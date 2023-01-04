PLATTSBURGH — After going down 5-2 in the second period, the Eagles fired back to score three of their own unanswered to win Monday in what was an overtime thriller against the Sandstoners, 7-6, at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Both squads set the tone for what would be a high-scoring game early on, as they would each score two goals in the opening period. Beekmantown’s Zach Lapier would score the game’s first goal, off a pass from Cooper Burdo on the power play. After Potsdam responded with a goal of their own, Sam Bingel would put Beekmantown back in the lead, scoring off a pass from Louis Sweenor.
Yet from that moment, it was all Potsdam as they would score four unanswered goals from the end of the first til the middle of the second period, to nab a 5-2 lead. After Potsdam landed their heavy blow the Eagles were seeking a response and they got it. Lapier would halt the bleeding with an Eagles goal in the second period to go down 5-3, followed by a Lee Jarus goal to go down 5-4, but Potsdam would tack on one more before heading to the third with a 6-3 lead.
In the third period, Burdo would score again to cut the goal differential to just one, then Lapier would score his third goal of the game, completing both the hattrick and the comeback as the teams drew tied at 6-6. In overtime, Keagan Seamone would play hero, scoring the golden goal off passes from Jarus and Keegin Rodier, winning the game.
“Our boy’s showed rust coming off an 18 day lay off between games, making uncharacteristic mistakes. The leaders of our team stepped up and reset the team before the final period,” said Eagles coach Justin Frechette. “They went out, grinded, playing our style of game, propelling us to the win against a very good offensive Division 1 opponent.”
—
Beekmantown 7, Potsdam 6 (OT)
PCS 2 4 0 0 — 6
BCS 2 2 2 1 — 7
First Period- 1, BCS, Lapier (Burdo), PP. 2, PCS, Grant (Berkman). 3, BCS, Bingel (Sweenor). 4, PCS, Grant (Berkman, Duffy).
Second Period- 5, PCS, Grant (Duffy, Berkman). 6, PCS, Sullivan, Rutley). 7, PCS, Grant. 8, BCS, Lapier (Sweenor, Burdo). 9, BCS, Jarus (Burdo, Brandell). 10, PCS, Martin (Rutley, Sullivan).
Third Period- 11, BCS, Burdo (Seamone, Rodier). 12, BCS, Lapier (Bingel).
Overtime- 13, BCS, Seamone (Rodier, Jarus).
Shots- BCS, 55-33.
Saves- Rozler, PCS, 48. Doser, BCS, 27.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4
Canton 2
CANTON — The Eagles girls hockey team was stout on both ends of the ice on Monday, holding the Golden Bears to just two goals in what was an impressive, 4-2, road win.
“Strong two way game by our girls today. Our hard work in all three zones paid off today giving us the result we wanted,” said Beekmantown coach Al Ruest. “Kori-Lynne Lamoy was solid for us between the pipes and although the entire team had a solid effort and the back checking by Abby Phillips really stood out today. She used her elite speed going both ways up and down the ice.
Lamoy would stop 19 shots in goal for the Eagles, while Phillips would score a goal of her own on the offensive end. However, leading the way in scoring for the Eagles was Rachel Madore, who knocked in two in the victory; Janna Ruest would score the other Eagles goal.
“The line of team captain [Rachel] Madore, [Janna] Ruest and Lily Pratt, provided the much needed offense we have been looking for, scoring 3 of our 4 goals,” said Ruest.
—
Beekmantown 4, Canton 2
CCS 1 1 0 — 2
BCS 1 2 1 — 4
First Period- 1, BCS, Phillips (Amaya-Gutierrez), 7:22. 2, CCS, Francis, 8:27.
Second Period- 3, BCS, Ruest (Pratt), 9:57. 4, BCS, Madore (Ruest, Pratt), 10:22. 5, CCS, Francis (Mousam), 14:10.
Third Period- 6, BCS, Madore (Pratt), 8:24.
Shots- BCS, 24-21.
Saves- Bullock, CCS, 20. Lamoy, BCS, 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.