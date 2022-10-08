BEEKMANTOWN — Sometimes it takes a big speech or major adjustment at half time, to get a team where it needs to be. Beekmantown held a 12-0 nothing lead at half, but it wasn’t a pretty lead. After only one offensive touchdown in the first half, head coach Jamie Lozier knew the team had more to give. They would do just that.
Beekmantown would score 37 points in the second half to defeat AuSable Valley under the Friday night lights at home, 39-0. With this win, Beekmantown moves their record to 2-4, while the Patriots lose their third in a row, falling to 2-4.
All three phases would impress tonight for Beekmantown. The defense was hitting hard and applying pressure on every drop back, while the offense was churning out yards both through the air and on the ground. Even the special teams unit was getting in on the fun.
After Connor Barber and the Eagles scored a touchdown on their first possession, on a four-yard run,the Patriots came back onto the field looking to even the score. However, after a three-and-out they were forced to punt.
On the snap back to the punter, AuSable Valley’s Korvin Dixon, the ball would sail over his head and into the endzone where Carter Ducatte would dive on it for an Eagle’s touchdown, and a 12-0 lead.
However, neither offense could really find any consistency for the remainder of the half. At one point midway through the second half, the teams would even trade turnovers, with Patriots’ Hayden Bombard committing a fumble but then forcing one right back.
Beekmantown Quarterback Nathan Parliament would throw his fourth interception of the year in the first half as well, and Lozier knew he had to rally his group.
“We didn’t execute as well as we wanted to in the first half. On offense we just didn’t get the plays that we wanted,” said Lozier. “We just kept the guys focused and said ‘come on, let’s stick to it and execute better.”
When the Eagles came out of the locker room and took the field for the second half, there was a different feel. The offense promptly drove down the field in six plays, which led to a Joshua Sand receiving touchdown.
The Eagle defense returned the effort. After the Patriots drove into opposing territory, Carson Garcia would throw a pick to Keegin Rodier, deflating the momentum.
“We’ve been getting after it a little bit trying to find more emotion for the defense and we found a little bit today,” said Lozier. “We got a lot of young kids making young mistakes and learning. Yeah. So as the season goes on, it gets better.”
The Patriots had quite few miscues on the evening, including drops and penalties, that hindered their ability to put points on the board.
“Every time we would get something going we would shoot ourselves in the foot or we dropped the ball. We had our chances and our opportunities to get on the scoreboard and we didn’t take advantage of it,” said AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan. “We’re young and there’s a lot of growing pains right now.”
Parliament smelt blood in the water and attacked. On the ensuing Eagles drive, he would throw a two yard touchdown pass to Louis Sweenor, that would lead to a 26-0 lead. On their next drive, to start the fourth quarter, Parker Broughton would run one in from 10 yards out, that got the lead to 32.
They would add another late score in the fourth, on a breakaway 45-yard run by Barber for his second touchdown of the evening.
The Patriots would get a chance to get on the board late, by driving towards the red zone. However the clock would strike triple-zeroes, and the Patriots would fall at home. Even in the lopsided loss, Nolan does see a way to get his team back to its winning ways, during this three-game skid.
“Hopefully we can get a couple guys back from the injury bug that’ll help out and try to go back to the basics and of course, try to right the ship and of course,” Nolan said.
For Beekmantown, who have now won two of their past three games, they are seeking to use this momentum going forward, as they gear up for sectionals.
“We had a rough start, losing games and losing players to injury every game. It kills morale, kills momentum, it kills everything,” said Lozier. “Getting a win like this, a team win, motivates everybody to come back to practice ready to go next week.”
Next week AuSable Valley will be back on the road, taking on Saranac next Saturday. Beekmantown will be back in action next Friday, when they host Saranac Lake.
Stats for the game will be in Tuesday’s paper.
