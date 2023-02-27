PLATTSBURGH – The Eagles claimed the Sectional crown Monday night as they beat the Chiefs, 9-3, at the PSU Fieldhouse. Sam Bingel scored a hat trick while Zach LaPier chipped in one goal and three assists to help power the Eagle offense to the championship title.
After only leading 5-2 heading into the final frame, Beekmantown used a four goal third period to secure the lopsided win. While both teams will advance to the State Championship regional round, Saranac will be playing as the alternate Section VII team on Saturday at the Glens Falls Civic center against Section II's Queensbury, while Beekmantown will take on either Section I's Pelham or Rye.
Beekmantown 9, Saranac 3
SCS;1;1;1;–;1
BCS;3;2;4;–;9
First period- 1, BCS, Bingel (Brandell, LaPier), 3:00. 2, SCS, E. Barnes (Patrie), 3:28. 3, BCS, Sweenor, 8:44. 4, BCS, Bingel (Brandell), 15:42.
Second period- 5, BCS, Seamone (Broughton), 9:05. 6, SCS, Duprey (A. Barnes, Giroux), 13:20. 7, BCS, Bingel (LaPier), 16:58.1.
Third period- 8, BCS, LaPier (Moser), 3:33. 9, SCS, Miner (Duprey), 10:46. 10, BCS, Burdo, 11:08. 11, BCS, Moser (LaPier), 12:03. 12, BCS, Parker (Columbus, Nephew), 16:51.6.
Shots- BCS, 35-31.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 26. Doser, BCS, 28.
SECTIONAL ALL-STARS & ACCOLADES
MVP- Zach LaPier (BCS)
Coach of the Year- Justin Frechette (BCS)
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
F- Jace Lacey (PHS)
F- Winnie Simpson (NCCS)
F- Zach O'Connell (SCS)
D- Quinn Brandell (BCS)
D- Louis Sweenor (BCS)
G- Austin Doser (BCS)
SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS
F- Sam Bingel (BCS)
F- Luke Moser (BCS)
F- Landon Duprey (SCS)
D- Marcus Bedard (NCCS)
D- Ashtyn Catlin (SCS)
G- Mason Patnode (SCS)
