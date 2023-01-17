PLATTSBURGH — Round 1 goes to Beekmantown.
Sam Bingel scored five goals, the last into an open net, as the Eagles outlasted Saranac, 8-5, on Monday night in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys’ hockey showdown at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
It was expected to be an entertaining match-up in front of a packed house. and it was.
Standouts on both teams logged large amounts of ice time as the two looked to get a leg up in the CVAC standings and enhance their Division II state ranking.
It was also a game of huge momentum shifts.
Beekmantown (9-0-1, 1-0) took a 3-1 lead in the first period.
Saranac (7-2-2, 3-1) came back to tie it after one stanza and ended up scoring four unanswered goals, taking a 5-3 advantage in the second.
Then it was the Eagles’ turn, scoring twice late in the second to knot it and then eventually taking the lead and pulling away in the third.
“It’s a strange feeling,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We crawled out of a two-goal hole and then had a two-goal lead. It feels like we let one slip away from us, but it’s good knowing we are right there with them at the top of the league.
“We need to do better defensively. When you score five goals, you need to win those games.”
“It was a great high school hockey game from both teams and a valuable two league points for us,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
“I was pleased with the compete level our kids showed throughout the game and the way in which they stayed focused on the game plan from start to finish.”
Bingel scored goals at the 6:16 and 6:51 marks of the first period to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead. Evan Patrie answered for the Chiefs at 9:24 to cut his team’s deficit in half, but Keegan Seamone put Beekmantown back up by two, at 3-1, at 9:35.
Landen Duprey then took over and tallied goals at 12:50 and 14:01 to pull the Chiefs into a 3-all tie after one.
“I thought we had a couple of bad breaks that led to two of their goals in the first period,” Knowles said.
The 14th-ranked Chiefs appeared to have the 2nd-ranked Eagles on the run in the second when Nolan Miner found the back of the net at 3:36 and Zach O’Connell at 7:24 to put Saranac up, 5-3.
But back came Beekmantown when the Eagles scored goals within 15 seconds of one another to tie it at 5-all after two, It was Bingel at 14:36 and then Zach LaPier at 14:51.
“The turning point in the game was their two-goal response late in the second period,” Knowles said. “If we get to the break with a two-goal lead, we have some momentum. But give them credit, they shifted it back to their favor.”
Bingel’s fourth goal of the contest put the Eagles in front to stay, at 6-5, at the 5:36 mark of the third.
Quinn Brandell added an insurance goal at 15:21 and Bingel had his empty-net goal with 21 seconds left in regulation.
“The forward line of Sam Bingel, Luke Moser and Zach LaPier was dominant all night,” Frechette said. “Louis Sweenor and Quinn Brandell did a great job defensively throughout, managing the game on the back end for us.
“We look forward to getting back to practice tomorrow as we continue to strive to improve and grow as a team.”
Austin Doser made 28 saves in the Beekmantown nets and Joey Mitchell 25 for Saranac.
“Quinn Brandell doesn’t show up a lot on the scoresheet tonight, but I thought he was outstanding for them,” Knowles said. “He controls the ice when he’s out there, anticipates well and moves the puck.
“What I appreciate the most about Beekmantown is their effort and energy. They don’t take any shifts off.”
The teams will renew their rivalry when they meet for the second time during the regular season at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
It’s possible they could play one another four times this season if the two meet in the Section VII playoffs and then down the road in the Division II state tournament. It’s Section VII’s turn to be represented by two teams at the states this year.
Beekmantown 8, Saranac 5
BCS 3 5 3 — 8
SCS 3 2 0 — 5
First period- 1, BCS, Bingel (Moser, LaPier), 6:16. 2, BCS, Bingel (Sweenor), 6:51. 3, SCS, Patrie (Catlin, O’Connell), 9:24. 4, BCS, Seamone (Ducatte, Nephew), 9:53. 5, SCS, Duprey (Catlin, Roy), 12:50. 6, SCS, Duprey (O’Connell, Catlin), 14:01.
Second period- 7, SCS, Miner (E. Barnes, Mitchell), 3:36. 8, SCS, O’Connell, 7:24. 9, BCS, Bingel (LaPier, Brandell), 14:36. 10, BCS, LaPier, 14:51.
Third period- 11, BCS, Bingel, 5:36. 12, BCS, Brandell (LaPier, Sweenor), 15:21. 13, BCS, Bingel eng, 16:39.
Shots- 33-33.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 28, Mitchell, SCS, 25.
