BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown girls’ basketball team was busy from the foul line, hitting on 17-of-30 shots from the charity stripe, in a 44-40 victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play on Friday.
Payton Parliament led the way for the Eagles with 13 points and was followed by Reese Gregoire with 11, Kayla Castine eight and Grace McCasland seven.
Isabel DeTulleo tossed in nine points and Calli Fitzwater eight for the Hornets, who held a 21-16 halftime lead.
“Tonight’s game was won at the free-throw line,” Beekmantown coach Emily Girard said. “Payton Parliament hit nine free throws and Reese Gregoire, who had a career-high 11 points, added five.
“Grace McCasland hit a big three in the second quarter to keep us in the game and Kayla Castine stepped it up, ending up with eight points and playing a majority of the game.”
The Eagles used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead, but Girard said PHS played hard in the fourth, making it a very tight game all the way to the last second.
Beekmantown 44, Plattsburgh 40
Plattsburgh (40)
Hewson 2-0-4, Long 2-2-6, Gorham 1-2-4, Hemingway 1-2-5, Fitzwater 4-0-8, Battenelli 2-0-4, DeTulleo 4-0-9. Totals- 16-6-40.
Beekmantown (44)
Castine 4-0-8, McCasland 2-2-7, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 2-9-13, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 1-1-3, Chapman 1-0-2, Barnes 0-0-0, Gregoire 3-5-11. Totals- 13-17-44.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 21-16.
3-point goals- PHS (2) Hemingway, DeTulleo. Beekmantown (1) McCasland.
WILLSBORO 36
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 9
WILLSBORO — The Warriors, leading by a 12-6 margin at the half, broke loose for 24 points in the second half and held the visitors to just three to break the game open.
Bella Harrison led the Warriors with 10 points and Mallory Arnold followed with nine.
Willsboro 36, Johnsburg/Minerva 9
Johnsburg/Minerva (9)
Batha 1-0-2, Mulligan 1-0-2, Nukaew 0-0-0, Noel 2-1-5, O’Hara 0-0-0, San Antonio 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Mohowski 0-0-0. Totals- 4-1-9.
Willsboro (36)
Lexi Nolette, 1-0-3, Arnold 3-2-9, Laney Nolette 0-1-1, Benway 0-0-0, Lacey Nolette 1-1-3, Martin 3-0-6, Belzile 1-2-4, Harrison 5-0-10. Totals- 14-6-36.
Halftime- Willsboro, 12-6.
3-point goals- Willsboro (2) Lexi Nolette, Arnold.
BOYS
BOQUET VALLEY 39
SETON CATHOLIC 31
PLATTSBURGH — The Griffins did a good job on the boards and came away with a hard-earned win.
Jackson Hooper was the leading scorer for Boquet Valley with 13 points and was followed by Maddox Rice with 10 and Ben Burdo nine.
Aiden Pearl scored a game-high 15 points for the Knights and Ashton Guay was next with nine.
“We got outrebounded on the boards and that was the deciding factor in the game,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said. “It was a very competitive game for so early in the season and both teams played hard.”
Boquet Valley 39, Seton Catholic 31
Boquet Valley (39)
Hooper 6-0-13, Burdo 3-3-9, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Leibeck 2-0-4, Rice 5-0-10. Totals- 17-3-39.
Seton Catholic (31)
Guay 4-0-9, Shalton 1-0-2, DeJordy 0-1-1, Gao 2-0-4, Pearl 7-1-15. Totals- 14-2-31.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 17-15.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (2) Hooper, Buehler. Seton (1) Guay.
CROWN POINT 47
BOLTON 44
BOLTON — Trevor Harris poured in a game-high 23 points and Reese Pertak added nine as the Panthers held off the hosts.
Jaxon Egloff tossed in 19 points for Bolton and was followed by Sullivan Eager with 10 and Jace Hubert 8.
Crown Point held a 26-15 halftime advantage.
“We had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but the shot fell short,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said.
“At halftime, we made some adjustments defensively and (Tyler) Trowbridge and Hubert were able to force the Panthers out of rhythm. But credit to Jason Hughes — he and his team were able to close the game out.”
Crown Point 47, Bolton 44
Crown Point (47)
Pertak 4-0-9, Stone 2-0-4, Woods 2-0-5, Beeman 0-0-0, Harris 9-3-23, J. Russell 0-0-0, Potter 0-2-2, R. Russell 2-0-4, Taylor 0-0-0, Fleury 0-0-0, Norton 0-0-0, Kwandrans 0-0-0, Evens 0-0-0. Totals- 19-5-47.
Bolton (44)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 8-0-19, Hubert 2-3-8, Eager 4-1-10, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 1-0-3, Hens 0-0-0, Morehouse 0-0-0, Becker 2-0-4, Foy 0-0-0. Totals- 17-4-44.
Halftime- Crown Point, 26-15.
3-point goals- Crown Point (4) Harris 2, Pertak, Woods. Bolton (6) Egloff 3, Hubert, Eager Trowbridge.
SCHROON LAKE 50
CHAZY 26
CHAZY — Ricky Dumoulin hurt the Eagles inside and Isaiah Pelkey from the outside.
Dumoulin tossed in a game-high 20 points, including 14 in the first quarter, and Pelkey added six three-pointers on the way to 19 markers.
Schroon Lake held a 36-14 lead at the half.
Evan Dwyer paced Chazy with eight points and Dylan McAfee was next with seven.
“Unfortunately, this wasn’t a great shooting night for us,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “We moved the ball well, limited turnovers and found some great shots. We just couldn’t make them.
“We had trouble defensively against their big man (Dumoulin) in the first quarter. Dumoulin and Pelkey provided great inside-out play for them offensively. I was very happy with the way we adjusted at halftime and we came out and played a much better second half.”
Schroon Lake 50, Chazy 26
Schroon Lake (50)
Melville 0-0-0, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 6-1-9, Phillips 0-0-0, Melville 0-0-0, Baker 4-0-8, Brown 1-1-3, Wasif 0-0-0, Armstrong 0-0-0, Dumoulin 9-2-20. Totals- 20-4-50.
Chazy (26)
LaBarge 1-0-2, Dwyer 4-0-8, McAfee 3-0-7, Salimando 2-2-6, Foster 1-1-3, Cross 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0, Poirier 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0. Totals- 11-3-26.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 36-14.
3-point goals- Schroon Lake (6) Pelkey 6. Chazy (1) McAfee.
KEENE 63
LAKE PLACID 37
LAKE PLACID — Vann Morrelli and Asa Sprague combined for 46 points to power the Beavers past the Blue Bombers.
Morrelli finished with a game-high 24 points and Sprague followed closely with 22 markers.
Keene jumped out to a 37-19 halftime lead.
Seb Cecunjanin was the lone Lake Placid player in double figures with 11 points.
Keene 63, Lake Placid 37
Keene (63)
Caito 2-0-4, Harmer 0-0-0, Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 11-2-24, Gagnon 1-1-3, Sprague 8-3-22, Robjent 3-0-8, Jacobson 0-0-0. Totals- 25-6-63.
Lake Placid (37)
Colby 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 5-0-11, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 1-0-2, Jordon 7-2-16, Wood 2-0-4. Totals- 17-2-37.
Halftime- Keene 37-19.
3-point goals- Keene (7) Sprague 3, Robjent 2, Caito 2. Lake Placid (1) Cecunjanin.
