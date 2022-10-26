BEEKMANTOWN — Senior Night was a success for Beekmantown as the Eagles recorded a 3-1 victory over Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball on Tuesday night.
Charlize Daniels accounted for 16 digs and 11 kills while Dillon Bronson added 11 digs and 14 assists for the Eagles, who won by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 14-25, 25-22.
Heaven Franklin chipped with with 12 digs and Ella Repas nine kills for Beekmantown.
“This was an incredible opportunity for our seniors on Senior Night,” Beekmantown coach Allyssa Rock said. “Lake Placid is a great team and overall this game was fun to watch and play on both sides.”
Julia Crawford powered the Blue Bombers with seven points and 19 kills. Norah Galvin added 16 assists and Nadia Phillip, four kills and 16 digs.
Beekmantown 3, Lake Placid 1
25-18, 25-13, 14-25, 25-22
LPCS- Crawford, 7 points, 3 aces, 19 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist, Lawrence, 7 points, 1 ace, 13 digs. N. Galvin, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 6 digs, 16 assists. Garrison, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Phillip, 5 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 16 digs, 1 assist. A. Gavin, 3 points, 2 digs, 1 assist. Smith, 1 kill, 1 dig. Evans, 2 digs. LaMare, 1 assist.
BCS- Daniels, 16 digs, 11 kills, 6 aces, 1 block. Franklin, 12 digs. Bronson, 11 digs, 14 assists, 2 aces. Castine, 6 digs. Repas, 5 digs, 9 kills, 4 aces, 1 block. Rock, 4 digs, 3 assists. Proper, 3 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces. Dutil, 3 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 block. Ritter, 2 digs. Ruest, 1 dig, 6 assists, 1 ace. Denton, 1 kill, 2 blocks. Cringle, 1 kill.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
ELLENBURG — Mackenzie Lawrence had a huge match with 20 points, 11 aces, seven kills and 17 digs to lead the Bobcats to a marathon win.
NACS rallied to win the final two sets and prevailed, 16-25, 25-13, 25-27, 25-13, 15-0.
Emily Griffin added 11 points and six kills, Kate LaPoint 10 kills and 16 digs, Lilyanne Husband 13 points in the Bobcats’ win.
On the NCCS side, Brianna Aubrey totaled 12 digs and 14 assists, Paige Trudo, 15 digs, Emma Goodrow seven kills and 10 digs, Rachel Letourneau 13 digs, and Brianna Spoor, nine digs.
NACS 3, NCCS 2
16-25, 25-13, 25-27, 25-13, 15-0
NACS- Borrette, 3 points, 2 kills, 9 assists, 4 digs. Griffin, 11 points, 5 aces, 6 kills, 4 assists, 9 digs. LaPoint, 6 points, 5 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 5 assists, 16 digs. Lawrence, 20 points, 11 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 17 digs. Defayette, 3 points, 2 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs. Dobson, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 12 digs. Trombley, 1 point, 9 digs. Husband, 13 points, 3 aces, 3 digs. Bosley, 2 points, 4 digs.
PERU 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
PERU — Rachel Madore finished with seven points, four kills, 27 assists and seven digs to lead the Nighthawks to a 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 sweep.
Also helping out in the Peru victory were Katie Finn with 10 kills and 10 digs, Elly Cunningham 14 points, Alyssa Bartholomew 10 points and 20 digs, and Haley-Ann Lozier, 11 points and four kills.
Lexie Donaldson and Madie Hathaway each served five points for the Red Storm and Donaldson had three aces.
Peru 3, Saranac Lake 0
25-15, 25-21, 25-13
SLCS- Null, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 digs. Gay, 2 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 digs. Michael, 1 point, 1 kill, 4 assists, 4 digs. White, 1 point, 1 kill, 1 dig. Donaldson, 5 points, 3 aces, 4 digs. Barry, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Hathaway, 5 points.
PCS- Robinson, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist. Madore, 7 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 27 assists, 7 digs. Finn, 1 point, 1 ace, 10 kills, 10 digs. E. Cunningham, 14 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. G. Cunningham, 3 digs. Lozier, 11 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, six digs. Lehman, 5 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist. Bartholomew, 10 points, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 20 digs.
Plattsburgh 3
AuSable Valley 1
PLATTSBURGH — Sadie Walker recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 20 assists and 10 digs for the Hornets, who rallied for a 17-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 win.
Lily Duquette added nine points and 14 digs, Calli Fitzwater nine points, Natalie Battinelli 10 points and seven kills, Izzy DeTulleo seven points and six digs for PHS.
