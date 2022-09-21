SARANAC — Beekmantown made the trek to Saranac and went home victorious, winning 3-0 in CVAC action.
The Eagles only found themselves in one close call across the three frames. In the first set, they showed up to the task of playing on the road, winning 25-9. In the second set, things got tighter, as the Eagles narrowly won, 25-23. They would put the match away in the third set, in similar fashion to the third, taking it 25-10.
Eagles Janna Ruest and Alexandra Cioliac had strong showings on offense with eight and six assists, respectively. Ella Repas was a stalwart at the net with five kills and three blocks.
Heaven Franklin performed well on defense with 13 digs for Beekmantown.
Saranac’s Hailey Schiraldi led the Chief offense with five kills and five assists. Margie Raftree added two points, 2 kills and four digs. Sadie Baughn added six points and five digs.
“Beekmontown had great serving, mixing up short and long,” Chiefs head coach Mary LaDuke said. “Their defense was covering and ready for our attacks. Hailey Schiraldi and Margie Raftree played well for Saranac.”
Both schools return to action today as Beekmantown plays host to AuSable Valley. Saranac travels to Plattsburgh for a 7:00 p.m. match.
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 0
25-9, 25-23, 25-10
BCS- Lamora, 8 digs. Rock, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 assist. Cringle, 1 dig, 2 kills. LaPier, 1 dig, 2 kills.Ruest, 8 assists. Ciolac, 2 digs, 6 assists. Franklin, 13 digs, 1 ace. Bronson, 2 assists. Castine, 1 ace. Repas, 5 kills, 3 blocks. Proper, 1 kill, 1 ace. Daniels, 3 digs, 4 kills. Dutil, 6 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces, 1 block. Ritter, 1 dig. Denton, 2 kills.
SCS- Bassett, 2 points, 1 kill. Converse, 1 kill, 1 dig. Schiraldi, 1 ace, 5 kills, 5 assists, 3 digs. Liberty, 1 point, 1 assist. Raftree, 2 points, 2 kills, 4 digs. Breyette, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 assists. Baughn, 6 points, 1 kill, 5 digs.Blair, 1 kill.
