What frustrated me today was our inability to put more points up in the first half, and just to have more varied answers for their passing game," Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennett said. "Their quarterback is a super dynamic athlete. When we tried to defend the pass, he killed us with his feet. And then when we come up and stop his feet, he got us with his arm, so a credit to Beekmantown for coming up with a great game plan."
Saranac Lake took an early lead with the only points of the first quarter on Hewitt's first of four rushing touchdowns. He scored on a two-yard run on a possession set up when Evan Willett picked off a Parliament pass and returned it deep into the Eagles' end of the field. Starting at the Beekmantown 22, Saranac Lake gained 17 yards on a Willett run, and a Beekmantown penalty advanced the ball to the two-yard line. On the next play, Hewitt dashed across the goal line, and Landon Faubert added a point on the conversion kick to put Saranac Lake on top 7-0 with 2:28 left in the quarter.
The Eagles answered right back, driving 56 yards in eight plays, with the march capped off on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Parliament to Sand six seconds into the second period. The teams then traded touchdowns with Saranac Lake scoring first. The Red Storm regained the lead on a remarkable 88-yard run by Hewitt on a play where he shook off two Eagles defenders in his own backfield and then broke free to the outside and sprinted the length of the field.
Down 14-7, Beekmantown put the next two scores the board to lead 21-14 at halftime. The Eagles got the tying touchdown and extra point on a 14-yard Parliament run and a successful kick from Patrick Hagadorn with 5:45 remaining in the half. The hosts then jumped ahead with a seven-play, 78-yard march capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Sweenor with 1:14 left on the clock.
Saranac Lake had a great opportunity to tie the game on the opening possession of the second half after the Eagles were penalized before the start of play, which forced them to kick off from their own 20. Lining up deep for Saranac Lake, Hewitt returned the kickoff 44 yards to set up his offense at Beekmantown's 31, but a solid scoring chance faded when Parliament intercepted an errant pass by Red Storm senior quarterback Brady Roberts.
Starting at its own four yard line, Beekmantown went on to march the length of the field and score, with Parliament sprinting for a four-yard touchdown to complete an 11-play drive.
Facing a 28-14 deficit, Saranac Lake turned the tables with two touchdowns on Hewitt runs of four and five yards. His second touchdown of the quarter came with 14 seconds left on the clock and capped off a 54-yard, four-play drive. Faubert, who connected on all four of his point-after kicks, tied the score at 28-28 entering the fourth.
Beekmantown then tacked on two more touchdowns in successive possessions to round out the scoring. The Eagles took the lead for good on Parliament's 25-yard touchdown strike to Willett 1:34 into the quarter, and Parliament put the final points on the board on a four-yard run with 2:42 left in the game.
Except when it came to stopping Parliament near the goal line, Saranac Lake's defense had a strong effort shutting down the run and only allowed Beekmantown's backs 84 rushing yards on 30 attempts.
"Saranac Lake's D was pretty stout," Beekmantown head coach Jamie Lozier said. "We had trouble running the ball but we were having success throwing. Our receivers had some early drops, the ball was right there. We said 'Hey guys, you got to catch the ball,' and they stepped up.
"We have a lot of fast, quick weapons, and when you have to cover five of them, typically we're going to find defenders who are not going to be able to keep up," Lozier added. "We found some matchups that we liked. We took advantage of what they were giving us."
Lozier said his team has gotten better every week while improving to 3-4 overall, with three of those losses coming against state-ranked teams.
Saranac Lake dropped to 3-3 with the loss.
Hewitt entered Friday's contest with 1,912 career rushing yards that encompassed this season, his junior year, his freshman year and also Saranac Lake's two games played during Section VII's shortened season which was played in the spring of 2021. Hewitt surpassed the 2,000-yard plateau on his 88-yard scoring run that gave Saranac Lake a brief lead in the second quarter.
Both coaches had high compliments for Hewitt at the end of the game.
"He runs like a man. Guys bounce right off him," Lozier said. "Just when you think you have him, you have eight guys around him, and off he goes. He's got the speed. That's a senior running back who's worked hard, and he's not going to go down easy."
"He's just a good dude," Bennett said. "He works so hard in the offseason, doing speed camp, he's lifting, and he wants nothing more than what's best for his teammates. It's never about him. For Carter, it's not being blessed with natural ability. He put the work and time in, and so I'm happy for him."
"I don't think about numbers, I was just trying to help us win the game," Hewitt said. "I look for green and go. Throw a hand at them, stiff arm them, toss them to the ground, keep moving your feet and don't stop. Never give up on the play. My hands definitely felt it. They got the worst of it."
After the game Friday, Hewitt sent his compliments Parliament's way.
"Nate Parliament, he's a dude," Hewitt said. "He can sling the ball really well. His ability to get out of the pocket and scramble and put his receivers in different lanes, that's what killed us today. He's fast, he has an amazing arm. They had a really good game plan. They came out and threw all over us."
Both teams wrap up their regular seasons this weekend and then head into the Section VII playoffs. Beekmantown hosts Ticonderoga Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. Saranac Lake returns home to face unbeaten Peru on Saturday with the opening kickoff at Wilson Raymond Field slated for 1:30 p.m. The Nighthawks clinched the CVAC crown Friday with a 21-0 victory over previously unbeaten Moriah.