The Patriots were led by Layla Lincoln with eight kills, Raven Sessoms three kills and seven digs, Kendal Lawrence, nine assists.
Plattsburgh 3, AuSable Valley 1
17-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15
AVCS- Lincoln, 4 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Sessoms, 5 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs. Lawrence, 4 points, 1 ace, 9 assists, 2 digs. Dubuque, 2 kills, 1 dig. Depo, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs. Young, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Butler, 2 digs. LaFountain, 2 points, 1 assist. Durgan, 2 points, 1 ace. Wood, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Douglass, 1 kill. Beane, 2 digs. Vilegi, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig.
PHS- Walker, 15 points, 9 aces, 1 kill, 20 assists, 10 digs. Fitzwater, 9 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists, 4 digs. Duquette, 9 points, 3 aces, 14 digs. Saliba, 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. DeTulleo, 7 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs. Battinelli, 10 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 2 digs. Young, 6 kills, 1 assist. Valenti, 1 point, 1 ace. Bull, 1 point, 2 digs. Barnett, 2 kills, 1 dig. Mack, 1 kill, 1 dig.
MONDAY
AuSable Valley 3
Saranac 1
CLINTONVILLE — Makayla Young served 18 points, with five aces, to help the Patriots record a 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18 win over the Chiefs.
Raven Sessoms added 11 digs, Piper Dubuque seven kills, Hailee Wood eight digs, and Kendal Lawrence, eight points and 12 assists in the AuSable Valley victory.
Leading the way for Saranac were Paige Bassett with 10 points and 10 digs, Hailey Schiraldi 19 assists, Margie Raftree 23 digs, Calleigh Breyette eight points and 11 digs, and Sadie Baughn, seven points, eight kills and nine digs.
“Both teams played hard,” AuSable Valley coach Miranda O’Neill said. “Makayla Young helped the Patriots stay ahead with her strong and consistent serves, while Piper Dubuque took charge leading her team offensively.
“Saranac put up a great fight with seniors Hailey Schiraldi setting up her team offensively with 19 assists and Margie Raftree taking charge defensively with 23 digs.”
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac 1
25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18
SCS- Bassett, 10 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs. Converse, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs. Schiraldi, 6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 19 assists, 6 digs. Raftree, 2 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 23 digs. Breyette, 8 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 11 digs. Baughn, 7 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs. Blair, 2 kills.
AVCS- Lincoln, 1 point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 3 digs. Sessoms, 5 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 11 digs. Wood, 5 points, 2 aces, 8 digs. Dubuque, 7 kills. Lawrence, 8 points, 4 aces, 12 assists, 1 dig. Depo, 2 points, 1 kill, 3 assists, 1 dig. Beane, 2 points, 1 kill, 3 digs. Young, 18 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs. Butler, 2 digs. LaFountain, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, 1 dig. Vilegi, 1 point.
Elizabeth Douglass, 2 kills.
Northern Adirondack 3
Beekmantown 1
ELLENBURG — Kate LaPoint’s triple-double of 10 points, 10 kills and 13 digs led the way in the Bobcats’ 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24 win.
Phoebe Borrette contributed 12 assists and 11 digs for NACS, while Emily Griffin finished with 11 points and 15 digs and Mackenzie Lawrence nearly a triple-double with 14 points, nine kills and 10 digs,
“Tonight we honored the seniors on both teams,” NACS coach Elizabeth Brown said. “Our girls fought hard to secure the win. Every member of the team played their hearts out.
“There were many great saves and volleys on both sides. During the fourth set when we were going into extra points, I told the team they had to want the win and they showed that they did. I’m very proud of how the team has been playing the last few games.”
The Eagles were led by Kayla Castine with 21 digs, Charlize Daniels 17 digs, Janna Ruest nine assists, Dillon Bronson 14 assists and Ella Repas, seven kills.
Northern Adirondack 3, Beekmantown 1
25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24
BCS- Lamora, 3 digs. Ruest, 1 kill, 9 assists. Franklin, 3 digs. Bronson, 5 digs, 14 assists, 2 aces. Castine, 21 digs. Repas, 5 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block. Proper, 4 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces. Daniels, 17 digs, 4 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks. Dutil, 12 digs, 3 kills. Parker, 2 digs, 3 kills. Denton, 2 kills, 1 block.
NACS- Borrette, 1 point, 2 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs. Griffin, 11 points, 6 aces, 5 assists, 15 digs. LaPoint, 10 points, 10 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs. Lawrence, 14 points, 6 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs. Defayette, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig. Dobson, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 digs. Brunell, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Trombley, 1 dig. Husband, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 5 digs. Bosley, 2 digs.
