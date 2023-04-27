BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles won all four of their overall matchups Tuesday at their outdoor meet, as both their boys and girls teams defeated the Hornets and Blue Bombers.
The boys meet would see stellar performances from Jonathan Slick pf Beekmantown and Plattsburgh’s Owen Mulligan. Slick would come away victorious in both the 1600 run and 100-meter hurdles while Mulligan would take first in both the 100 and 200-meter dash.
Beekmantown saw huge performances as well in the field events, as they won the high jump, long jump, shot put and discus.
Lake Placid would get their lone overall win at the meet, as Pia Morrelli took home first in the 400-meter dash.
Kylie Bishop would help lead the Eagles to win the overall meet, as again she dominated the throwing events with wins in both the shot put and discus.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 75, Plattsburgh 34
Beekmantown 98.5, Lake Placid 12.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Mannix, Sand, Ducatte, Slick), 8:56.3
110 hurdles- 1, Page (BCS), 16.5.
100 dash- 1, Mulligan (PHS), 11.1.
1600 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 5:15.9.
400 relay- 1, Plattsburgh, 48.6.
400 run- 1, VanAlpen (BCS), 57.8.
800 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 2:16.7.
200 dash- 1, Mulligan (PHS), 24.2.
High jump- 1, Mosley (BCS), 5’6’’.
Long jump- 1, Owen (BCS), 19’0’’.
Triple jump- 1, Harris (PHS), 35’8.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Giddings (BCS), 43’7.5’’.
Discus- 1, Martin (BCS), 117’3’’.
Multiple event winners- Mulligan (PHS), Slick (BCS).
GIRLS
Beekmantown 72, Lake Placid 20
Beekmantown 66, Plattsburgh 32
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Rostak, Drowne, Benware, Denton), 11:16.5.
100 hurdles- 1, Long (PHS), 19.3.
100 das- 1, Steele (PHS), 12.7.
1500 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 5:54.4.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Hamel, Hagadorn, Sorrell, Parliament), 57.9.
400 dash- 1, Morrelli (LP), 1:05.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Chase (PHS), 1:19.0.
800 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 2:53.0.
200 dash- 1, Steele (PHS), 26.1.
Long jump- 1, Quinn (BCS), 13’8.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Bishop (BCS), 30’3.5’’.
Discus- 1, Bishop (BCS), 69’0’’.
Multiple event winners- Bishop (BCS), Drowne (BCS), Steele (PHS).
