PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown Central School baseball team opened its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season in impressive fashion Tuesday with a 12-0 win over rival Plattsburgh High.
Winning pitcher Steven Bronson, who went the first five innings, and reliever Jasper Burdo, who pitched the last two, combined on a one-hitter. Bronson struck out 10 and Burdo two.
“Bronson pitched a great game for them,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “He limited us to two base runners in five innings.”
Bronson, Sam Bingel and Patrick Hagadorn rapped out two hits each for the Eagles and Quinn Brandell added a double. Beekmantown took early control of the game with a five-run second inning.
“PHS pitchers had 13 walks combined,” Shaughnessy said. “Beekmantown is a good team that came ready to play today and beat us in every possible aspect of the game.
“We need to be much better if we are going to compete in this league.”
—
Beekmantown 12, Plattsburgh 0
Beekmantown 052 122 0 — 12 9 1
Plattsburgh 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Bronson, Burdo (6) and Ely. Griffiths, Ferris (3), DeAngelo (6) and J. Calkins. WP- Bronson. LP- Griffiths. 2B- Brandell (BCS).
PERU 10
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
PERU — Zach O’Connell accomplished the rarity of getting the win and the save in the Nighthawks’ win over the Cougars.
O’Connell, who struck out eight, tossed four shutout innings to start the game and relieved in the seventh after NCCS had cut a 10-0 deficit to 10-8 with three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Landen Duprey accounted for a long double and a single for Peru, while Nolan Manchester added two singles.
“Landen Duprey led us with a two-run double in the first inning and scored three runs as well,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Zack Engstrom added a two-run single in the fourth inning.”
Isaiah Abad was the lone NCCS player with two hits, while Jacob Perkins pitched well in relief.
“This was two games in one,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “We were the better team in the first four innings and then NCCS outplayed us in the fifth and sixth innings to make a comeback and get the tying run at the plate in the sixth.
“NCCS played with a lot of heart and never gave up. It will be a tough battle when we go there on Thursday. We will have to play well for an entire seven innings.”
—
Peru 10, NCCS 8
NCCS 000 035 0 — 8 7 3
Peru 323 200 x — 10 7 6
Pilon, Perkins (6) and Ebersol. O’Connell, J. Mitchell (5), Engstrom (6), O’Connell (7) and Moore, LaBarge (5), Moore (7). WP- O’Connell. LP- Pilon. Sv- O’Connell. 2B- Duprey (PCS).
MORIAH 4
TICONDEROGA 2
PORT HENRY — Joe Pelkey went the distance for the pitching win as he struck out nine and allowed four hits.
The Vikings scored two runs in each of the second and third innings, and that was enough to defeat their nearby rivals.
Moriah finished with two hits and Kaydin Sargent’s RBI single was one of them.
Dom Crosssman’s two-out, RBI single in the top of the seventh accounted for one of the Sentinels’ hits. Garrett Drinkwine added a triple.
“Jake Mascarenas made a great throw to catcher Owen Nephew, who tagged out a Sentinel runner at the plate to end the game,” Moriah coach Casey Nephew said.
—
Moriah 4, Ticonderoga 2
Ticonderoga 000 100 1 — 2 4 0
Moriah 022 000 x — 4 2 1
LaCourse, Dorsett (3), Lauzon (6) and Crossman. Pelkey and Nephew. WP- Pelkey. LP- LaCourse. 3B- Drinkwine (TCS).
SARANAC LAKE 14
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
KEESEVILLE — The Red Storm took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning to make it 6-0 at the time.
“It was a cold start to the baseball season and Saranac Lake played well in the elements,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “We didn’t go down without a fight, however, and scored five runs in the fourth to come to within one run.
“But Saranac Lake’s bats got hot again and we didn’t have an answer. We will learn from this game and get better each game.”
Jon Kratts led Saranac Lake with three hits, while Darrah and B. Munn accounted for two apiece.
Rylee Turnbull paced the Patriots offensively with a double and single.
—
Saranac Lake 14, AuSable Valley 5
Saranac Lake 015 014 3 — 14 12 0
AuSable Valley 000 500 0 — 5 4 4
Rivers, Strack (4), Martelle (6) and Kratts. Facteau, Lamountain (3), Turnbull (6) and Garcia. WP- Strack. LP- Facteau. 2B- N. Munn (SL), Turnbull (AVCS).
MVAC
CHAZY 10
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 9
SCHROON LAKE — Lee Novak Jarus slugged a go-ahead grand slam homer in the top of the seventh inning to cap a nine-run rally and give the Eagles a stunning win over the hosts.
“We led Chazy, 9-1, going to the top of the seventh,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Dan Sheridan said. “Chazy then capitalized on several walks and hit batters, culminating with the grand slam by Jarus.”
Jarus finished with three hits and Regan Dudyak added two, including a triple, for Chazy. Caden Columbus contributed a double.
Eighth-grader Landon Duprey picked up his first varsity pitching victory in relief.
Corbin Baker accounted for three of the hosts’ seven hits and Tyler Trowbridge added a double.
—
Chazy 10, Bolton/Schroon Lake 9
Chazy 000 010 9 — 10 7
Bolton/Schroon Lake005 130 0 — 9 7
Valentin, Hernandez (4), Poirier (5), Duprey (6) and Columbus. Pelkey, Baker (3), Eager (5), Hart (6), Trowbridge (7), Egloff (7) and Wiktorko. WP- Duprey. LP- Egloff. 2B- Columbus (CCRS), Trowbridge (B/SL). 3B- Dudyak (CCRS). HR- Novak (CCRS).
BOQUET VALLEY 12
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
WESTPORT — The Griffins, leading 4-2, erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning to put it away.
Winning pitcher Ted Gay and Bode Buehler each accounted for a single and double, with Gay driving in three runs, to lead Boquet Valley’s offense.
Gay (6) and Maddox Rice (4), who took over in the fourth inning, combined for 10 strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Evan Wing, who struck out six, paced Johnsburg/Minerva offensively with two hits. Hawk Millington chipped in with a double.
“Sophomore Ted Gay got his first varsity start on the hill and made the most of it, alllowing two hits in three innings,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “Maddox Rice allowed one hit over two innings.
“Bode Buehler got his first varsity hits, Ben Burdo his first varsity hit and Mayank Bisht hisfirst varsity hit, a two-run single in the fifth inning.
“The boys came out ready to play tonight and it showed. We got great pitching and defense, and our offense showed up the way we had hoped.”
—
Boquet Valley 12, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 001 01 — 5 3 0
Boquet Valley 102 18 — 12 8 1
Wing, Freebern (5), DeGroat (5) and Steele. Gay, Rice (4) and Rice, Burdo (4). WP- Gay. LP- Wing. 2B- Millington (J/M), Buehler (BV), Gay (BV).
