PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown hockey team’s big guns came through Thursday night.
The Eagles’ first line and top pair of defensemen combined for 20 points as top- seeded Beekmantown pulled away in the third period for a 9-2 win over defending champion Northeastern Clinton in the Section VII semifinals.
The victory sends Beekmantown, the second-ranked Division II team in the state, into next Monday’s championship against the winner of last night’s semifinal game between SLP and Saranac.
The Eagles’ first line of Luke Moser (two goals, three assists), Sam Bingel (two goals, two assists) and Zach LaPier (two goals, one assist) combined for 12 points, while defensemen Louis Sweenor (one goal, four assists) and Quinn Brandell (three assists) combined for eight more.
“It was a solid playoff win,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “But I’m most proud of the focus our kids showed sticking to the game plan and battling hard throughout the game against a gritty and hard-working NCCS team.
“Again tonight, we were able to get a balanced scoring attack with six different players netting goals in the game.”
Despite the final score, the turning point in the game may have come late in the second period.
The fourth-seeded Cougars were making it interesting by being down only, 4-2, and applying some offensive pressure.
But Bingel took a pass from LaPier, got behind the NCCS defense and scored on his own rebound to make it 5-2 with only 1:13 left in the stanza.
That gave Beekmantown momentum going into the third and the Cougars started to run out of steam later in the period.
It remained 5-2 before the Eagles scored four goals in the final seven minutes to pull away, LaPier tallied a short-handed marker and was followed by Novak Jarus, Sweenor and Keegan Seamone all scoring.
The Eagles held a 3-1 advantage after one on goals by Moser, LaPier (shorthanded) and Bingel (power play). Owen Ebersol countered for the Cougars, tying the game at 1-all at the time.
Winnie Simpson, off a nice pass from Lucas Hemingway, pulled NCCS to within 3-2 early in the second before Moser’s second goal of the game a minute later put the Eagles back up by two, 4-2.
Austin Doser made 26 saves in the Beekmantown nets and Peter Judkins stopped 45 for the Cougars.
“As a team, we are looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a sectional championship on Monday,” Frechette said.
“A special congratulations as well to Zach LaPier on earning his 100th-career varsity hockey point milestone tonight as only a junior. Zach’s hard work and dedication to the game makes him an impactfulplayer every time on the ice. But, more importantly, he is a tremendous teammate who does whatever is asked of him game in and game out.”
—
Beekmantown 9, NCCS 2
NCCS 1 1 0 — 2
Beekmantown 3 2 4 — 9
First period- 1, BCS, Moser (Sweenor), :29. 2, NCCS, Ebersol ppg (Bedard), 5:46. 3, BCS, LaPier shg (Brandell, Moser), 8:31. 4, BCS, Bingel (Sweenor, Moser), 14:11.
Second period- 5, NCCS, Simpson (Hemingway, Pilon), 4:29. 6, BCS, Moser (Bingel), 5:31. 7, BCS, Bingel (LaPier, Sweenor), 15:47.
Third period- 8, BCS, LaPier shg (Sweenor, Moser), 10:10. 9, BCS, Jarus (Burdo, Rodier), 12:53. 10, BCS, Sweenor (Brandell, Broughton), 14:38. 11, BCS, Seamone (Brandell, Bingel), 15:18.
Shots- Beekmantown, 54-28.
Saves- Judkins, NCCS, 45. Doser, BCS, 26.
