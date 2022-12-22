PLATTSBURGH — “Both the boys and the girls teams were competitive and evenly matched and had many great games,” Beekmantown coach Farole Watts said.
A competitive pair of matches it was, as the Eagle and Patriot boys’ bowling teams split their contest, 2-2, and the Eagle girls’ team swept the Patriots.
In the boys’ match, Maxwell Benware bowled one his top matches of the season for the Patriots, rolling a 663 series, with a top game of 269; teammate Jack Thomas was able to top 600 as well, rolling a 605 series.
However, the Patriots were evenly matched, as Wyatt Dragoon, Josh Calkins and Logan Hart all bowled plus-500 series, as the Eagles would draw a split.
The Beekmantown girls had much success in their competition and leading the charge was Abby Fessette, who bowled the top series of 588. Allyson Cragle and Alexa Sampica would also bowl strong series in the Patriots’ sweep, as Cragle would bowl a 530 series and Sampica would post a 521 series.
Both squads will be taking a break from action until after the New Year, but will get back into full swing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when Beekmantown will travel for a matchup with Moriah and AuSable Valley will take on Plattsburgh at North Bowl Lanes.
BOYS
Beekmantown 2, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS- Benware 206-188-269-663, Thomas 195-216-194-605, Crowningshield 204-158-163-525.
BCS- Dragoon 231-170-157-558, Calkins 200-150-207-557, Hart 174-177-201-552.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS- Lawrence 165-147-145-457, Perky 114-163-150-427, Quinn 110-145-107-362.
BCS- Fessette 139-231-218-588, Cragle 160-212-158-530, Sampica 164-188-169-521.
BOYS
PERU 4
Northern Adirondack 0
GIRLS
Peru 4
Northern Adirondack 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks proved to be the better unit Wednesday, as both the boys’ and girls’ teams soared their way to sweeps over the Bobcats at North Bowl Lanes.
“Madison Provost’s 535 and Layla Garrand’s 509 lead Peru past the Bobcats,” said Nighthawk coach David Mendofik.
While Provost and Garrand both impressed at the lanes, Morgan Prell also chipped in a 364 series to help the Lady Nighthawks sweep in the girls’ matchup.
In the boys’ competition, Peru’s Nick Palmer would bowl the top overall score of the contest, rolling a 645 series with a top game of 242; Keegan Hemingway, 582, and Kayden Smith, 578, would also post high series to help lead the boys to a sweep as well.
Northern Adirondack would see their top series of the contest come in the boys matchup, as Jarrod Shusda would bowl a 545 followed by Ashton Nichols, who rolled a 453, respectively, in the loss.
Both teams will get a bit of a hiatus for the holidays before they resume action after the new year. Peru’s next match will come on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Willsboro, while Northern Adirondack will be back in action the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 4, against Northeastern Clinton, at North Bowl Lanes.
BOYS
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 0
NACS- Shusda 545, A. Nichols 453, C. Nichols 434,
PCS- Palmer 221-242-182-645, Hemingway 177-223-182-582, Smith 227-179-578.
GIRLS
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 0
NACS- Lapoint 139-121-359, Bruce 106-128-329, Desotelle 107-112-309.
PCS- Provost 212-166-157-535, Garrand 205-155-149-509, Prell 132-139-364.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4
Moriah 0
GIRLS
Moriah 3
Northeastern Clinton 1
PLATTSBURGH — While the Cougar boys’ team was victorious Wednesday at North Bowl Lanes, the Vikings would flip the script on them in the girls contest, winning 3-1.
The Northeastern Clinton boys were led by Jake McGoldrick, who rolled a 421 series, and Hayden Schad, who posted a 403 series.
Vikings’ Cayden Muller would bowl a 421 series, respectively. However, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the high scoring Cougars.
In the girls’ match the Vikings would turn things, trumping the Cougars, 3-1. Sarah Shoobe and Hannah Slattery would lead the way for the win, both bowling plus-400 series. Sabrina Robare would bowl a 395 series, giving her the top score amongst the Cougars’ girls in the defeat.
Moriah will next host Beekmantown after the Christmas break and Northeastern Clinton will square off with Northern Adirondack at North Bowl Lanes, both on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4, Moriah 0
MCS- Muller 421.
NCCS- McGoldrick 450, Schad 403.
GIRLS
Moriah 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
MCS- Shoobe 435, Slattery 429.
NCCS- Robare 395.
MONDAY
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4
Willsboro 0
GIRLS
Willsboro 4
Northern Adirondack 0
WILLSBORO — The Bobcats and Warriors went back and forth down the lanes Monday, in what was a tightly contested matchup that saw the Bobcat boys and Warrior girls come away with sweeps.
Northern Adirondack, who saw their boys team win, 4-0, were led by Chase Nichols, who bowled an impressive 515 series, including a high-round with 200. Ashton Nichols would chip in a 450 series, while teammate Jarrod Slausda would come in right behind him with a 436 series.
Ashton Hathaway and Troy Baker would both post plus-300 series for the Warriors. However, it wouldn’t be enough as they would fall in the match.
In the girls’ matchup, Willsboro would see some vastly different results, as they would come out on the winning end, sweeping Northern Adirondack, 4-0. Autumn Phinney dazzled for Willsboro, as she would bowl the overall high score across both contests with a 591 series; this would be Phinney’s personal best thus far in her career.
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Willsboro 0
NACS- C. Nichols 140-175-200-515, A. Nichols 161-155-134-450, Slausda 436.
WCS- Hathaway 157-119-102-378, Baker 328.
GIRLS
Willsboro 4, Northern Adirondack 0
NACS- Lapoint 127-135-165-427.
WCS- Phinney 191-199-201-591, Mitchell 158-158-121-437.
